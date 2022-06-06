2022 N.H. Division III/IV All-State Baseball Teams

White Mountains senior right-hander Tyler Hicks was named Division III Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year last week, as selected by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
Hicks, the reigning Caledonian-Record Baseball Player of the Year who is headed to play ball on scholarship at Division I University of Maine, helped lead the Spartans to the No. 2 seed in the Division III tournament.
The full list of All-State honorees is below.
The 2022 Division III and IV All-State baseball teams, as selected by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Tyler Hicks, White Mountains, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Tom Cote, Monadnock
Pitcher of the Year: Tyler Hicks, White Mountains
FIRST TEAM
Liam Waldron, Belmont, Jr.
Carter Poulin, Berlin, Sr.
Mike Thresher, Bishop Brady, Jr.
Ryan Latsha, Campbell, Sr.
Jordan Ketola, Conant, Soph.
Dominic VanLaere-Nutting, Fall Mountain, Sr.
Anthony Aguiar, Gilford, Sr.
Armen Laylagian, Hopkinton, Jr.
Peyton Marshall, Hopkinton, Sr.
Ryan Bousquet, Inter-Lakes, Sr.
Jack Gintof, Inter-Lakes, Sr.
Sean Agonis, Mascenic, Sr.
Jackson Cocozella, Mascenic, Sr.
Kevin Putnam, Monadnock, Sr.
Cam Olivo, Monadnock, Jr.
Connor Branon, Monadnock, Sr.
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains, Sr.
Brody Labounty, White Mountains, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Owen Waldron, Belmont, Fr.
Brody Duquette, Berlin, Jr.
AJ Partington, Brady, Sr.
Jack Kidwell, Campbell, Soph.
Lane LeClair, Conant, Soph.
Porter Willett, Fall Mountain, Soph.
Ben Muthersbough, Gilford, Sr.
Gavin Clark, Gilford, Soph.
Bryce Charron, Hopkinton, Sr.
Alex Potter, Inter-Lakes, Sr.
Joe Cocozella, Mascenic, Jr.
Jake Hilliard, Monadnock, Soph.
Hayden Haddock, Monadnock, Sr.
Ben Dean, Monadnock, Soph.
Karter Deming, White Mountains, Jr.
Robert Breault, White Mountains, Soph.
Alex Nichols, Winnisquam, Soph.
Marcus Korenkiewicz, Winnisquam, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Jason Roberts, Belmont, Sr.
Griffin Melanson, Berlin, Sr.
Jerimaih Dow, Berlin, Jr.
Garret Arnold, Campbell, Sr.
Malique Motuzas, ConVal, Sr.
Mitch Cormier, Fall Mountain, Jr.
Cam Reardon, Gilford, Sr.
Jack Morrall, Hopkinton, Sr.
Owen O’Brien, Hopkinton, Sr.
Addie Kernan, Inter-Lakes, Soph.
Eli Gray, Kearsarge, Soph.
Nate Taylor, Kersarge, Sr.
Ryan Cornwell, Monadnock, Sr.
Carson Shanks, Monadnock, Sr.
Nate Archambeault, Prospect Mountain, Jr.
Noah Covell, White Mountains, Fr.
Kyler Bourdeau, Winnisquam, Sr.
Anthony Boomer, Winnisquam, Jr.
——
DIVISION IV
Player of the Year: Will Perkowski, Derryfield
Coach of the Year: Tom Brennan, Wilton
Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook, Jr.
Owen Hartson, Concord Christian, Sr.
Janai Cruz, Derryfield, Sr.
Will Perkowski, Derryfield, Jr.
Alex Comire, Derryfield, Soph.
John McDevitt, Derryfield, Jr.
Kevin Adie, Derryfield, Sr.
Chase Carder, Gorham, Jr.
Anthony Pizzuto, Gorham, Jr.
Landyn Croteau, Gorham, Jr.
Blake Fillion, Littleton, Soph.
Grady Millen, Littleton, Sr.
Graham Willerer, Newmarket, Fr.
Casey Anderson, Pittsfield, Soph.
Troy Brennan, Wilton, Sr.
Sean Brennan, Wilton, Sr.
Mike Hogan, Woodsville, Soph.
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville, Soph.
SECOND TEAM
Liam Shaw, Colebrook, Jr.
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook, Soph.
Zach Syvertson, Concord Christian, Soph.
Mitch Regan, Derryfield, Jr.
Nate Gallant, Epping, Fr.
Kevin O’Connell, Epping, Sr.
Isaac Langlois, Gorham, Fr.
Aiden Davis, Hinsdale, Jr.
Cam Manning, Lin-Wood, Jr.
Andrew Berthiaume, Newmarket, Sr.
Cam Moran, Newmarket, Soph.
Kian Littlefield, PCA, Fr.
Gavin Bedell, Pittsfield, Sr.
Andrew Claus, Sunapee, Sr.
Finn Flint, Sunapee, Soph.
Drew Clifford, Sunapee, Sr.
Hunter Morse, Sunapee, Sr.
Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Jr.
THIRD TEAM
T.J. Charbono, Concord Christian, Fr.
Nate St. Jean, Concord Christian, Jr.
Jack Steward, Derryfield, Jr.
Zach Martin, Derryfield, Soph.
Dylan Cummings, Epping, Soph.
Kayden Cloutier, Groveton, Soph.
Dan Tetrault, Hinsdale, Sr.
Dominic Otero, Lisbon, Soph.
Dylan Colby, Lisbon, Sr.
Juan Hernandez, Littleton, Jr.
Nick Nigro, Newmarket, Jr.
Kaleb Cecchetti, Newmarket, Jr.
Abe Marcotte, Pittsfield, Jr.
Ike Kohl, Portsmouth Christian, Soph.
Sam Flint, Sunapee, Jr.
Jonah Flint, Sunapee, Jr.
Ty Bacci, Wilton, Sr.
Cam Davidson, Woodsville, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.