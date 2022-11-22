2022 Vermont Football Coaches’ Association Division II All-State Selections
Coach of the Year: Chad Gordon, Mt. Anthony.
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback
Joe Buxton, Fair Haven
Tanner Bushee, Mt. Anthony
Devin Speno, Brattleboro
Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls
Offensive Line
David Doran, Fair Haven
Connor Barrett, Mt. Anthony
Jordan D’Amico, MMU
Jake Moore, Bellows Falls
Dylan Perry, Bellows Falls
Matt Fournier, Colchester
Tight End
Braeden Billert, Mt. Anthony
Jackson Emery, Brattleboro
Wide Receiver
Carson Babbie, Fair Haven
Wyatt Descheneau, North Country
Carter Thompson, Mt Anthony
Tristan Evans, Brattleboro
Running Back
Ayman Naser, Mt. Anthony
Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls
Walker James, Bellows Falls
Daniel Yaeger, U-32
Caleb Levasseaur, Colchester
Athlete
Hayden Boivin, North Country
Josh Worthington, Mt. Anthony
Crosse Gariboldi, U-32
Zack Wilson, Spaulding
Kicker
Luke Bleau, Mt. Anthony
Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls
Punter
Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls
Aiden Boyd, U-32
Returner
Cam Frost, Brattleboro
Matai Callahan, Colchester
——
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback
Watson Laffoon, North Country
Offensive Line
Luke Nielsen, North Country
Andrew Fletcher, North Country
Ty Mackie, Fair Haven
Riley Britch, Mt. Anthony
Ian White, Mt. Anthony
Quentin Thomas, Lyndon
Jett Emery, Brattleboro
Spencer Meachem, MMU
Peter Kamel, Bellows Falls
Aiden Boyd, U-32
Isaac Karlin, Colchester
Noah Toof, Colchester
Jaquan Johnson, Spaulding
Tight End
Phil Bean, Fair Haven
Cal Davis, U-32
Mason Cardinal, Colchester
Wide Receiver
Trey Lee, Fair Haven
Luke Subin- Billingsley, MMU
Tyler Whitcomb Spaulding
Running Back
Justin Young, North Country
Billy Lussier, Fair Haven
Jake Sanville, Lyndon
Noah Perusse, Brattleboro
Tae Rossmassler, U-32
Gabe Hoar Spaulding
Athlete
Tim Kendall, Fair Haven
Cam Frost, Brattleboro
Nashua Poor, MMU
Matai Callahan, Colchester
Kicker
Kole Matta, Fair Haven
Jordan Allembare, Brattleboro
Punter
Joe Buxton, Fair Haven
Returner
Wyatt Descheneau, NC
Jamison Nystrom, BF
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback
None
Offensive Line
Gabe Bache, Fair Haven
Nolan Myers, North Country
Jacob Ashman, North Country
Cooper Spaulding, Fair Haven
Landon Quackenbush, Mt. Anthony
Chris Wilder, Mt. Anthony
Justin Packard, Brattleboro
Jonah Recicar, Colchester
Tight End
Cole Moore, Bellows Falls
Wide Receiver
Eli Allbee, Bellows Falls
Hunter Bove, U-32
Running Back
Colby Simpson, Lyndon
Phil Guilzio, MMU
Brady Levasseru, Colchester
Athlete
Tate Parker, North Country
Nick Chicoine, Colchester
Kicker
None
Punter
Evan Ballinger, North Country
Returner
Tate Parker, North Country
——
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Defensive Line
David Doran, Fair Haven
Joey Notte, Fair Haven
Braeden Billert, Mt. Anthony
Jordan D’Amico, MMU
Trenton Rumrill, Bellows Falls
Matt Fournier, Colchester
Zack Wilson Spaulding
Inside Linebacker
Tyler Thibodeau, Mt. Anthony
Aaron Johnson, Mt. Anthony
Josh Curtis, Brattleboro
Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls
Outside Linebacker
Tim Kendall, Fair Haven
Ayman Naser, Mt Anthony
Cal Davis, U-32
Defensive Back
Wyatt Descheneau, North Country
Tate Parker, North Country
Josh Worthington, Mt. Anthony
Jake Sanville, Lyndon
Tristan Evans, Brattleboro
Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls
Izzy Cruz, U-32
——
SECOND TEAM
Defensive Line
Evan Ballinger, North Country
Max Kyhill, Fair Haven
Connor Barrett, Mt. Anthony
Justin Packard, Brattleboro
Owen Ackerman, MMU
Jaxon Clark, Bellows Falls
Eddie Sayers, U-32
Isaac Karlin, Colchester
Cam Barron, Colchester
Jaquan Johnson, Spaulding
Inside Linebacker
Mark Guebara, North Country
Nate Jones, Fair Haven
Phil Gulizio, MMU
Dylan Perry, Bellows Falls
Daniel Yaeger, U-32
Aiden Boyd, U-32
Outside Linebacker
Cooper Wheeler, North Country
Billy Lussier, Fair Haven
Ashton Gould, Lyndon
Charlie Clark, Brattleboro
Aidan McCormack, MMU
Cole Moore, Bellows Falls
Defensive Back
Trey Lee, Fair Haven
Carson Babbie, Fair Haven
Tanner Bushee, Mt. Anthony
Jack Cady, Brattleboro
Luke Subin-Billingsley, MMU
Nashua Poor, MMU
Walker James, Bellows Falls
Eli Allbee, Bellows Falls
Matai Callahan, Colchester
Shane Mobley, Colchester
Ben Hiscock, Spaulding
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Defensive Line
Phil Bean, Fair Haven
Sean MacDonald, Mt. Anthony
Tyrese Pratt, Mt Anthony
Jett Emery, Brattleboro
Peter Kamel, Bellows Falls
Noah Simino, Bellows Falls
Frankie Hoover Fair Haven
Inside Linebacker
Luke Nielsen, North Country
Zach Corbeil, Brattleboro
Skyler Lamphere, Colchester
Michael O’Callaghan, Colchester
Landin Larabee, Spaulding
Jon Marcellus, Spaulding
Outside Linebacker
Dakoda Clark, North Country
Jake Moore, Bellows Falls
Malakai Callahan, Colchester
Defensive Back
Watson Laffoon, North Country
Joe Buxton, Fair Haven
Carter Thompson, Mt Anthony
Cam Berry, Lyndon
Cam Cruz, Brattleboro
James Davies, Brattleboro
