2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 6 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 6 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 5 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Doyon 58-17 (13-2)
2. Beniash 55-20 (13-2)
3. Abrami 53-22 (12-3)
4. Beck 53-22 (11-4)
5. Trask 51-24 (11-4)
6. Garfield 48-27 (9-6)
7. Baker 46-29 (9-6)
——
WEEK 6 MATCHUPS
BFA-St. Albans at Rutland
Garfield: Rutland
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Rutland
Baker: Rutland
Doyon: BFA-St. Albans
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Colchester at Essex
Garfield: Essex
Beck: Essex
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Baker: Essex
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
Middlebury at Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Baker: Hartford
Doyon: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
St. Johnsbury at SeaWolves
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Baker: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
North Country at Fair Haven
Garfield: North Country
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: North Country
Baker: North Country
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: North Country
——
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille at Woodstock
Garfield: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Trask: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Beniash: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Baker: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Doyon: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Oxbow at Milton
Garfield: Oxbow
Beck: Oxbow
Trask: Oxbow
Beniash: Milton
Baker: Oxbow
Doyon: Milton
Abrami: Milton
——
Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Mount Anthony at Lyndon
Garfield: Lyndon
Beck: Mount Anthony
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Baker: Mount Anthony
Doyon: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Mount Anthony
——
Mount Abraham at Rice
Garfield: Rice
Beck: Rice
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Rice
Baker: Rice
Doyon: Rice
Abrami: Rice
——
Poultney at Otter Valley
Garfield: Otter Valley
Beck: Otter Valley
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: Otter Valley
Baker: Otter Valley
Doyon: Otter Valley
Abrami: Otter Valley
——
Giants at Packers
Garfield: Packers
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Packers
Baker: Packers
Doyon: Packers
Abrami: Giants
——
Lions at Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Baker: Patriots
Doyon: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Cowboys at Rams
Garfield: Rams
Beck: Rams
Trask: Rams
Beniash: Rams
Baker: Rams
Doyon: Rams
Abrami: Rams
——
Bengals at Ravens
Garfield: Bengals
Beck: Bengals
Trask: Ravens
Beniash: Ravens
Baker: Ravens
Doyon: Ravens
Abrami: Ravens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.