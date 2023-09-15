2023 field hockey preview capsules for our area high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division II
Head Coach: Tara Bailey (ninth season)
Assistant Coaches: Jessica Roy, Lydia Trebilcock
Last Year’s Record: 5-8-2, lost in first round to Middlebury by shootout
Graduation Losses: Hannah MacDonald, Maren Giese, Zhi Howes, Genevieve Hatch, Ruby Rolfe
Returnees: Esme Kimber, Sr., MF; Samara Rutledge, Jr., GK; Maggie Langlais, Jr., F; Grace O’Malley, Jr., MF/F; Ella Blanchard, Jr., D; Molly Kimber, Soph., MF; Meredith Roy, Soph., MF; Kailyn Neurath, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Dillon Davis, Sr., D; Anika Giese, Jr., F; Sophia Hartje, Jr., F; Emmy Morgan, Soph., MF/D; Jameson Rise, Soph., MF/F; Molly Kimber, Soph., MF; Autumn Despins, Soph., D; Lennon Daffinrud, Soph., D; Michelle Roy, Soph., MF/F; Lucia Stevenson, Soph., GK; Elizabeth Molina, Soph., MF; Aven Thomas, Fr., MF/F; Ayla Brown, Fr., MF/F.
Players to Watch: While we are a young team, we have some experience returning. Look for Ella Blanchard and Dillon Davis to lead on the defensive end. Molly Kimber, Esme Kimber and Meredith Roy will be key midfield players for us. Maggie Langlais will be key in our offense with her speed and her developing scoring skills. Samara Rutledge will return this year in goal and will be pivotal in our defense.
Season Outlook: “We have some really strong returning players and our young players are catching on quickly,” coach Bailey said. “We are excited to see how we develop this year and how we compete in the Capitol League.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division III
Head Coach: Jennifer Patridge (fourth season)
Assistant Coach: Emily Tanner
Last Year’s Record: 9-7, lost to Fair Haven in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Delaney Raymond, Destany Lafleur, Joy Ruggles, Chelsea Ott, Lillian Miller, Gemma Stowell, Laci Bora
Returnees: Jillian Wells, Sr., F; Cady Robillard, Sr., D; Molly Smith, Sr., MF; Sarah Tanner, Sr., MF; Megan Hubbard, Sr., GK; Lillian Lafferty, Jr., D; Bailey Lavine, Soph., MF/D; Lillian Ball, Soph., MF; McKenzie Utley, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Mya Page, Jr., MF; Hailey Allen, Jr., F; Clio Steele, Jr., D; Anna Thomas, Jr., GK; Adrienna Birtcher, Soph., F; Taylor Ott, Soph., F; Jenesa Cote, Soph., D; Josie Thomas, Fr., D/MF.
Players to Watch: Sarah Tanner — speed and ability to carry the ball. Molly Smith — leadership and ability to be in scoring position.
Season Outlook: “We have a young team,” coach Partridge said. “We are working on developing ball handling, communication and coming together as a team.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division III
Head Coach: Chantelle Bouchard (17th season including JV)
Assistant Coaches: Kristen Watters, Olivia Trevisani
Last Year’s Record: 4-10-1, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Anna Maurice, Grace Elwell
Returnees: Hayden Arkley, Sr., D; Anisa Brasseur, Sr., F; Ryleigh Bruce, Sr., MF; Kayla Kennison, Sr., D; Allison Lapierre, Sr., F; Amelia Larsen, Sr., D; Hannah Erickson, Sr., F; Cassady Pray, Sr., F/MF; Louisa Rose, Sr., D; Aleigha Bonneau, Sr., F; Ava Bouchard, Jr., GK; Kayla Graves, Jr., F; Madeline McGillivray, Jr., MF; Lillie Tetreault, Soph., F; Jaymison Harbison, Soph., MF/F.
Newcomers: Susanna Aalders, Jr., F; Mara Bowers, Jr., F; Lyla Hardin, Fr., GK.
Players to Watch: All of them. They all bring their own strengths to the team.
Season Outlook: “Veteran team, scorers in every position, third-year varsity GK,” coach Bouchard said.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division III
Head Coach: Samantha Carberry (first season)
Assistant Coach: Kat Sourgiadakis
Graduation Losses: Two.
Returnees: Rebecca Colby, Sr., MF; Claire Hennessey, Sr., D; Makenna Reed, Sr., GK; Isabella Silva, Sr., F; Natalia Pleischl, Jr., D; Caitlyn McCarson, Soph., D; Ashley Timmins, Fr., D; Kaelyn Lemire, 8th, F; Benyapa (Nam) Kilby, 8th, F; Jolene Woodward, 8th, D; Adalyn Swinyer, 8th, D; Paityn Haynes, 8th, MF; Olivia Sawyer, 8th, F.
Newcomers: Molly Donahue, Jr., D; Maggie Donahue, Soph., D; Mary Donahue, 8th, MF; Isa Mosselman, 8th, F.
Players to Watch: Makenna Reed and Rebecca Colby are two strong players on the field. Makenna is our goalkeeper and Rebecca is a strong midfielder. Both of these girls are leaders on the team and have such a positive attitude towards their teammates, coaches and the sport. Each one of these girls brings so much to the field this season. Rebecca is a strong midfielder, but has strong skills to play on the defensive line as well as the forward line. Makennah is a strong goalkeeper who has strong communication skills with her teammates on the field.
Season Outlook: “This season we have an extremely young team,” coach Carberry said. “We have four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, one freshman and nine middle schoolers. Our seniors have truly been stepping up to be team leaders this season. They have been wonderful role models for our underclassmen who will be stepping up into their shoes in the upcoming years. The entire team is working hard at practices and meshing well together as a whole. With such a young team, we are in the process of rebuilding our program and feel that if we can continue to gain numbers each season, we could see a bright future with our field hockey program here at Littleton.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Head Coach: Jeannine LaBounty (22nd season)
Assistant Coach: Megan Whiting
Graduation Losses: Abbie McCusker, Dorie Labens, Victoria Whitcomb.
Returnees: Adri Dami, Sr., B; Madison Savoy, Sr., M/B; Jocelyn Wyman, Sr., F; Marjorie Young, Sr., F/M; Savannah Stone, Sr., B/M; Ciera Challinor, Sr., M; Averey Harris, Sr., G; Hallie Wright, Sr., M/B; Sophie Marceau, Jr., F; KaYa Nkwen-Tamo, Soph., F; Kadyn White, Soph., G; Jaydah Sullivan, Soph., M.
Newcomers: Isabelle Antonucci, Fr., B/M; Chloe Gagnon, Fr., B/F/G; Audrey Carrier, Fr., M/F; Pari Patel, Fr., F.
Players to Watch: We have eight returning starters and seniors make up half of our team. Most have been playing together since sixth or seventh grade. Ciera, Jocelyn and Marjorie will control the attack and the pace of the game. Also on attack will be Kaya, Sophie, Audrey, Madison, Jaydah, Pari, Savannah and Hallie. There is some nice chemistry between the older girls and the girls with fewer years of experience are working to acclimate to the pace of their game. Adri Dami is set up for another solid season anchoring the defense. She will be joined by Savannah, Isabelle and Chloe. Hallie may also see some time in the backfield. Averey Harris is back in goal for the second season. She improved immensely over the last season and is ready to take charge of the defense. Kadyn will be her backup and may see time in some games.
Season Outlook: “We will miss Victoria’s speed up front, Abbie’s general control of the game and Dorie’s defensive strength,” coach LaBounty said. “The team has established trust and the players are communicating well on the field. Transitioning between offense and defense and adjusting to play will be key factors in our success this season.”
