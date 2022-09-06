2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: Danville Bears

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Danville High School for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Division III
Head Coach: Hayden Bunnell (first season)
Assistant Coach: Matthew Francis
Last Year’s Record: Boys team finished eighth at state, girls team did not score at state
Graduation Losses: Cooper Anderson, Pascal Deppisch, Katie McAlenney, Zoe Corey, Laci Sandvil.
Returnees: Peter Searls, Sr.; Aiden Stillson, Sr.; Rowan Lawrence, Sr.; Noah Roos, Sr.; Thomas Edgar, Sr.; Lilley Anderson, Sr.
Newcomers: Devon Lopez-Powers, Fr.; Lynsey Lavely, Fr.
Players To Watch: Peter Searls, Aiden Stillson, Lilley Anderson.
Season Outlook: “It will be a building season for us, as we only have six men, and two women on our high school teams this year,” Bunnell said. “The primary focus is to see improvement from the returners from last year, and solid first years for our newcomers Devon Lopez-Powers and Lynsey Lavely. I think Peter Searls can have a solid season and build from his ninth-place finish from states last year, and I feel Aiden Stillson will make huge gains from last year. I am looking for Lilley Anderson to have a good senior year, as I think she can get a solid personal best in her 5K this season. This is my first season coaching here at Danville, so I am still feeling out the team, but I feel like once we get into a more steady training regiment, I think we will make the improvements we are looking for.”
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Spencer Morse (eighth season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-9, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Liza Morse, Ava Marshia, Rylie Cadieux, Zoe Crocker, Colleen Flinn, Soline Herbst.
Returnees: Molly McAlenney, Sr., D; Lilli Klark, Sr., F; Jasmine Dunbar, Sr., D; Destiny Demasi, Sr., D/F; Lilah Hall, Sr., F; Elizah Abetti, Sr., MF; Kai-Li Huang, Sr., MF/F; Vanessa Foster, Sr., F; Jasmine Reason, Jr., D; Jordan Herrin, Jr., F; Hazel Abetti, Soph., D; Madison Heath, Soph., F; Sloane Morse, Soph., MF; Kinsey Laferriere, Soph., F; Taylor Carson, Soph., D; Leah Klark, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Renea Douglas, Soph., F; Lauren Joncas, Fr., MF/F; Phoebe Crocker, Fr., GK.
Players To Watch: Leah Klark is active in goal, not afraid to dive or come out. Hazel Abetti is taking over sweeper duties, aggressive but good decision making. Jasmine Reason is a solid defender, calm under pressure. Sloane Morse is an excellent distributor, nice long-range shot and solid defensively. Lilah Hall is speedy and has a nice shot. Lilli Klark is a forward with good speed, not afraid of contact. Breakout seasons for Vanessa Foster (forward, excellent speed and goal drive) and Kai-Li Huang (looking most improved).
Season Outlook: “After losing five starters to graduation, we thought that this would be a rebuilding year,” Morse said. “But players have stepped up to fill the roles nicely. Things look positive for a competitive season.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Jeremy Withers (eighth season)
Last Year’s Record: 2-10, lost in first round to Twin Valley
Graduation Losses: Jayson Litz, Jordan Sinclair, Nicco Siani.
Returnees: Denver Lindstrom, Sr., GK; Daniel Lehoe, Sr., MF/D; Porter Costello, Sr., MF/D; Cooper Calkins, Jr., F; Caiden Hill, Soph., D/MF; Andrew Joncas, Soph., MF; Blake Withers, Soph., D; Owen Somers, Soph., MF/D; Bailey Huang, Soph., MF/F; Josh Demasi, Soph., MF; Nate Despathy, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Evan Melen, Jr., F/MF; Arius Andrews, Soph., F; Landen Fournier, Fr., MF/D; Josh Peterson Fr., MF/GK; Kamden Potter, Fr., MF/F; Ethan Knights, Fr., F/MF.
Players To Watch: Caiden Hill’s excellent ball control and composure in the backfield. Nate Despathy controls the midfield with great ball skills. Cooper Calkins’ explosive speed on forward line and a rocketing shot from distance. Andrew Joncas’ composure and control as a midfielder. Arius Andrews’ towering height and speed on the frontline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.