2022 Coaches’ All-Capital Field Hockey Selections Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon's Delaney Raymond was an All-Capital first-team pick. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 coaches’ All-Capital field hockey teams, as selected by the league’s coaches:Player of the Year: Eli Muller, Montpelier.First Team Kate Goodrich, HarwoodMolly Caffry, HarwoodDelaney Raymond, LyndonSarah Tanner, LyndonBaylee Rock, MiltonNia Edwards, MiltonKali Favreau-Word, MissisquoiEllie Gregory, MissisquoiEli Muller, MontpelierEmily Tringe, MontpelierAllison Lapierre, North CountryAmelia Larsen, North CountryIsabella Bevins, SpauldingAbigail Geno, SpauldingMaren Giese, St. JohnsburyRuby Rolfe, St. JohnsburyCaitlyn Fielder, U-32Kaelyn Hayward, U-32Maisie Schnee, StoweEmiline Ouellette, Stowe——Second TeamChloe Joslin, HarwoodLinsey Bigelow, HarwoodLily Miller, LyndonLacy Bora, LyndonAlyssa Picht, MiltonSydnie Martin, MiltonCayley Renaudette, MissisquoiAshlyn Dupree, Missisquoi Hanna Grasso, MontpelierRegan Walke, MontpelierAva Bouchard, North CountryGrace Elwell, North CountryHannah King, SpauldingRuby Harrington, SpauldingEsme Kimber, St. JohnsburyAlexandra Mosher, St. JohnsburyMaria Stephani, U-32Natalie Beauregard, U-32Payton Vincent, StoweGabby Doehla, Stowe——Honorable MentionAmy Cook, HarwoodMegan Hubbard, LyndonMolly Smith, LyndonTristen Duy, MiltonKeghan Abell, MiltonAmelia Favreau, MissisquoiSurelle Casperson, MissisquoiMaaika Samsom, MontpelierMilou Haegans , MontpelierAnisa Brasseur, North CountryKayla Graves, North CountryAshley Morrison, SpauldingAvery Bellavance, SpauldingHannah MacDonald, St. JohnsburyElla Blanchard, St. JohnsburyZoe Hilferty, U-32Alex Weller, U-32Lydia Wilson, StoweGeorgia Schnee, Stowe More from this section Academy Boys Crack Top 10 At New Englands LSC Grad Hagerty Goes From Vt. Mountaineers to AAA El Paso 2022 Coaches’ All-Capital Girls Soccer Selections Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnsbury Montpelier Sport Highway Eli Muller Kayla Coach First Team Ella Blanchard Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges Southern California braces for strong Santa Ana winds Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot inside Muncie home AP News Summary at 3:52 p.m. EST AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:43 p.m. EST Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead US Catholic bishops elect Timothy Broglio as new president Justice Dept begins probe of Massachusetts police department Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Gemma Dryburgh learns how one good break can go long way Clemson DB Malcolm Greene out for season with groin injury Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup Big 12 teams enter final stretch knowing there are no gimmes Rolovich sues Washington St over firing for refusing vaccine USC, UCLA may cause Big Ten schools to expand recruiting map AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future Royals agree with O'Hearn on $1.4M deal to avoid arbitration 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024 Ty Gibbs promoted to replace Kyle Busch in JGR's Cup car Youngstown State defeats Grace Christian (MI) 96-68 St. J Native Lemieux Retires From Pro Snocross Pitt QB Kedon Slovis still "not sure" about 2023 status Montero, Astros finalize $34.5 million, 3-year contract McIlroy says Norman needs to 'exit stage left' from LIV Golf Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO Mexico striker Raul Jimenez to make return against Sweden 2022 Coaches’ All-Capital Field Hockey Selections Spain coach Luis Enrique to stream during World Cup in Qatar Rams' Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level Column: LPGA quietly setting a standard for women's sports University student Guillamón among Spain defenders in Qatar Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane out with sprained right big toe LSC Grad Hagerty Goes From Vt. Mountaineers to AAA El Paso Crime-ridden Brazilian city honors local boy Vinicius Jr. At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup Netherlands to host Solheim Cup for 1st time in 2026 Nadal loses to Auger-Aliassime, on brink of ATP Finals exit Leverkusen says giving World Cup to Qatar was 'scandalous' PGA Tour heads to break, LPGA and European tours end seasons Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests WORLD CUP WATCH: European clubs have 73% of players selected Today in Sports History-Russell grabs NBA record 49 rebounds Senegal official: Mané out for 'first games' at World Cup Ronaldo ‘thrilled’ with Portugal’s new generation of players Brighton's head of recruitment follows Potter to Chelsea Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke's defense ready for No. 6 Kansas NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France Analysis: Jeff Saturday hire ripples across stunned NFL Analysis: No shock in East as Celtics, Bucks vie for lead World Cup prize money disparity is an obstacle to Equal Pay Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Liberia President Weah to watch son Tim and US at World Cup Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open Monday's Sports In Brief Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.