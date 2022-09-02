2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: St. J Academy Hilltoppers

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at St. Johnsbury Academy for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
FOOTBALL
Division I
Head Coach: Rich Alercio (10th season)
Assistant Coaches: John Lovett, Kirk Becker, Tom Lovett, Travis Bugbee, Julia Kearney, Mark Qualter.
Last Year’s Record: 4-4, lost in first round of playoffs to eventual state champion Essex
Graduation Losses: Sam Begin, Jacob Silver.
Returnees: Dawson Wilkins, Sr., OL/DL; Quinn Murphy, Sr., QB/DB; Alex Orozco, Sr., WR/DB; Gavynn Kenney-Young, Sr., WR/LB; Caleb Pontt, Sr., WR/DB; Spencer Hayes, Jr., LB/OL; Coulson Angell, Jr., WR/LB; Josh Quad, Soph., OL/DL; John Kelley, Jr., WR/DB.
Newcomers: Anthoni Guinard, Jr., RB/LB; Simon North, Sr., RB/LB; Edwin Stephenson, Jr., OL/DL; Henry Roy, Sr., OL/DL; Lynn Li, Jr., OL/DL; Holden Newland, Jr., QB/LB; Carter Bunnel, Soph., QB/DB; Joe Silver, Jr., WR/DB.
Players To Watch: Dawson Wilkins: size, speed, strength, agility; Quinn Murphy: dual threat QB; Alex Orozco: speed receiver, lockdown CB; Gavynn Kenney-Young: tall, athletic receiver; Anthoni Guinard: athletic RB; Simon North: athletic player with a nose for the ball.
Season Outlook: “We will be more competitive than last year,” Alercio said.
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division I
Head Coach: Stephen Levesque (11th season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-6-3, lost to Colchester in playdowns
Graduation Losses: Tucker Chapman, Murphy Young, Liam Laidlaw, Caleb Loomis, Brandon Demers, Wyatt Knuass, Kia Lindquist, Keiya Fujiwara.
Returnees: Jorge Trade, Jr., MF/F; Aiden Brody, Soph., MF/F; Silas Chapman, Jr., MF/F; Hayden Angel, Jr., D; Gerardo Fernandez; Krane Davis. Sr., F; Gus Yerkes, Jr., F; Noah Choinere, Sr., GK.
Newcomers: Fernando Fernandez, Jr., GK; Andrez Burillo, Jr., D; Jonathan Kalach-Chelmimsky, Sr., GK; Zander Vellieux, Jr., D; Riku Momozawa, F.
Players To Watch: Jorge Trade, All-Metro second team last year, playmaker; Aidan Brodie, box-to-box midfielder, athletic; Hayden Angel has emerged as a leader on defense; Silas Chapman, Krane Davis and Gus Yerkes return from last year and will look to provide some offense for the Hilltoppers.
Season Outlook: “The Hilltoppers are a young team this year and only return four starters,” Levesque. “The new players will have to step up and fill roles left by last year’s departing class. The team has many new faces and hopes to build team chemistry before they enter the grueling Metro schedule.”
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
Head Coach: Jason Marks (first season)
Assistant Coaches: Krissy Mantius, Sarah Garey, Matt Amadon.
Last Year’s Record: 5-9, lost in first round to MMU
Graduation Losses: Avery Tomczyk, Ellie Rice, Elizabeth LaFlamme, McKenna Brochu, Anna Cushing.
Returnees: Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Jr., MF; Emily Kostruba, Sr., GK; Ella Switser, Sr., D; Lily Garey-Wright, Jr., D; Eihlis Murphy, Soph., MF; Alia Davis, Soph., MF; Maren Nitsche, Sr., MF; Maggie Zschau, Sr., MF; Kaylee McCaffrey, Sr., MF/D; Hannah Amadon, Sr., F/MF; Sophia Shippee, Sr., F.
Newcomers: Addison Ely, Fr., D; Brianna Bunnell, Fr., D; Jada Wood, Fr., MF; Jayden Bunnell, Fr., GK; Ana Sofia Perez Talaman, Fr., F; Kalliope Augsberger-Skala, Fr., MF; Anna Ebert, Fr., MF; Gabriella Beaumier, Sr., F; Estelle Przybycien, Jr., D; Harper Crance, Jr., MF; Riley O’Brien, Soph., MF; Katy Noonan, Soph., MF; Amelia Clark, Jr., D; Cassidy Kittredge, Soph., MF.
