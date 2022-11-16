2022 Coaches’ All-Capital Boys Soccer Selections

The 2022 coaches’ All-Capital boys soccer teams, as selected by the league’s coaches:
Player of the Year: Jordan Shullenberger, Harwood.
Coach of the Year: Eric Bagley, Montpelier.
Referee of the Year: Brian Barney.
Media of the Year: Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press.
——
First Team
Ronnie Riby-Williams,Montpelier, Sr.
Noah Samuelsen, Montpelier, Sr.
Tyler Thomas, Montpelier, Sr.
Clayton Foster, Montpelier, Soph.
Brio Levitt, Montpelier, Jr.
Adin Combs, Harwood, Sr.
Jordan Shullenberger, Harwood, Sr.
Adam Porterfield, Harwood, Sr.
Cole Hill, Harwood, Sr.
Eamon Langlais, Harwood, Soph.
Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe, Sr.
Woody Reichelt, Stowe, Sr.
TJ Guffey, Stowe, Sr.
Aaron Lepikko, Stowe, Jr.
Finn O’Donnell, U-32, Sr.
Dylan Hinchliffe, U-32, Sr.
Phinn Low, U-32, Sr.
Noah Fortin, North Country, Sr.
Cooper Brueck, North Country, Sr.
Nathan Nolan, Peoples, Sr.
Chandler Follensbee, Peoples, Sr.
Jake Gilman, Thetford, Sr.
Charlie Thompson, Lake Region, Sr.
Benjamin Hanford, Randolph, Jr.
Tyler Rivard, Hazen, Sr.
Ian MacDonald, Spaulding, Sr.
——
Second Team
Maclay Ericson, Montpelier, Jr.
Cameron Cook, Montpelier, Sr.
Olin Duggan, Montpelier, Sr.
Cooper Olney, Harwood, Sr.
Zach Smith, Harwood, Jr.
Matt Fiaschetti, Harwood, Soph.
Carson Matckie, Stowe, Sr.
Henry Riley, Stowe, Sr.
Ben Clark, U-32, Jr.
Shiloh Weiss, U-32, Soph.
Alex Giroux, North Country, Soph.
Gavin Rondeau, North Country, Jr.
Sawyer Beck, Peoples, Sr.
Rowan McClain, Peoples, Sr.
Boone Fahey, Thetford, Soph.
Justin Robinson, Thetford, Jr.
Colby Lafleur, Lake Region, Sr.
Jacob Inkel, Lake Region, Sr.
Henry Rosalbo, Randolph, Jr.
Andrew Best, Randolph, Jr.
Cole Baitz, Spaulding, Sr.
Matt Redmond, Spaulding, Sr.
Cody Trudeau, Hazen, Sr.
Tucker Hall, Paine Mountain, Sr.
Sebastian Kreuger, Lamoille, Jr.
Samuel Rossi, Lamoille, Soph.
——
Honorable Mention
Aidan Quinn, Montpelier, Sr.
Ben Wetherell, Montpelier, Jr.
Liam Combs, Harwood, Soph.
Leo Jercinovic, Stowe, Jr.
Hugo Jercinovic, Stowe, Jr.
Evan Reichelt, Stowe, Sr.
Rory McLane, U-32, Jr.
Maddox Heise, U-32, Soph.
Brady Blake, North Country, Sr.
Haidin Chilafoux, North Country, Soph.
Max Nolan, North Country, Jr.
Levi Brewer, North Country, Jr.
Ivan Buzcek, Peoples, Sr.
Zander Waskuch, Peoples, Soph.
Cooper Shove, Peoples, Jr.
Derek Baxter, Peoples, Jr.
Aiden Poginy, Lake Region, Sr.
Lincoln Racine, Lake Region, Soph.
Liam Oliver, Lake Region, Jr.
James Abbott, Randolph, Sr.
Shea Fontanella, Randolph, Soph.
Carel Paquin, Spaulding, Soph.
Tyler Glassford, Spaulding, Jr.
Ellison Fortin, Spaulding, Sr.
Lincoln Michaud, Hazen, Sr.
Jadon Baker, Hazen, Sr.
Travis Robillard, Paine Mountain, Sr.
Carter Allen, Paine Mountain, Sr.
Cooper Hurley, Paine Mountain, Jr.
Charlie Kells, Lamoille, Jr.
Matthew Brosseau, Lamoille, Soph.
