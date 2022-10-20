2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 8 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 8 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 7 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Doyon 77-28 (10-5)
1. Beniash 77-28 (12-3)
3. Beck 75-30 (11-4)
4. Abrami 73-32 (10-5)
5. Trask 71-34 (8-7)
6. Baker 69-36 (12-3)
7. Garfield 66-39 (9-6)
——
WEEK 8 MATCHUPS
Middlebury at Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Rutland at Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Baker: Hartford
Doyon: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
Colchester at North Country
Garfield: North Country
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: North Country
Baker: North Country
Doyon: Colchester
Abrami: Colchester
——
Mount Anthony at Brattleboro
Garfield: Brattleboro
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Baker: Brattleboro
Doyon: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Mount Anthony
——
Springfield at Milton
Garfield: Springfield
Beck: Milton
Trask: Milton
Beniash: Springfield
Baker: Milton
Doyon: Springfield
Abrami: Milton
——
BFA-St. Albans at Champlain Valley
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
St. Johnsbury at Lyndon (with score prediction)
Garfield: St. Johnsbury 49-7
Beck: St. Johnsbury 49-21
Trask: St. Johnsbury 47-21
Beniash: St. Johnsbury 35-14
Baker: St. Johnsbury 42-18
Doyon: St. Johnsbury 48-14
Abrami: St. Johnsbury 61-35
——
Fairfax/Lamoille at Rice
Garfield: Rice
Beck: Rice
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Fairfax/Lamoille
Baker: Rice
Doyon: Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Oxbow at Mount Abraham
Garfield: Mount Abraham
Beck: Oxbow
Trask: Mount Abraham
Beniash: Mount Abraham
Baker: Mount Abraham
Doyon: Mount Abraham
Abrami: Mount Abraham
——
Spaulding at U-32
Garfield: U-32
Beck: Spaulding
Trask: Spaulding
Beniash: U-32
Baker: Spaulding
Doyon: Spaulding
Abrami: U-32
——
Woodstock at Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Baker: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
Jets at Broncos
Garfield: Broncos
Beck: Jets
Trask: Broncos
Beniash: Jets
Baker: Jets
Doyon: Broncos
Abrami: Jets
——
Seahawks at Chargers
Garfield: Chargers
Beck: Chargers
Trask: Chargers
Beniash: Seahawks
Baker: Chargers
Doyon: Chargers
Abrami: Chargers
——
Colts at Titans
Garfield: Titans
Beck: Titans
Trask: Titans
Beniash: Titans
Baker: Colts
Doyon: Titans
Abrami: Titans
——
Giants at Jaguars
Garfield: Jaguars
Beck: Jaguars
Trask: Jaguars
Beniash: Jaguars
Baker: Jaguars
Doyon: Jaguars
Abrami: Jaguars