Players To Watch: Hannah Amadon and Maren Nitsche.
Season Outlook: “Returning a solid core of players from last year, SJA girls soccer is looking to build on their performance from last year,” Marks said. “With 11 returning players, SJA believes that they are more experienced than in years past, and hope to see that translate onto the field.”
——
FIELD HOCKEY
Division II
Head Coach: Tara Bailey (eighth season)
Assistant Coaches: Olivia Cunningham, Aimee LaCroix
Last Year’s Record: 10-6, loss in quarterfinals to Hartford
Graduation Losses: Kyara Rutledge, Clara Andre, Haley Page, Ashley Fox, Taylor Farnsworth, Mary Cook, Madigan Maurer, Hannah Angell, Maddie Hurlbert
Returnees: Maren Giese, Sr., F/MF; Genevieve Hatch, Sr., D; Zhi Howes, Sr., F/MF; Hannah MacDonald, Sr., F/MF; Ruby Rolfe, Sr., F/MF; Esme Kimber, Jr., MF; Sofia Limoges, Jr., MF; Alexandra Mosher, Jr., MF.
Newcomers: Ella Blanchard, Soph., D; Willa Kantrowicz, Soph., GK; Maggie Langlais, Soph., F; Grace O’Malley, Soph., MF/D; Samara Rutledge, Soph., GK; Molly Kimber, Fr., MF/D; Emily Morgan, Fr., MF/D; Kailyn Neurath, Fr., MF/D; Camry Reimert, Fr., MF; Lydia Reimert, Fr., MF; Jameson Rise, Fr., F; Meredith Roy, Fr., F/MF.
Players To Watch: Alexandra Mosher will be one to watch on the forward/midfield line. She has strong stick skills and works hard both offensively and supporting her teammates. Hannah MacDonald will be a leader in the midfield, and Genevieve Hatch will be leading our defense.
Season Outlook: We have a strong senior and junior group this year that we will be rebuilding around,” Bailey said. “We are excited about the potential of our sophomore and ninth-grade athletes joining this group, and we are looking forward to seeing our growth throughout the season.”
——
BOYS XC
Division I
Head Coach: Chip Langmaid (31st season)
Assistant Coach: Kevin Cattrell
Last Year’s Record: Vermont D-I state champions, NVAC Mountain Division Champions
Graduation Losses: Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Dominic Gray.
Returnees: Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Soph.; Nathan Lenzini, Sr.; Carson Eames, Jr.; Nathaniel Bernier, Jr.; Ryan Callaghan, Sr.; Ari Levin, Soph.; Gavin Maney, Jr.; Hanson Tsa, Jr.; Sebastian Najri, Sr.; Ben Morse, Sr.; Tres Giddings, Jr.
Newcomers: Charlie Krebs, Sr.; Vishesh Prasad, Jr.; Chase Sweet, Jr., Charlie Vaal, Jr.; Dillon Chen, Soph.; Brennan O’Farrell, Soph.; Wilder Thomas, Soph.; Isaac Lenzini, Fr.; Alex Loder, Fr.
Players To Watch: Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Nathaniel Bernier had strong track seasons, Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames and Ryan Callaghan return from the varsity after solid summer training and Charlie Krebs was the runner-up in 2021 for Division III champion Craftsbury.
Season Outlook: “While we cannot replace Evan and Hale we hope to push each other and have a strong pack by the state meet,” Langmaid said.
——
GIRLS XC
Division I
Head Coach: Steve Jolliffe (eight years as head coach in California and West Virginia)
Assistant Coach: Katie Reed
Last Year’s Record: n/a
Graduation Losses: Katie Ryan, Adele Bernier, Hazel Fay, Dylan Wilcox, Franny Cozzens.
Returnees: Siri Jolliffe, Jr.; Peyton Qualter, Jr.; Jasmine Engle, Sr.; Wisteria Franklin, Sr.; Zoey Cusac, Soph.; Lilly Laskowski, Soph.; Bennett Crance, Jr.
Newcomers: Ava Purdy, Jr.; Macy Moore, Fr.; Ivy Pavick, Jr.; Zoe Buhner, Soph.; Sophia Montague, Fr.; Sara Bogetto, Soph.; Patricia Novotna, Jr.; Maddie Blanchard, Jr.; Johanna Marek, Jr.
Players To Watch: Peyton Qualter, Siri Jolliffe, Bennett Crance and Lilly Laskowski.
