2022 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Mountain Baseball Teams
Buy Now

Blue Mountain's Ricky Fennimore (11), Evan Dennis, front, and John Dennis were named to the 2022 All-Mountain first team. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

2022 All-Mountain Baseball Teams

As selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.

Player of the Year: Ben Alekson, Peoples, Jr.

FIRST TEAM

Brenden Vincent, BFA-Fairfax, Sr.

Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain, Jr.

John Dennis, Blue Mountain, Sr.

Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain, Jr.

Jamieson Preston, Northfield, Soph.

Ben Alekson, Peoples, Jr.

Augie Leven, Peoples, Sr.

Jacob Clawson, Richford, Sr.

Carter Blaney, Richford, Soph.

Gabe Dexter, Williamstown, Sr.

——

SECOND TEAM

Gabe Nyland-Funke, BFA-Fairfax, Jr.

Kason Blood, Blue Mountain, Fr.

Cameron Roy, Blue Mountain, Soph.

Meles Gouge, Danville, Soph.

Cooper Calkins, Danville, Soph.

Carter Allen, Northfield, Jr.

Cooper French, Northfield, Sr.

Brandon Allen, Peoples, Fr.

Xavier Wood, Richford, Sr.

Jamesyon Locarno, Williamstown

——

THIRD TEAM

Finn Biggie, BFA-Fairfax, Sr.

Evan Fletcher, BFA-Fairfax, Jr.

Ryan Sheehan, BFA-Fairfax, Fr.

Redd Styles, BFA-Fairfax, Soph.

Ethan Gilding, Blue Mountain, Sr.

Dillon Brigham, Danville, Sr.

Jonn Morgan, Danville, Jr.

Joe Schlesinger, Danville, Sr.

Logan Amell, Northfield, Sr.

Alex Lanpher, Peoples, Sr.

Cam Strong, Peoples, Fr.

Will Steinhour, Richford, Soph.

Blake Clark, Williamstown

James Deforge, Williamstown

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.