2022 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Softball Teams
St. J junior first baseman Lilian Kittredge (black headband) was named an All-Metro first-teamer. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2022 ALL-METRO SOFTBALL TEAMS

As selected by the leagues’ coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.

Metro Division Champion: BFA-St. Albans

Coach of the Year: Bert Berthiaume, BFA-St. Albans

FIRST TEAM

First Base

Mila Gookin, Essex

Abigail Paquette, Missisquoi

Lilian Kittredge, St. J

Second Base

Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans

Madison Guyette, Missisquoi

Third Base

Allie Pillsbury, North Country

Miah Lafayette, South Burlington

Shortstop

Cora Thomas, BFA-St. Albans

Alexandra Brouillette, Missisquoi

Outfield

Molly Smith, BFA-St. Albans

Cailey Appenzeller, Essex

Sofie Richland, South Burlington

Catcher

Emma Stevens, South Burlington

Cadence Moore, BFA-St. Albans

Pitcher

Emily Borrazzo, South Burlington

Sierra Yates, BFA-St. Albans

Utility

Emilyrose Mercier, Essex

Makenna Hughes, BFA-St. Albans

——

SECOND TEAM

First Base

Sophia Stevens, Champlain Valley

Leah Chamberlain, Burlington

Second Base

Grace Cook, Essex

CeCe Marquis, North Country

Third Base

Kylie Neveau, BFA-St. Albans

Maisie Baker, Essex

Ava Robare, Colchester

Kyara Rutledge, St. J

Shortstop

Emo Aboukhalil, Essex

Tori Smith, South Burlington

Outfield

Madison Gagne, Missisquoi

Brilee Bourgeois, BFA-St. Albans

Molly Gagne, Missisquoi

Catcher

Adriana Lemieux, St. J

Kate Boget, Champlain Valley

Pitcher

Delaney Rankin, St. J

Molly Medor, Missisquoi

Utility

Athanasia Boyer, Colchester

Aoife Crainich, Burlington

——

HONORABLE MENTION

Listed by school

Burlington: Rosie Perkinson

Champlain Valley: Grace Ferguson

Colchester: Maddy Booska, Chloe Palmer

Essex: Madison McCuin, Hannah Gilbert

Mt. Mansfield: Cara Gagliardi

Missisquoi: Madison Aiken, Kerri Campbell

North Country: Rileigh Fortin

St. Johnsbury: Taylor Farnsworth

South Burlington: Devon Cherry

