2022 Coaches' All-Mountain Girls Soccer Selections
Nov 9, 2022
Danville's Lilah Hall, center, was named to the All-Mountain first team. The 2022 coaches' All-Mountain girls soccer teams, as selected by the league's coaches:Coach of the Year: Bill Ormerod, BFA-FairfaxPlayer of the Year: Ava Ardovino, BFA-Fairfax Goalkeeper of the Year: Shanneal Unwin, MissisquoiFirst TeamJordan Alley, Blue MountainLauren Joy, Blue MountainSadie Skorstad, CraftsburyLilah Hall, DanvilleSloane Morse, DanvilleDasis Gabree, EnosburgGabriell Spaulding, EnosburgAva Ardovino, BFA-FairfaxRaegan Decker, BFA-FairfaxEmma Spiller, BFA-FairfaxPaige Cargill, BFA-FairfaxMikayla Tobey, BFA-FairfaxAlexis Christensen, HazenCaitlyn Davison, HazenNatalee Spear, OxbowAva Hubbard, MissisquoiAbby Raleigh, MissisquoiMadison Guyette, MissisquoiElla Maquire, MissisquoiShanneal Unwin, MissisquoiMikayla Chagnon, RichfordKyrielle Deuso, RichfordEmma Fadden, RichfordAydyn Paige, TwinfieldGinger Klarich, TwinfieldJean Heintz, Winooski Second TeamKyra Nelson, Blue MountainKarli Blood, Blue MountainFelicity Sulham, Blue MountainMia Christy, Blue MountainLauren Joy, Blue MountainAnika Leahy, CraftsburyLilli Klark, DanvilleJasmine Reason, DanvilleHazel Abetti, DanvilleKayla Gervis, EnosburgMolly Dearborn, BFA-FairfaxMaverick Murphy, HazenIsabelle Gouin, HazenLilly Castle, HazenMakenna Simmons, OxbowTessa Allen, OxbowMaggi Ellsworth, OxbowHadlee Allen, OxbowDestiny Pigeon, MissisquoiMaddie Pike, RichfordElla Chagnon, RichfordAubrey Fadden, RichfordMadison Smith, RichfordAlice McClane, TwinfieldCamryn Hoffman, TwinfieldIda Astick, TwinfieldAleacya Moshinski, TwinfieldMapenzi Selamni, WinooskiMo Thay Lay Htoo, WinooskiAlbina Rai, Winooski 