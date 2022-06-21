2022 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Mountain Baseball Teams Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain's Ricky Fennimore (11), Evan Dennis, front, and John Dennis were named to the 2022 All-Mountain first team. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2022 All-Mountain Baseball TeamsAs selected by the league’s coaches and reported to the Caledonian-Record.Player of the Year: Ben Alekson, Peoples, Jr. FIRST TEAMBrenden Vincent, BFA-Fairfax, Sr.Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain, Jr.John Dennis, Blue Mountain, Sr.Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain, Jr.Jamieson Preston, Northfield, Soph.Ben Alekson, Peoples, Jr.Augie Leven, Peoples, Sr.Jacob Clawson, Richford, Sr.Carter Blaney, Richford, Soph.Gabe Dexter, Williamstown, Sr.——SECOND TEAMGabe Nyland-Funke, BFA-Fairfax, Jr.Kason Blood, Blue Mountain, Fr.Cameron Roy, Blue Mountain, Soph.Meles Gouge, Danville, Soph.Cooper Calkins, Danville, Soph. Carter Allen, Northfield, Jr.Cooper French, Northfield, Sr.Brandon Allen, Peoples, Fr.Xavier Wood, Richford, Sr.Jamesyon Locarno, Williamstown——THIRD TEAMFinn Biggie, BFA-Fairfax, Sr.Evan Fletcher, BFA-Fairfax, Jr.Ryan Sheehan, BFA-Fairfax, Fr.Redd Styles, BFA-Fairfax, Soph.Ethan Gilding, Blue Mountain, Sr.Dillon Brigham, Danville, Sr.Jonn Morgan, Danville, Jr.Joe Schlesinger, Danville, Sr.Logan Amell, Northfield, Sr.Alex Lanpher, Peoples, Sr.Cam Strong, Peoples, Fr.Will Steinhour, Richford, Soph.Blake Clark, WilliamstownJames Deforge, Williamstown 