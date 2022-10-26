2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 9 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 9 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 8 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Beniash 90-30 (13-2)
2. Doyon 88-32 (11-4)
3. Abrami 85-35 (12-3)
4. Beck 82-38 (7-8)
5. Trask 79-41 (8-7)
6. Baker 75-45 (6-9)
7. Garfield 75-45 (9-6)
——
WEEK 9 MATCHUPS
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3)
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Baker: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: Essex
——
No. 6 Hartford (4-4) at No. 3 Middlebury (5-3)
Garfield: Middlebury
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Middlebury
Baker: Middlebury
Doyon: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
——
No. 7 Rutland (3-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (6-2)
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
No. 8 SeaWolves (1-7) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (7-0)
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
No. 7 North Country (4-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2)
Garfield: Mount Anthony
Beck: Mount Anthony
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Baker: Mount Anthony
Doyon: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Mount Anthony
——
No. 8 Spaulding (1-7) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0)
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Baker: Bellows Falls
Doyon: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
No. 5 Colchester (4-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (5-3)
Garfield: Brattleboro
Beck: Colchester
Trask: Brattleboro
Beniash: Colchester
Baker: Brattleboro
Doyon: Brattleboro
Abrami: Colchester
——
No. 6 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2)
Garfield: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Fair Haven
Baker: Fair Haven
Doyon: Lyndon
Abrami: Fair Haven
——
No. 8 Springfield (3-5) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0)
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Baker: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
No. 5 Mount Abraham (4-4) at No. 4 Rice (5-3)
Garfield: Rice
Beck: Mount Abraham
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Rice
Baker: Mount Abraham
Doyon: Rice
Abrami: Rice
——
No. 7 Otter Valley (4-4) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1)
Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: Fairfax/Lamoille
Trask: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beniash: Fairfax/Lamoille
Baker: Fairfax/Lamoille
Doyon: Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille
——
No. 6 Woodstock (4-4) at No. 3 Mill River (5-2)
Garfield: Mill River
Beck: Mill River
Trask: Mill River
Beniash: Mill River
Baker: Woodstock
Doyon: Mill River
Abrami: Mill River
——
Patriots at N.Y. Jets
Garfield: Patriots
Beck: Jets
Trask: Jets
Beniash: Patriots
Baker: Jets
Doyon: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Niners at Rams
Garfield: Niners
Beck: Niners
Trask: Rams
Beniash: Niners
Baker: Rams
Doyon: Niners
Abrami: Niners
——
Giants at Seahawks
Garfield: Giants
Beck: Giants
Trask: Giants
Beniash: Seahawks
Baker: Giants
Doyon: Seahawks
Abrami: Giants
