Woodsville senior ace Mackenzie Kingsbury was named Division IV pitcher of the while classmate Anny McIntyre was named player of the year, as chosen by the New Hampshire Softball Coaches’ Association.
The two Engineers helped guide the club to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the state final. Top-seeded Woodsville will take on No. 3 Portsmouth Christian on Saturday at Plymouth State at 4:30 p.m.
Emily Farr joined Kingsbury and McIntyre on the All-State first team.
Pittsburg-Canaan’s Gene Cote was named the division’s top coach.
The full list of All-State honorees is below.
The 2022 Division III and IV All-State softball teams, as selected by the New Hampshire Softball Coaches’ Association.
DIVISION IV
Division IV Awards
Player of The Year: Anna McIntyre, Woodsville, Sr.
Pitcher of the Year: Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville, Sr.
Varsity Coach of the Year: Gene Cote, Pittsburg-Canaan
JV Coach of the Year: Kirk Romein, Sunapee
——
First Team
Sophie Grondin, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.
Jade Gagnon, Epping, Sr.
Zoe Grondin, Gorham, Sr.
Michelle Fell, Moultonborough, Sr.
Shaela Sturgeon, Moultonborough, Sr.
Jessica Berry, Newmarket, Sr.
Kaitlyn Shawney, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Natalie Austin, Sunapee, Sr.
Anna McIntyre, Woodsville, Sr.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville, Sr.
Emily Farr, Woodsville, Sr.
——
Second Team
Kylie Lachance, Groveton, Jr.
Olivia Tatro, Moultonborough, Jr.
Kat Gleeson, Moultonborough, Jr.
Kierra Souphakhot, Newmarket, Fr.
Riley Andriski, Newmarket, Sr.
Liahna Messier, Portsmouth Christian, Jr.
Mya Brown, Profile, Soph.
Abby Dowling, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Jr.
Leah Krull, Woodsville, Sr.
Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Sr.
——
Honorable Mention
Alyvia Jaimes, Pittsburg-Canaan, Fr.
Mackenzie Milbury, Epping, Jr.
Sarah Godin, Gorham, Soph.
Katherine Bushey, Groveton, Jr.
Taytum Adams, Littleton, Soph.
Kiley Clemont, Lin-Wood, Fr.
Gia Tilton, Newmarket, Jr.
Adelia Stopyro, Pittsfield, Fr.
Emma McNally, Sunapee, Jr.
Molly Reed, Sunapee, Sr.
——
DIVISION III
Pitcher of the Year: Gabriella Bernier, Prospect Mountain, Soph.
Player of the Year: Mackenzie Renner, Prospect Mountain, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Chad Beede, Monadnock
——
First Team
Jillian Hallee, Berlin, Sr.
Catherine Carignan, Campbell, Sr.
Morgan Bruner, Campbell, Sr.
Teaghan Kirby, Conant, Sr.
Kyanna Landry, Hopkinton, Jr.
Maddie Carmichael, Hopkinton, Sr.
Leah St. John, Mascenic, Jr.
Grace LeClair, Monadnock, Sr.
Madison Swett, Monadnock, Sr.
Katie Sweeney, Newfound, Soph.
Katie Sharron, Newport, Soph.
Gabriella Bernier, Prospect Mountain, Soph.
Mackenzie Renner, Prospect Mountain, Sr.
——
Second Team
Savannah Perkins, Belmont, Sr.
Ava Bartoli, Berlin, Soph.
Makenna Peare, Berlin, Jr.
Leann Ramos, Campbell, Soph.
Maddie Lane, Campbell, Jr.
Kendal Cote, Fall Mountain, Fr.
Emily Howell, Hillsboro-Deering, Jr.
Victoria Christie, Prospect Mountain, Fr.
Ashleigh von der Linden, St. Thomas, Jr.
Emma Griffin, Winnisquam, Sr.
——
Honorable Mention
Tess Spingola, Conant, Sr.
Maddie McKenna, Gilford, Soph.
Katalina Davis, Mascenic, Soph.
Abigail Gaynor, St. Thomas, Fr.
Lexus McIntosh, White Mountains, Sr.
