2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 4 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 4 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 3 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Beniash: 33-12 (10-5)
1. Beck: 33-12 (9-6)
1. Doyon: 33-12 (10-5)
4. Trask: 31-14 (10-5)
5. Abrami: 30-15 (9-6)
6. Garfield: 29-16 (8-7)
6. Baker: 29-16 (8-7)
——
WEEK 4 MATCHUPS
Essex at BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: Essex
Beck: Essex
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Baker: Essex
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Rutland at Middlebury
Garfield: Rutland
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Rutland
Baker: Rutland
Doyon: Rutland
Abrami: Middlebury
——
Fair Haven at Brattleboro
Garfield: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Brattleboro
Baker: Fair Haven
Doyon: Fair Haven
Abrami: Fair Haven
——
Lyndon at Spaulding
Garfield: Lyndon
Beck: Lyndon
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Lyndon
Baker: Spaulding
Doyon: Lyndon
Abrami: Lyndon
——
Milton at North Country
Garfield: North Country
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: North Country
Baker: North Country
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: North Country
——
Hartford at Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Mount Anthony at Mount Mansfield
Garfield: Mount Anthony
Beck: Mount Anthony
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Baker: Mount Anthony
Doyon: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Mount Anthony
——
Missisquoi at Oxbow
Garfield: Oxbow
Beck: Oxbow
Trask: Oxbow
Beniash: Oxbow
Baker: Oxbow
Doyon: Oxbow
Abrami: Oxbow
——
Mount Abraham at Otter Valley
Garfield: Mount Abraham
Beck: Mount Abraham
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: Mount Abraham
Baker: Mount Abraham
Doyon: Mount Abraham
Abrami: Otter Valley
——
Springfield at Poultney
Garfield: Poultney
Beck: Springfield
Trask: Poultney
Beniash: Poultney
Baker: Springfield
Doyon: Springfield
Abrami: Springfield
——
Lions at Vikings
Garfield: Vikings
Beck: Vikings
Trask: Vikings
Beniash: Lions
Baker: Vikings
Doyon: Vikings
Abrami: Lions
——
Ravens at Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Beck: Ravens
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Ravens
Baker: Ravens
Doyon: Ravens
Abrami: Ravens
——
Niners at Broncos
Garfield: Broncos
Beck: Niners
Trask: Niners
Beniash: Niners
Baker: Niners
Doyon: Broncos
Abrami: Niners
——
Cowboys at Giants
Garfield: Cowboys
Beck: Giants
Trask: Giants
Beniash: Giants
Baker: Giants
Doyon: Cowboys
Abrami: Giants
