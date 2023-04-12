As another high school baseball season approaches, we take a crack at highlighting a handful of some of the most entertaining and standout ballplayers in our coverage area. While there are many talented players throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned postseason honors and all-area team selections during the 2022 season but also with attention to those stepping up into larger roles as they enter another year of their high school careers.
The Caledonian-Record’s 2023 Preseason Baseball Players To Watch List:
Austin Wheeler
Lyndon, Sr., P/OF/IF
The reigning Capital Division co-player of the year and CR Dream Dozen selection helped the second-seeded Vikings reach the Division II finals last spring after turning in a stellar junior season. Wheeler batted .508 with six doubles, four triples, a home run, 26 RBI, 36 runs, 15 steals and a .634 OBP. He also finished with a 1.54 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 31 IP while holding opponents to a .132 batting average.
——
Tyler Rivard
Hazen, Sr., SS/P
An All-Capital first-team pick and CR Dream Dozen choice as a junior, Rivard batted .434 with a .583 on-base percentage, 25 runs, six doubles, a home run and 18 RBI while drawing 16 walks; while also going 3-1 on the bump with a pair of saves in 30 1/3 innings. The Wildcats were Division III’s No. 1 seed and state runner-ups a season ago.
——
Evan Dennis
Blue Mountain, Sr., P/IF
Dennis helped the Bucks to an undefeated regular season last spring before falling in the Division IV title game. Back for one last go as a senior, the All-Mountain first-teamer and CR Dream Dozen pick went 5-0 on the hill with 58 Ks and a 0.903 ERA in 31 innings as a junior while also batting .578 with a .621 OBP with four home runs, four triples, six doubles, 26 RBI and 36 runs scored.
——
Karter Deming
White Mountains, Sr., P/SS/3B
An experienced starting pitcher with a booming bat as well, The Division-III All-State second-team choice struck out 55 batters and compiled a 1.46 ERA over 33 2/3 innings for 11-2 White Mountains as a junior. At the plate, the Spartan hit .386 with three homers, seven doubles, 28 RBI while also adding eight stolen bases.
——
Blake Fillion
Littleton, Jr., IF/P
Fillion returns for the Crusaders after picking up N.H. All-State first-team honors as a sophomore. In 18 games last spring (lost in D-III quarterfinals), he batted .413 with 12 RBI, scored 28 runs and swiped 12 bases. Tabbed an “A+ defender” by his coach, Fillion was an always reliable presence at shortstop and committed just four errors in 2022.
——
Rex Hauser
St. Johnsbury, Soph., P/IF
Returning for his second varsity season as a Hilltopper, Hauser looks to help St. Johnsbury build off last season’s final result — a one-run quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Essex. As a freshman, he batted .291 with 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and 11 walks while producing a .426 on-base percentage.
——
Wyatt Mason
Lyndon, Soph., P/IF/C
Mason took on a big role as a freshman and should see that role elevate even more with seven seniors gone from last year’s Division II runner-up team. The Viking made the All-Capital second team after producing a 4-1 record on the mound while tossing 53 Ks and giving up just eight earned runs in 30 innings of work. At the plate, he batted 0.415 with 20 RBI and 24 runs scored.
——
Jack Boudreault
Woodsville, Jr., OF/P
A Division IV All-State first-team choice last season as a sophomore, Boudreault contributed in multiple areas for the Engineers and will look to continue to do so as a junior. He batted .375 with seven RBI, 22 runs scored and 11 stolen bases while picking up four wins on the mound, finishing with a 2.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts.
——
Ricky Fennimore
Blue Mountain, Sr., P/1B
Fennimore returns to the Bucks for his senior season, following an undefeated regular season and coming just a run shy of a Division IV championship victory last year. As a junior, he was named to the All-Mountain first team while finding success at the plate — .476 batting average, home run, six doubles, 27 RBI — and on the mound, 4-0 record, 25 Ks, 2.00 ERA in 21 innings.
——
Lyle Rooney
Hazen, Sr., P
Rooney got the start on the mound during last season’s Division III title game for the second-seeded Wildcats and will return to lead the rotation once again this spring. The 2022 All-Capital second-team pitcher delivered 74 strikeouts over 53 and 1/3 innings while going 6-1 last season. He also sported a 2.10 ERA and held opponents to a 0.180 batting average.
——
Robert Breault
White Mountains, Jr., P/SS/3B
Named to the Division III All-State second team as a sophomore, Breault can be found on the hill or patrolling the left side of the infield for the Spartans this spring. He is coming off a sophomore season in which he batted .333 with 12 RBI, 25 runs scored and stole 10 bases. He struck out 31 batters on the mound while allowing just five hits and two earned runs over 17 and 1/3 innings.
——
Mike Hogan
Woodsville, Jr., P/OF/IF
Hogan will look to build off a sophomore season in which he was recognized as a Division IV All-State first-team choice for the Engineers. Last season he hit .350 with 15 RBI and 10 runs scored while also picking up five wins on the hill, collecting 62 strikeouts alongside a 2.27 ERA.
——
Jason Mitchell Jr.
St. Johnsbury, Soph., P/IF
Mitchell will serve as one of the Hilltoppers’ top pitchers, relying on his ability to locate the zone and get ahead in the count. Offensively, the power-hitting sophomore produces well with runners in scoring position and will be a crucial piece as St. Johnsbury looks to build off last spring after coming up a run short of the Division I semifinals.
——
Kaiden Dowse
Colebrook, Sr., CF/P
A Division IV All-State first-team pick a season ago, Dowse rarely found himself heading back to the dugout following an at-bat last spring as a junior. Constantly on base, the Mohawk batted .510 with five doubles, a triple, 17 RBI and 35 runs scored. He also drew 20 walks and stole 22 bases.
——
Joe Leblanc
North Country, Jr., OF/P/C
A leader defensively with the ability to also kick-start the offensive attack, Leblanc posted a .380 batting average last year in the two-spot of the Falcons’ lineup and is expected to be a steady presence at the top of the order once again, hitting third this season. He will play primarily in center field after spending most of his time behind the plate as a sophomore.
——
Johnny Piers
Lake Region, Jr., P/SS/OF
Returning as last season’s leadoff hitter for the Rangers, Piers will see time on the mound, in the infield and the outfield for a Lake Region ball club seeking its first playoff win since 2018 — the same year LR captured the Division II championship.
