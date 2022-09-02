2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: Lisbon Panthers

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Lisbon Regional Schools for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Les Poore (35th season)
Last Year’s Record: 8-9, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Noah Cacio, Isley Rose, Dylan Colby, Andrew Strout, Mason Langmaid, Carroll LeClair.
Returnees: Tanner Mardin, Soph., MF; Tyler Lockwood, Soph., F; Carson Colby, Soph. D; Malachi Rosebush, Jr., MF; Dominic Otero, Jr., MF; Konner Shannon, Soph., D; Alex Wilcox, Soph., MF; Hayden Thornton, Sr., D; Kamryn Ferrela, Soph., GK; Kaden Moodie, Soph., MF; Brian Cavanaugh, Sr. F; Griffin Barnes, Sr., D; Doug Danforth, Soph., D/GK.
Newcomers: Shawn Walker, Fr. F; Daryion McDonald, Jr., F/MF; Zach Warstler, Fr., D; Jake Houghton, Fr., F; Caeleb Tompert, Soph., MF.
Players To Watch: We have only six starters returning but we have some players that are hopefully ready to step in and fill those spots. We have a lot of question marks with a first-year goalie Kamryn Ferrela and we lost almost every goal up front from our graduating players last season, but I have confidence that our forwards Cavanaugh, Walker, McDonald and Rosebush will pick up the slack and hopefully supply the needed offense. Our mids are Otero and Wilcox who have looked sharp this preseason and trying to figure out spots to their outside. All three of our backs are returning with Barnes, Thornton and Shannon so their experience will be a plus. Competing for a possible starting position or coming off the bench are Mardin, Lockwood, Colby, Tompert, Warstler, Houghton, Moodie and Danforth.
Season Outlook: “On paper we are a .500 team like last season, but I like what we have coming back and also how the preseason has gone so far,” Poore said. “Hopefully we can improve on that .500 record and compete for a higher playoff seeding.”
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Pat Riggie (sixth season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-13
Graduation Losses: Sara Brown, Ryleigh Carroll, Kendal Clark, Kiley Hill.
Returnees: Haley Wheeler, Jr.; Katie Clark, Sr.; Meredith Barnes, Soph.; Sophie Lafond, Soph.; Haley Cavanaugh, Jr.; Natasha Holbrook, Soph.; Kora Sibley, Sr.; Destiny Hudson, Sr.; Taylor Clark, Sr.; Tori Jellison, Sr.
Newcomers: Arya Kimball, 7th; Molly Mecalf, 8th; Ellie Wilcox, 8th; Ailee Strattion, 8th; Emma Van Syoc, Jr.
Season Outlook: Our outlook is to keep improving throughout the season and to be competitive,” Riggie said. “We will see where that puts us in October.”
