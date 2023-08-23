2023 football preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Head Coach: Rich Alercio (11th season)
Assistant Coaches: John Lovett, Mark Qualter, Julia Kearney, Travis Bugbee, Tom Lovett
Last Year’s Record: 5-4, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Quinn Murphy, Dawson Wilkins, Alex Orozco, Gavynn Kenney-Young, Simon North, Caleb Ponti
Returnees: Carter Bunnell, Jr., QB/DB; Anthoni Guinard, Sr., RB/LB; Coulson Angel, Sr., WR/DB; Joe Silver, Sr., WR/Edge; Holden Newland, Sr., QB/Edge; Spencer Hayes, Sr., OL/DL; Edwin Stephenson, Sr., OL/DL.
Newcomers: Jordan Roberts, Sr., WR/LB; Louie Palmieri, Sr., WR/DB; Connor McElroy, Sr., OL/DL; Thomas Vance, Jr., OL/DL; Alex Harden, Soph., OL/DL; Memphis Mastine, Soph., TE/DL; Kohl Guinard, Soph., WR/DB; Cole Lemieux Soph., WR/DB; Davis Palmieri, Soph., WR/LB; Vinny Palmieri, Soph., RB/DB; Cooper Calkins, Sr., WR/DB.
Players to Watch: Carter Bunnell, Anthoni Guinard, Coulson Angel, Joe Silver, Jordan Roberts, Holden Newland.
Season Outlook: “We have a great group of kids who have worked very hard,” coach Alercio said. “If we stay healthy, we should be very competitive.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: Dan Nolan (10th season)
Assistant Coaches: Doug D’Olimpio, Nick Hale, Ben Johnson, Chad Simpson, Ryan Simpson, Zebb Winot
Last Year’s Record: 3-5, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Ethyn Chhoeung, Cam Berry, Zach Hale, Jake Sanville, Logan Perry, Colby Simpson, Ashton Gould, Quentin Thomas, RJ Kittredge, Levi Machell
Returnees: Santino DiMartino, Sr., OL/LB; Aiden MacKenzie, Sr., WR/LB; Ethan Lussier, Jr., QB/DB; Parker Norway, Jr., OL/LB; Trent Simpson, Jr., OL/DL; Jayden Smith, Jr., RB/LB; Beckett Bailey, Soph., RB/DB; Landry Blake, Soph., OL/DL; Alan Lin, Soph., RB/LB; Karter Morey, Soph., RB/DB; Chase Sanville, Soph., RB/LB; Logan Wheeler, Soph., WR/DB.
Newcomers: Ben Krause, Sr.,OL/LB; Daegan Hever, Soph., OL/LB; Dawson Jenkins, Soph., RB/LB; Dontae Opperman, Soph., OL/DL; Lucas Simpson, Soph., OL/DL; Carter Bean, Fr., RB/LB; DJ Doner, Fr., RB/DB; Parker Thompson, Fr., WR/DB.
Players to Watch: The team. Young with a lot of athleticism and speed.
Season Outlook: “This young team will look to build and grow each week and be competitive in a very tough league,” coach Nolan said.
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Head Coach: Lonnie Wade (ninth season)
Assistant Coaches: John Guebara, Ethan Hill, Bud Prue, Adam Thurston, Tello Young
Last Year’s Record: 4-5, lost in first round to MAU
Graduation Losses: Luke Nielsen, Andrew Fletcher, Kace Laffoon
Returnees: Watson Laffoon, Sr., QB/DB; Justin Young, Sr., RB/LB; Derek Guillette, Sr., OL/DL; Hayden Boivin, Jr., QB/WR/DB; Mark Guebara, Sr., TE/LB; Ryder Descheneau, Jr., WR/DB; Evan Ballinger, Sr., OL/DL.
Newcomers: Zander Johansson, Sr., OL/LB; Joe Leblanc, Sr., WR/DB; Jason Pellitier, Jr., WR/DB.
Players to Watch: Watson Laffoon, Hayden Boivin, Ryder Descheneau, Derek Guillette.
Season Outlook: “Veteran team returning,” coach Wade said.
