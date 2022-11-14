2022 Coaches’ All-Capital Girls Soccer Selections

The 2022 coaches’ All-Capital girls soccer teams, as selected by the league’s coaches:
Player of the Year: Sienna Mills, Montpelier
Coach of the Year: Justin Greibel, Montpelier
Official of the Year: Miles Etter
Media Award: Jaime Biggam, Times Argus
——
First Team
Sienna Mills, Montpelier, Sr.
Abby Fillion, Lyndon, Sr.
Molly Renaudette, Lyndon, Jr.
Grace Nostrant, Montpelier, Sr.
Anja Rand, Montpelier, Sr.
Barrett Freeman, Lamoille, Sr.
Emily Hutchins, Lamoille, Sr.
Logan Freeman, Lamoille, Soph.
Vivvy Davis, Randolph, Sr.
Shiloh Lake, Randolph, Jr.
Maeve Kennedy, Randolph, Sr.
Madi Mousely, Thetford, Sr.
Hannah Williams, Thetford, Sr.
Avery Knauss, U-32, Sr.
Maia Pasco, U-32, Soph.
Norah Wilcox, U-32, Sr.
Sabine Brueck, North Country, Soph.
Charli Kellaway, North Country, Jr.
Maya Auger, North Country, Jr.
Anya Kennedy, North Country, Soph.
Hannah Cleary, Peoples, Sr.
Josie Simone, Peoples, Sr.
Addey Lilley, Harwood, Sr.
Cierra McKay, Harwood, Sr.
Quinn Nelson, Harwood, Jr.
Eloise Lilley, Harwood, Soph.
Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding, Sr.
Sage MacAuley, Spaulding, Sr.
Paige Allen, Spaulding, Sr.
Yvonne Roberge, Spaulding, Sr.
Molly Parker, Spaulding, Sr.
Sarah Hailey, Stowe, Jr.
Orly Bryan, Stowe, Sr.
Ellie Zimmerman, Stowe, Sr.
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region, Sr.
Madison Bowman, Lake Region, Jr.
Beatrice Lake, Randolph, Sr.
——
Second Team
Julia Taylor, Lyndon, Sr.
Summer Guilmette, Lyndon, Jr.
Estherline Carlson, Montpelier, Jr.
Anika Turcotte, Montpelier, Sr.
Becca Dupere, Paine Mountain, Sr.
Olivia Boyd, Paine Mountain, Soph.
Rosa Barden, Randolph, Sr.
Cadence Mailhiot, Randolph, Jr.
Grace Helfant, Randolph, Sr.
Mason Fahey, Thetford, Jr.
Kearsten Pecor, U-32, Jr.
Yvette Petrella, U-32, Jr.
Cora Nadeau, North Country, Sr.
Opal Beauchesne, North Country, Sr.
Josie Fortin, North Country, Soph.
Anna Isselhardt, Peoples, Sr.
Lucy Nigro, Peoples, Jr.
Morgan Reeve, Peoples, Sr.
Ariana Keene, Peoples, Sr.
Sadie Nordle, Harwood, Sr.
Tessa Jernigan, Harwood, Jr.
Ciera Fiaschetti, Harwood, Sr.
Madelyn Hull, Spaulding, Jr.
Lily LaCroix, Spaulding, Sr.
Kate Tilgner, Stowe, Jr.
Paige Currier, Lake Region, Sr.
Indie Haney, Lake Region, Soph.
Alyssa Butler, Lake Region, Sr.
——
Honorable Mention
Kiera Larrabee, Lyndon, Soph.
Molly Hutton, Montpelier, Sr.
Kendall Macleod, Lamoille, Sr.
Hannah Johnson, Lamoille, Fr.
Isabel Humbert, Paine Mountain, Sr.
Meredith MacAskill, Paine Mountain, Sr.
Heidi Hewes, Thetford, Soph.
Gretta Little, U-32, Jr.
Willa Long, U-32, Jr.
Makenzie Parenteau, North Country, Sr.
Ella Bliss, Peoples, Fr.
Sadie Baranay, Peoples, Soph.
Rileigh Fortin, North Country, Sr.
Mollie Moran, Spaulding, Soph.
Hallee Allen, Spaulding, Jr.
Izzy Lovell, Stowe, Jr.
Sylvia Brownlow, Lake Region, Sr.
Annabella Aiken, Lake Region, Fr.
Heather Alexander, Lake Region, Soph.
Francesca Campanile, Harwood, Sr.