Season Outlook: The girls look to improve upon their 2021 season,” Jolliffe said. “Siri Jolliffe and Peyton Qualter started the season with a solid base of summer miles under their belts, and Bennett Crance, Lilly Laskowski, and Zoey Cusac all had strong preseasons and look to be strong contributors to the team’s success. Seniors Wisteria Franklin and Jasmine Engle bring experience and leadership to a team of few seniors, and incoming freshman Macy Moore and newcomers Ava Purdy, Ivy Pavick, and Maddie Blanchard are all solid contenders for a spot on the varsity squad. The Hilltoppers, while without a superstar, have a lot of depth to work with in improving upon the 2021 season.”
——
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division I
Head Coach: Laura Gary (second season)
Assistant Coach: Deb Benoit
Last Year’s Record: 7-7, lost in second round
Graduation losses: Emily Ely, Cailin Meigs, Abby Reardon, Wyllough Austin, Haley Chen.
Returnees: Ainsley Atkinson, Sr., OH, DS; Jayden Henderson, Sr., S; Maya Torres, Sr., L, DS; Grace Hall, Sr., MH, RS, DS.
Newcomers: Anabelle Reisner, Jr., OH, DS; Kacie Nelson, Jr., OH, M, RS; Jasmine Vincent, Jr., S, DS; Ayan Hasanova, Jr., DS; Jordan Strohm, Soph., DS, L; Gracie Lawrence, Soph., MH, RS, DS; Madalyn Atkinson, Soph., S, OH, RS, DS; Margaret Fischer, Sr., RS, DS; Sir Dunn, Jr., RS, MH.
Players To Watch: Our returning seniors. I feel they have something to prove. They have been working hard to get to this level.
Season Outlook: “We have a young talented team this year,” Gary said. “Being the last season for our seniors and they being with the program for their full four years, have their chance to shine and I think they will take this team to the next level. Competitive volleyball in Vermont is gaining popularity and the Division has become incredibly competitive. Its going to be a good season and a challenging one. I believe a lot of our younger players will step up and rally around the seniors.”
——
BOYS GOLF
Division I
Head Coaches: Shane LaCroix and David Baker (both first season)
Assistant Coach: Hank Eaton
Last Year’s Record: Season ended at state qualifying match
Graduation Losses: Silas Pearson, Brandon Liddick, Caleb Morgan.
Returnees: Nick Stein, Sr.; Eli Rexford, Jr.; Tyler Gagnon, Jr.; William Eaton, Soph.
Newcomers: Brodie Ryan, Jr.; Matthew MacDonald, Fr.; Steven Werner, Fr.; Landon Maskell, Fr.
Players To Watch: William Eaton comes into the season as the third-ranked junior golfer in Vermont. One of the top ball strikers in his age group and excellent around the greens, he has set lofty goals for himself of which he is more than capable of achieving. Eli Rexford brings experience to the season as one of the top returning golfers from last year’s team.
Season Outlook: “With two new coaches at the helm of the Hilltopper golf program, we will continue to strengthen the culture and tradition of excellence that surrounds Hilltopper athletics,” Baker and LaCroix said. “With a larger turnout than in recent years, players will be competing week in and week out to make the match rosters. This will greatly benefit each player’s development by constantly striving to get better every day. Not a single Hilltopper golfer qualified for the state championship tournament last season, and we will be setting a goal to have multiple players qualify and compete in the state tournament at Orleans Country Club in October.”
——
GIRLS GOLF
Division I
Head Coaches: Shane LaCroix and David Baker (both first season)
Assistant Coach: Hank Eaton
Last Year’s Record: Finished fifth overall as a team at last year’s D-I state championship
Graduation Losses: Emily Chen.
Returnees: Charlotte Ng, Sr.; Alivia Roth, Jr.; Lorelai Bastress, Soph.
Newcomers: Ava Massoni, Jr.; Kaya Kendall, Soph.
Players To Watch: Charlotte Ng is a technically sound player who has played a lot of golf and strikes the ball very well consistently. She will be the backbone of the Hilltopper girls golf team.
Season Outlook: “Looking to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish at the state tournament, we will lean on the experience of the returning players and hope that some of our newcomers will help us compete at a high level all season long,” Baker and LaCroix said. “Our players will compete with each other to make each other better every single time they step on the range or the course. This will continue to improve the overall program’s performance and culture and help lead the girls toward success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.