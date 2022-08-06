TOP NOTCH TRIATHLON
FRANCONIA N.H.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6, 2022
OVERALL RESULTS
1. Jason McGowan, 1:19:49; 2. Tim Tapply, 1:23:15; 3. Carl Hartford, 1:25:06; 4. Russell Primeau, 1:25:43; 5. Robert Primeau, 1:26:41; 6. Eric Shalek, 1:26:56; 7. Scott Shalek, 1:27:13; 8. Bryce Spare, 1:29:39; 9. Jimmy Burnham, 1:32:25; 10. Max Karpawich, 1:34:46; 11. Frank Stegmeier, 1:35:00; 12. Dan Huntington, 1:35:10; 13. Doug Levens, 1:35:23; 14. Donald Marshall, 1:35:28; 15. Richard Williams, 1:37:54; 16. Amy Rice, 1:38:17; 17. Kyle Bergevine, 1:38:43; 18. Jay Doubman, 1:40:19; 19. John Myers, 1:40:53; 20. Chris Girrbach, 1:41:05; 21. Colton Piper, 1:41:17; 22. Michele Caggioni, 1:41:26; 23. Ben Deede, 1:41:36; 24. Bob Burnham, 1:42:10; 25. Mark Pennisi, 1:42:24; 26. Robert Gray, 1:42:41; 27. Santana Huck, 1:43:44; 28. Chris Martin, 1:43:55; 29. John Ladue, 1:44:23; 30. Ben Scott, 1:44:58; 31. Joseph Boivin, 1:45:01; 32. Hannah Ryde, 1:45:52; 33. Coen Mullins, 1:46:22; 34. Jacob Edgerly, 1:47:19; 35. Florence Bartlett, 1:47:47; 36. John Marshall, 1:47:58; 37. James Krebs, 1:48:11; 38. Cody Whelan, 1:48:11; 39. Nate Milne, 1:48:20; 40. Jeff Stevens, 1:48:29; 41. David Regenold, 1:48:37; 42. Jonathan Huntington, 1:48:44; 43. Marysia Moskal, 1:49:06; 44. Cullen Dwyer, 1:50:33; 45. Asa Rexford, 1:50:56; 46. Kristin Sinnott, 1:51:53; 47. Clayton George, 1:52:07; 48. Jake Moorman, 1:53:29; 49. Alex April, 1:53:46; 50. Jessie Rose Church, 1:53:52; 51. Aidan Hagerty, 1:54:13; 52. Michael Bergeron, 1:55:13; 53. Scott Gilbert, 1:55:17; 54. Riley Northrop, 1:55:23; 55. Ian Penn, 1:56:11; 56. Timothy Caouette, 1:56:49; 57. David Bedard, 1:56:51; 58. Christopher West, 1:57:22; 59. David Tyson, 1:57:39; 60. Meg Kennedy, 1:59:46; 61. Hannah Wigginton, 1:59:56; 62. Shelly Hannon, 2:01:40; 63. Bill Kearney, 2:01:57; 64. Jesse Gilbert, 2:02:24; 65. Frank Andrews, 2:02:37; 66. Jeremy Barstow, 2:02:41; 67. Roxana Arnet, 2:02:42; 68. Elaine Tolley-Andrews, 2:04:22; 69. Brad Harkavy, 2:04:28; 70. David Smith, 2:05:01; 71. Steven McCallan, 2:05:56; 72. Katie Fitton, 2:05:57; 73. Dennis Wirth, 2:06:22; 74. Kristen Gray, 2:08:03; 75. Kevin Crowder, 2:09:02; 76. Elizabeth Seabury, 2:11:28; 77. Susan Collins, 2:12:24; 78. Katherine Dwyer, 2:13:18; 79. Anne Murrock, 2:13:39; 80. Paige Mendez, 2:13:54; 81. John Andrews, 2:15:47; 82. Peter Snelham, 2:17:29; 83. Beat Arnet, 2:18:02; 84. Angela