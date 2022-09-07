2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: Lyndon Vikings

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Lyndon Institute for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
FOOTBALL
Division II
Head Coach: Dan Nolan (ninth season)
Assistant Coaches: Doug D’Olimpio, Nick Hale, Ben Johnson, Chad Simpson, Ryan Simpson.
Last Year’s Record: 5-5, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Trevor Lussier, Victor Richardy, Bryon Noyes, Ben Perkins, Luke Dudas, Josh Walker, Cameron Stowell.
Returnees: Colby Simpson, Sr., RB/LB; Quentin Thomas, Sr., OL/DL; Ashton Gould, Sr., QB/LB; Cam Berry, Sr., RB/DB; RJ Kittredge, Sr., OL/DL; Zach Hale, Sr., WR/DE; Levi Machell, Sr., OL/DL; Ethyn Chhoeung, Sr., WR/DB; Jake Sanville, Sr., RB/DB; Joe Garrett, Jr., WR/DB; Aiden MacKenzie, Jr., RB/LB; Tom Houghton, Jr., OL/DL; Sawyer Brown, Soph., OL/DL; Jayden Smith, Soph., RB/LB.
Newcomers: Trent Simpson, Soph., OL/DL; Brayden Larabee, Soph., TE/DE; Jacob Griffith, Soph., WR/DB; Hunter Morgan, Soph., WR/DB; Ethan Lussier, Soph., QB/DB; Julian Thrailkill, Soph., RB/LB; Parker Norway, Soph., OL/DL; Landon Bilodeau, Soph., WR/LB; Jabari Carr, Soph., OL/DL.
Players To Watch: Colby Simpson, tough inside runner and defender; Quentin Thomas, physical at the point of attack on both sides of the line of scrimmage; Jake Sanville, big play potential on both sides of the ball.
Season Outlook: “This team will be very competitive against a tough Division II schedule,” Nolan said. “With a relatively thin depth chart, the key to the season will be staying healthy. If we are able to do that, we should be a factor in the race to Castleton.”
——
BOYS GOLF
Division II
Head Coach: John Langtange (fifth season)
Last Year’s Record: Missed states at qualifiers by two strokes
Graduation Losses: Whit Steen, Mason Sylvester, Owen Carr.
Returnees: Griffin Kelley, Soph.; James Young, Sr.; Austin Wheeler, Sr.; Ryan Hall, Jr.; Tanner Carpenter, Jr.; Spencer Irwin, Jr.; Landon Carey, Jr.; Jack Wyatt, Soph.
Newcomers: Ian Langtange, Fr.; Logan Nelson, Fr.; Griffin Goodhue, Fr.; Aiden Bashaw, Fr.
Players To Watch: Griffin Kelley, strong off the tee box, good course management; Ian Langtange, incoming freshman with considerable experience in match play, solid all around game; Landon Carey, great iron play; Ryan Hall, good course management; Austin Wheeler, all-around great athlete, potential to have his best year; James Young, leader of the group in a quiet, funny manner.
Season Outlook: “Very young team overall,” Langtange said. “I see this as a great development year with really a positive outcome. Should be in the hunt come qualifier time.”
——
FIELD HOCKEY
Division III
Head Coach: Jennifer Patridge (third season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-5, lost in finals to Windsor
Graduation Losses: Jamie Fenoff, Kadienne Whitcomb, Julia Sawyer, Tory Young, Kiarra Reynoso, Brydie Barton, Ella Buckingham, Emma Newland.
Returnees: Lily Miller, Sr., D; Delaney Raymond, Sr., F; Chelsea Ott, Sr., F; Joy Ruggles, Sr., MF; Laci Bora, Sr., MF; Destany Lafleur, Sr., D; Gemma Stowell, Sr., D; Molly Smith, Jr., F; Sarah Tanner, Jr., F; Megan Hubbard, Jr., GK.
Newcomers: Taylor Trepanier, Jr., MF/D; Jillian Wells, Jr., F/MF; Cady Robillard Jr., MF/D; Taylor Ott, Fr., GK.
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division II
Head Coach: Jackie Simpson (second season)
Graduation Losses: Emma Renaudette, Arya DeGeorge, Carissa Brittain.
Returnees: Calley Humphrey, Sr., MF; Abby Fillion, Sr., D/F; Julia Taylor, Sr., F/MF/D; Kaylin Larrabee, Sr., MF/GK. Molly Renaudette, Jr., GK; Summer Guilmette, Jr., MF/F/GK. Bri Allegra, Sr., MF/D; Keira Larrabee, Soph., F; Kara Crooks, Soph., D/MF; Khyla Reynoso, Soph., D/MF.
