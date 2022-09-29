2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 5 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 5 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 4 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Doyon: 45-15 (12-3)
2. Beniash: 42-18 (9-6)
2. Beck: 42-18 (9-6)
4. Abrami: 41-19 (11-4)
5. Trask: 40-20 (9-6)
6. Garfield: 39-21 (10-5)
7. Baker: 37-23 (8-7)
WEEK 5 MATCHUPS
SeaWolves at BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: BFA-St. Albans
Trask: BFA-St. Albans
Beniash: SeaWolves
Baker: BFA-St. Albans
Doyon: SeaWolves
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
Burr and Burton at St. Johnsbury
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
Essex at Middlebury
Garfield: Essex
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Baker: Essex
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Essex
Rutland at Concord (N.H.)
Garfield: Concord
Beck: Concord
Trask: Concord
Beniash: Concord
Baker: Concord
Doyon: Concord
Abrami: Concord
Bellows Falls at North Country
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: North Country
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Baker: North Country
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: Bellows Falls
Spaulding at Colchester
Garfield: Colchester
Beck: Colchester
Trask: Colchester
Beniash: Colchester
Baker: Colchester
Doyon: Colchester
Abrami: Colchester
Mount Mansfield at Fair Haven
Garfield: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Fair Haven
Baker: Fair Haven
Doyon: Fair Haven
Abrami: Fair Haven
Rice at Milton
Garfield: Milton
Beck: Rice
Trask: Milton
Beniash: Rice
Baker: Milton
Doyon: Rice
Abrami: Rice
Hartford at Champlain Valley
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
Brattleboro at Lyndon
Garfield: Brattleboro
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Brattleboro
Baker: Lyndon
Doyon: Brattleboro
Abrami: Lyndon
Springfield at Oxbow
Garfield: Oxbow
Beck: Oxbow
Trask: Springfield
Beniash: Springfield
Baker: Oxbow
Doyon: Springfield
Abrami: Springfield
Bills at Ravens
Garfield: Bills
Beck: Bills
Trask: Bills
Beniash: Ravens
Baker: Ravens
Doyon: Bills
Abrami: Ravens
Patriots at Packers
Garfield: Patriots
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Packers
Baker: Packers
Doyon: Packers
Abrami: Packers
Broncos at Raiders
Garfield: Broncos
Beck: Raiders
Trask: Raiders
Beniash: Raiders
Baker: Broncos
Doyon: Raiders
Abrami: Raiders
Chiefs at Bucs
Garfield: Bucs
Beck: Bucs
Trask: Chiefs
Beniash: Chiefs
Baker: Chiefs
Doyon: Bucs
Abrami: Chiefs