Coleman, 2:18:28; 85. Catherine Arnet-Valega, 2:18:34; 86. Tim Coker, 2:18:42; 87. Peter Furtado, 2:19:54; 88. Keri George, 2:20:01; 89. Cawlin Clough, 2:20:28; 90. James Sweeney, 2:22:46; 91. Jordan Young, 2:22:46; 92. Mary Tappen, 2:24:06; 93. Monica Banks, 2:26:39; 94. Reed MacNeilage, 2:27:50; 95. Timothy Piper, 2:28:05; 96. Lindsay Holden, 2:28:17; 97. Kelly Cummings, 2:28:39; 98. James Jordan, 2:29:34; 99. Debra Holden, 2:31:13; 100. Mallory Grempel, 2:32:51; 101. Molly Maloy, 2:34:59; 102. Kristina Zontini, 2:34:59; 103. William Regenold, 2:36:17; 104. Philip Kane, 2:38:20; 105. Colleen Nolan, 2:38:58; 106. Jonathan Thurston, 2:39:09; 107. Guy Balassone, 2:39:16; 108. Ashley Borthwick-Mosson, 2:39:53; 109. Michal Cenkl, 2:40:47; 110. Kate Starr, 2:41:06; 111. Timothy Burbank, 2:41:30; 112. Paul Colantuoni, 2:42:30; 113. Toni Butterfield, 2:42:55; 114. Carol Carman, 2:47:34; 115. Sara Balassone, 2:48:46; 116. Kerry Crichton, 2:49:01; 117. Deneen Habarta, 2:49:02; 118. Jennifer Hughes, 2:49:02; 119. Mary Dyan, 2:49:03; 120. Weston Smith, 2:49:48; 121. Erica Traini, 2:50:53; 122. Gisele Aoun, 2:51:47; 123. Kevin Moorman, 2:54:52; 124. Lexi Brocoum, 3:04:17; 125. Beth McCabe, 3:12:01; 126. Sarah Ura, 3:12:02
TOP FIVE FEMALE FINISHERS
1. Amy Rice, 1:38:17; 2. Hannah Ryde, 1:45:52; 3. Florence Bartlett, 1:47:47; 4. Marysia Moskal, 1:49:06; 5. Kristin Sinnott, 1:51:53
TOP FIVE BY STAGE
BIKE: 1. Eric Shalek, 29:35; 2. Scott Shalek, 29:41; 3. Jason McGowan, 31:42; 4. Tim Tapply, 32:48; 5. Russell Primeau, 34:18; SWIM: 1. Santana Huck, 12:01; 2. Jason McGowan, 12:38; 3. Doug Levens, 12:56; 4. Hannah Ryde, 13:29; 5. Tim Tapply 13:32; RUN: 1. Carl Hartford, 30:54; 2. Bryce Spare, 33:45; 3. Russell Primeau, 34:49; 4. Jason McGowan, 35:29; 5. Tim Tapply, 36:54
RELAY TEAM RESULTS
1. Team Edge, 1:24:59; 2. 2 Chickens and a Chick, 1:29:52; 3. Steinie Wannabes, 1:32:09; 4. Send it, Bud!, 1:37:40; 5. KRJ, 1:39:25; 6. Team SAM, 1:39:28; 7. Take Jake Down, 1:41:18; 8. Schilling - All Hopped Up, 1:44:02; 9. Team A O.K., 1:44:13; 10. Bristol Boys, 1:44:25; 11. The Pioneers, 1:45:40; 12. Wet and Wild, 1:51:12; 13. FORGET ABOUT IT, 1:51:28; 14. Alpine, 1:54:45; 15. Tri Not to Die, 2:00:22; 16. Whitcomb + Landry, 2:07:18; 17. Spartan Superstars, 2:18:50; 18. Oh Sh*t, 2:21:03; 19. The Clock Teasers, 2:23:22; 20. Team Herkules, 2:24:44; 21. Moorman power house, 2:31:09; 22. Tri-Tweens, 2:40:01; 23. Hopsnotch, 2:41:06; 24. Cannon Fodder, 2:43:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.