2022 Coaches' All-Metro Boys Soccer Selections Michael Beniash Nov 16, 2022 The 2022 coaches' All-Metro boys soccer teams, as selected by the league's coaches:Coach of the Year: Adolphe Lumumba, South Burlington.Referee of the Year: Victor Vieriu. Media Awards: Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press; Nick Ploof.——First TeamHenry Bacon, Colchester, Sr.Evan Richardson, South Burlington, Sr.Zach Spitznagle, CVU, Sr.Eli Marden, CVU, Sr.Eric Bissell, Mt. Mansfield, Sr.Jacques Alfani, Colchester, Jr.Gerardo Fernandez, St. Johnsbury, Sr.Hammad Ali, South Burlington, Jr.Ethan Gamelin, Colchester, Sr.Andrew Chandler, South Burlington, Sr.Rowan Jensen, Essex, Jr.Cooper Biederbeck, Essex, Sr.Jorge Trade, St. Johnsbury, Sr.Oliver Clifford, South Burlington, Jr.Nathaniel Hasenecz, South Burlington, Sr.Joey Manley, Burlington, Sr.Corbin Schreindorfer, BFA-St. Albans, Sr.Diego Robinson, CVU, Sr.Evan Chicoine, Mt. Mansfield, Jr.——Second TeamAlden Leahey, Essex, Sr. Max Ladner, Burlington, Jr.Kyle Clairmont, CVU, Sr.Dylan Bokan, CVU, Sr.Matteo Paganini, Essex, Jr.Demunga Alfani, Colchester, Soph.Joss Clegg, Mt. Mansfield, Jr.Charlie Thompson, BFA-St. Albans, Sr.Henry Kinney, Essex, Jr.Aidan Brody, St. Johnsbury, Jr.——Honorable MentionLiam Howrigan, BFA-St. AlbansAaron Browning, BFA-St. AlbansOliver Alimasi Bikyeombe, BurlingtonAaron Laquerre, ColchesterStephane Mujomba, ColchesterLucas Kelley, CVUNeil Kanarick, CVUSamuel Dennison, CVUShankha Mitra, EssexAndrew Poehlmann, Mt. MansfieldAlexander Floyd, Mt. MansfieldSimon Cafiero, South BurlingtonVikyat Mulpuri, South BurlingtonMaximilian Fontana, South BurlingtonRiku Momozawa, St. Johnsbury, Sr.Augustin Gil, St. Johnsbury, Sr. 