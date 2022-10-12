2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 7 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 7 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 6 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Doyon 67-23 (9-6)
2. Beniash 65-25 (10-5)
3. Beck 64-26 (11-4)
4. Abrami 63-27 (10-5)
4. Trask 63-27 (12-3)
6. Baker 57-33 (11-4)
7. Garfield 57-33 (9-6)
WEEK 7 MATCHUPS
Lyndon at North Country
Garfield: North Country
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: North Country
Baker: North Country
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: North Country
Hartford at BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Baker: Hartford
Doyon: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
Burr and Burton at Mount Anthony
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
Middlebury at SeaWolves
Garfield: Middlebury
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: SeaWolves
Beniash: Middlebury
Baker: SeaWolves
Doyon: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
Rutland at St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Baker: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
Fair Haven at Colchester
Garfield: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Colchester
Baker: Fair Haven
Doyon: Colchester
Abrami: Colchester
Champlain Valley at Essex
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
U-32 at Mount Mansfield
Garfield: Mount Mansfield
Beck: U-32
Trask: U-32
Beniash: Mount Mansfield
Baker: Mount Mansfield
Doyon: Mount Mansfield
Abrami: U-32
Mill River at Mount Abraham
Garfield: Mill River
Beck: Mill River
Trask: Mill River
Beniash: Mill River
Baker: Mount Abraham
Doyon: Mill River
Abrami: Mill River
Otter Valley at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Garfield: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Baker: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Doyon: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Windsor at Oxbow
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Baker: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
Patriots at Browns
Garfield: Browns
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Baker: Patriots
Doyon: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
Cardinals at Seahawks
Garfield: Cardinals
Beck: Cardinals
Trask: Cardinals
Beniash: Seahawks
Baker: Seahawks
Doyon: Cardinals
Abrami: Seahawks
Bills at Chiefs
Garfield: Chiefs
Beck: Bills
Trask: Chiefs
Beniash: Bills
Baker: Chiefs
Doyon: Chiefs
Abrami: Chiefs
Cowboys at Eagles
Garfield: Cowboys
Beck: Eagles
Trask: Eagles
Beniash: Eagles
Baker: Eagles
Doyon: Eagles
Abrami: Eagles
