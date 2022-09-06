2022 Fall H.S. Sports Previews: Woodsville Engineers

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Woodsville High School for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Sara Lang (first season)
Assistant Coaches: Kolonie Hudson, Frank Leafe
Last Year’s Record: 14-1-1, lost in finals to Newmarket
Graduation Losses: Emily Farr, Hannah Keeler, Leah Krull, Anna Roy, Maddie Roy.
Returnees: Aliza Boutin, Sr.; Abigail Crocker, Sr.; Olivia McBride, Sr.; Paige Smith, Sr.; Courtney Taylor, Sr.; Brianna Youngman, Sr.; Rory Keeler, Jr.; Dory Roy, Jr.; Izze Rutherford, Jr.; Kate Vasconcelos, Jr.; Reilly Chase, Soph.; Lauren Hatch, Soph.; Kreya Hogue, Soph.; Haddie Krull, Soph.; Allee Rowe, Soph.; Jane Roy, Soph.; Paige Royer, Soph.; Natalie Therrien, Soph.; Eliza Wagstaff, Soph.
Newcomers: Gabrielle Keysar, Sr.; Stevie Warf, Jr.; Peyton Rutherford, Soph.; Morgan Crocker, Fr.; Eyrleigh Hambrick, Fr.; Katie Houston, Fr.; Jaida Sousa, Fr.; Makayla Walker, Fr.
Players to Watch: Paige Smith is a strong athlete working hard to control the midfield who could prove to be a threat offensively. Dory Roy has shown early success in both offensive and defensive positions and will likely find equal opportunity to both defend and score goals. Set pieces benefit from her strong foot. Courtney Taylor is a quiet force who proves her abilities through action, typically anchoring from the sweeper spot. Brianna Youngman has a strong sense of position on the field, plays with consistency, and has demonstrated ability to shoot from range.
Season Outlook: “The WHS girls soccer program will be led this fall by a combination of new head coaches with the support of past coaching staff in their corner,” Lang said. “Graduating players combined for tremendous contributions offensively, which will be an area of focus for this young team. In the backfield, the defense will see a rotation of players working to support a young, full-of-potential goalkeeper in Eliza Wagstaff. The program is looking to build consistency, a controlled passing game and establish a strong foundation at the junior varsity, middle school and elementary levels with community collaboration.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Matt Taylor (fifth season)
Assistant Coaches: Paige Lloyd, Renzo Chumbes
Last Year’s Record: 13-2-1, lost in finals to Sunapee on PKs
Graduation Losses: Michael Maccini, Sammy Sarkis, Cam Tenney-Burt.
Returnees: Nathaniel Chumbes, Sr. F; Cam Davidson, Sr., GK; Nick Hickey, Sr., MF; Jack Boudreault, Jr., D; Connor Houston, Jr., D; Ethan Kimball, Jr., GK/D; Ben Taylor, Jr., MF; Coby Youngman, Jr., F; Andre Chumbes, Soph., F; Landon Kingsbury, Soph., D; Bryce Williams, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Ethan Fenn, Soph.; Cooper Mayo, Soph.; Owen McClintock, Soph.; Riley Emmerton, Fr.; Cowan Kimball, Fr.; Dylan Marshall, Fr.; Gabe Roy, Fr.; Eli Vasconcelos, Fr.; Ryan Walker, Fr.
Players to Watch: We have 8 returning starters from last year’s State Runner-up team. They all have the potential to shine on any given day.
Season Outlook: “Looks promising,” Taylor said. “We have a very unselfish group that will be entertaining to watch if we can figure out team chemistry early.”
——
GOLF
Division IV
Head Coach: Brent Cox (fifth season)
Assistant Coach: Bill Sackett
Last Year’s Record: 18-2, runner-up at State meet
Graduation Losses: Mackenzie Kingsbury, Anna McIntyre.
Returnees: Jackson Horne, Sr.; Camden Clawson, Jr.; Mike Hogan, Jr.; Monty Foster, Jr.; Colby Heathe, Soph.; Haiden Fiore, Soph.; Nate Hogan, Soph.
Newcomers: Zach Frizzell, Sr.; Vinny Cataldo, Soph.; Caleb Ilsley, Fr.; Jaden Ste. Marie, Fr.; Justin Hutchins, Fr.; Joe Beck, Fr.; Carson Norton, Fr.; Sam Aldrich, Fr.
Players to Watch: Jackson Horne is the senior leader of the team who finished 3rd in the N.H. state tournament and represented N.H. at the New England High School golf tournament last fall. He looks to improve from last year and push for a Division Championship. Camden Clawson is a strong returner who has improved each year. He finished in the top 14 at the D-IV individual tournament last fall. Mike Hogan is a strong returner who also finished in the top 14 at the D-IV individual tournament last fall. Monty Foster has put in a lot of work this summer and has doubled his point totals from last year. He will have a very strong season and should put himself in the running for making the individual state meet.
Season Outlook: “I am very pleased with the number of golfers we have this year,” Cox said. “We have our largest team ever and many of them played a lot of golf this summer to improve their game. I expect that they are determined and want to work toward a state championship this year.”
——
CROSS COUNTRY
Division IV
Head Coach: Ari Kinder (second season)
Assistant Coach: Wayne Dickey
Graduation Losses: Elisha Crissman, Erik Cadreact
Returnees: Jarrin Sleeper, Jr.; Garrett Emery, Jr.; Mya Boutin Soph.
Newcomers: Vanessa Chausheva, Sr.; Ben Matson, Sr.; Kyle Royer, Sr; Olivia Williams, Jr.; MJ Cummins, Fr.
Players to Watch: Our returning players (Jarrin, Garrett, Mya) are tenacious, motivated and dedicated to this sport of running and fully support their teammates. Not to mention, all three are incredibly strong runners and have PR goals that WILL be met this year.
Season Outlook: “Our team is made up of trendsetters — committed to learning the fundamentals of running and racing,” Kinder said. “Cross Country is much more than running in circles, it’s a mindset and commitment to yourself. The temptation to ‘give up,’ is high with this sport, however, this team at WHS shows a commitment like no other. There will be many obstacles to overcome individually, but there will be way more shining moments to be proud of. I really couldn’t ask for a better team.”