Newcomers: Sierra Wales, Soph., F/MF; Rylie Taylor, Jr., F/MF; Marah Mitchell, Fr., F/MF/D.
Players To Watch: “We have five seniors leading our girls Viking soccer team this year and they’ve been working diligently to get ready for their last season with the team,” Simpson said. “Last year we seemed stronger defensively and struggled a bit to have a dominant offense, however, things seem to be shifting with the addition of Sierra, Marah, and Rylie.
“As a returning sophomore, Keira Larrabee continues to impress, having scored multiple goals last year. Abby Fillion looks to be a triple threat, playing well up front, midfield and defensively. Khyla Reynonso’s footwork makes her one to watch as well this season. Julia Taylor played some of her best games so far, I am excited to see what she can do this year. Kaylin, Calley, Bri, and Summer will keep our defense solid, and you may see Summer get a chance to get in the goal. She’s been working alongside Molly Renaudette, who remains an outstanding goalie in this division.”
Season Outlook: “Last year was a great year for skill building and growth as a team,” Simpson said. “This year we designed a more intense conditioning program, offered strength training, and encouraged each player to invest in themselves athletically. This group is coachable, driven and determined and we are very excited to get this season underway.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division II
Head Coach: Martin Etter (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-11
Graduation Losses: Nick Matteis, Aiden Bogie, Aiden Hale, Sullivan Davis, Jayson Francis, Reese Barany, Max McClure.
Returnees: Lukas Norheim, Sr., D; Hayden Marceau, Jr., GK; Mason Schade, Jr., D; Joe Haines, Soph., MF; Carter Houghton, Soph., MF; Carter John, Soph., MF; Ezra Goss, Soph., MF/D.
Newcomers: Dylan Whitehead Sr., MF; Adam Lloyd Jr., MF/F; Linus Pickhardt, Soph., MF/F; Atte Manner, Soph., D; Yann Lescop Sanchez, Soph., MF; Parker McHugh, Fr., D; Tyler Schade, Fr., MF/GK; Colin Ulrich, Fr., MF; Cameron Bacon, Fr., D.
Season Outlook: “We have a lot of new faces (nine), we are a young team (only five juniors and seniors total) and we haven’t had a scrimmage, but we have a lot of potential,” Etter said.
——
GIRLS XC
Division II
Head Coach: Jack Harris (17th season)
Assistant Coach: Jason Harris
Last Year’s Record: Seventh at state
Graduation Losses: Alexis Gervais
Returnees: Una Colby, Emersen Mitchell, Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster, Macey Mawhinney.
Newcomers: Ava Rapkowicz, Ryleigh Lefebvre, Samantha Hensel.
Season Outlook: “The Lady Vikings had an excellent rebuilding year last year,” Harris said. “As they grew and progressed they finished out the year with a top-7 finish at the Vermont Division II State meet. With the addition of three quality freshmen and the return of the core of the team the ladies look to improve on last year’s success as the season builds.”
——
BOYS XC
Division II
Head Coach: Jack Harris (17th season)
Assistant Coach: Jason Harris
Last Year’s Record: 10th at state
Graduation Losses: Gabe Cole, Aiden Bogie, Travis Talbot.
Returnees: Brady Gervais, Talan Carpenter.
Newcomers: Ben Krause, Timothy Tester, Isaac Young, Wyatt Reed.
Season Outlook: “The Viking men are rebuilding from the graduation of last year’s top two,” Harris said. “Junior Brady Gervais has come into the season in excellent shape and with the addition of Ben Krause the team should continue to build as the season progresses.”
——
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division I
Head Coach: Tamara Martin
Last Year’s Record: 2-11, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Kaylynn Pinnsoneault
Returnees: Grace Martin, Sr., OH/S; Kayley Goodsell, Soph., OH; Rita Martin, Soph., OH/ DS/S; Alyse Trepanier, Soph., OH; Taylor Bean, Sr., OH; Cyndi Danforth, Sr., DS.
Newcomers: Clara Hernandez, Soph., S; Laura Prado, Soph., DS; Jasmine Barrett, Soph., OH; Gabi Atkins, Soph., DS.
Players To Watch: Grace Martin and Kayley Goodsell, both of their hitting has really improved. Clara Hernandez, setting, is starting the season beautifully.
Season Outlook: “As our young team continues in the program we are seeing a lot of skill building, it an exciting time in LI volleyball building back after coaching changes and COVID,” Martin said. “We’re optimistic with such a young team that we will continue to get stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.