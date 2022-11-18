2022 NHSCA Division IV All-State Girls Soccer Teams Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Profile's Lily Pospesil and Woodsville's Brianna Young compete during the New Hampshire Division IV quarterfinals in Bethlehem on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. 2022 NEW HAMPSHIRE SOCCER COACHES DIVISION IV ALL-STATE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS
Coach of the Year: Andrew Dawson, Newmarket.
JV Coach of the Year: Ellie Bartlett, Profile 
Preston Eames Award: Heidi Crockett, NHTI.
Hall of Fame: Jay Vogt, Bow girls.
——
GOALKEEPER
First Team
Ella Walsh, Portsmouth Christian
Second Team
Sierra Riff, Colebrook
Honorable Mention
Sienna Grondin, Pittsburg-Canaan
Eliza Wagstaff, Woodsville
——
DEFENSE
First Team
Chloe Kirby, Concord Christian
Morgan Boucher, Newmarket
Isabelle Correa, Sunapee
Lily Pospesil, Profile
Second Team
Kate Clermont, Lin-Wood
Kaitlyn Ilacaqua, Littleton
Emma Walkowiak, Newmarket
Sierra Lignos, Portsmouth Christian
Honorable Mention
Annabelle Shumway, Epping
Gabrielle Lensky, Somersworth
Marissa Kenison, Groveton
Katie Clark, Lisbon 
Avah Lucas, Littleton
——
MIDFIELD
First Team
Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee
Paige Smith, Woodsville
Olivia Blackadar, Newmarket
Lilli Carlisle, Concord Christian
Second Team
Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton
Brianna Youngman, Woodsville
Makenna Price, Profile
Tatiana Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian
Honorable Mention
AJ Mulligan, Newmarket
Briar Bell, Pittsfield
Abishai Corey, Lin-Wood
——
FORWARD
First Team
Brynn Smith, Sunapee
Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian
Maggie Moore, Newmarket
Second Team
Ellana Frotin, Concord Christian
Jacqueline Giroux, Pittsburg-Canaan
Evie Burger, Profile
Honorable Mention
Addison Hadlock, Littleton
Makayla Walker, Woodsville
Annemarie Sweet, Mount Royal 