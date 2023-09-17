2023 golf preview capsules for our area high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPER BOYS
Division I
Head Coaches: David Baker and Shane LaCroix (2nd season)
Last Year’s Record: Did not qualify for state tournament
Graduation Losses: Nick Stein
Returnees: Eli Rexford, Sr.; Brodie Ryan, Sr.; Will Eaton, Jr.; Matt MacDonald, Soph.; Steven Werner, Soph.
Newcomers: Oliver Johnson, Jr.; Jeronimo Mosquera, Fr.; Jeronimo Salas, Fr.
Players to Watch: Will Eaton — played multiple tournaments on the VT Junior Golf Tour circuit this summer, including a T2nd finish at the VT Junior Stroke Play Championship at Ralph Myhre Golf Course and a T2nd finish at Neshobe Golf Club.
Season Outlook: “We look to lean on the experience of our returning golfers to lead us and expect our new golfers to come in and contribute in matches right from the start,” coach Baker said.
——
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPER GIRLS
Division I
Head Coaches: David Baker and Shane LaCroix (2nd season)
Last Year’s Record: Finished 5th in Vermont D-I State Championships
Graduation Losses: Charlotte Ng
Returnees: Ava Massoni, Sr.; Lorelai Bastress, Jr.; Kaya Kendall, Jr.
Newcomers: Justice Drayton-Paynter, Soph.
Players to Watch: Lorelai Bastress, Ava Massoni and Kaya Kendall all showed steady improvement throughout last season and we hope to see more of the same this season.
Season Outlook: “Losing a golfer like Charlotte Ng, who individually finished 5th overall in D-I State Championship last year, is a big loss for the Hilltopper girls golf program,” coach Baker said. “However, we have seen some great progress from our three returners to the program. We hope to improve upon last season’s finish.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: John Langtange (6th season)
Last Year’s Record: Reached Qualifiers
Graduation Losses: Austin Wheeler
Returnees: Ian Langtange, Logan Nelson, Aiden Bashaw, Griffin Goodhue, Tanner Carpenter, Bryce Stevens, Ryan Hall, Landon Carey.
Newcomers: Landon Labounty, Axel Benoit, Adam Dusek, Josh Gaskin, Julien Thrailkill, Adam Lloyd, Boris Chen, Brent Wells, Leo Ploemacher, Waylon Stacey.
Players to Watch: Ryan Hall — tee to green (Captain); Ian Langtange — long off the tee, tight around the greens; Lep Ploemacher — from Germany and has played on the DP European tour; Josh Gaskin — small in stature/big in heart and golf smarts and has embraced an early love for the game.
Season Outlook: “LI should be a very competitive team this year,” coach Langtange said. “The best I have seen in some time. I anticipate getting through Qualifiers this year. We have a lot of strength off the tee and even more greens savvy. Lots of experience coupled with newcomers that have put time in prior to coming to the team and all seem very prepared for a successful season.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division I
Head Coach: Mike Ingram (6th season)
Assistant Coach: Danny McGinnis
Returnees: Cash Mosher, Carson Limlaw, Ty George
Newcomers: Aiden Briggs, Ben Warren, Spencer Wheeler
Players to Watch: Cash Mosher is a dedicated golfer who plays in lots of junior events. Aiden and Carson put in a ton of work over the summer and greatly improved their skill.
Season Outlook: “I’m very excited for our season,” coach Ingram said. “The varsity team worked hard over the summer and made huge improvements. I can’t wait to see how they take their talent on the road to new golf courses.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGER BOYS
Division II
Head Coach: James Ingalls (9th season)
Graduation Losses: Joe Wilcox, Duncan Lovegrove, Logan Curtis, Caden Fortin
Returnees: Matt Wilcox, Sr.; Bronson Smith, Jr.; Braden Parson, Jr.; Owen Hoyt, Jr.; Caleb Greenwood, Soph.
Newcomers: Bryce McCormick, Jr.; Waylon Young, Fr.
Players to Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: “We work to get better each day at practice and matches to improve by the end of the season,” coach Ingalls said.
——
LAKE REGION RANGER GIRLS
Division II
Head Coach: Travis Terrell (2nd season)
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: Bailey Ingalls, Soph.
Newcomers: Alexius Johnson, Fr.
Players to Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: “We work to get better each day at practice and matches to improve by the end of the season,” coach Terrell said.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
LITTLETON
Division IV
Head Coach: David Miller (1st season)
Graduation Losses: Gavin Lewis, Braden Lewis, Jace Carbonneau, Anna Rochefort, Joe Woodson
Returnees: Charlie Daine, Stephen Louis, Ryan Mahy, Aiden Fenoff, Josh Regnet.
Newcomers: Brody Lewis, Nathaniel Lavoie, Dylan Gerlack.
Players to Watch: Charlie Daine (long drives); Ryan Mahy (second year player that has made great strides); Brody Lewis (cerebral player with a good short game).
Season Outlook: “The year looks promising,” coach Miller said. “We should be competitive.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS
Division IV
Head Coach: Braxton Brown (1st season)
Assistant Coach: Dave Cameron
Last Year’s Record: 16-12
Graduation Losses: Karter Deming
Returnees: Robert Breault, Sr.; Spencer Martin, Sr.; Noah Covell, Jr.; Axel Fjell, Jr.; Gannon Smith, Jr.; Rylan Hartlen, Soph.; Carson Miller, Soph.
Newcomers: Ian St. Cyr, Sr.; Brayden Shallow, Sr.; Deagan Stover, Soph.
Players to Watch: Noah Covell — hits the ball with great power and length, very athletic around the greens with chipping and putting. Gannon Smith — natural competitive nature with great ball striking ability, has great touch for approach shots from 150 yards in. Robert Breault — raw athletic power with a natural smooth swing, also has a great touch for approach shots from 150 yards in.
Season Outlook: “Our top five players from last year coming back gives us a lot of confidence to kick off the season,” coach Brown said. “Our players have been playing all summer long getting ready for the season. Our newcomers also have an upside potential to compete for the top six spots throughout the year which makes for everyone to work harder and earn their spots. For my first season as a head coach, I am excited to teach and guide my student athletes through the game of golf and give them all of the knowledge that I have learned throughout the years in competitive golf.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Brent Cox (6th season)
Assistant Coach: Bill Sackett
Last Year’s Record: 26-3, N.H. D-IV state champions
Graduation Losses: Jackson Horne, Zach Frizzell
Returnees: Mike Hogan, Sr.; Camden Clawson, Sr.; Monty Foster, Sr.; Colby Heathe, Jr.; Vinny Cataldo, Jr.; Jaden Ste. Marie, Soph.; Justin Hutchins, Soph.; Sam Aldrich, Soph.; Haiden Fiore, Jr.; Caleb Ilsley, Soph.; Nate Hogan, Jr.
Newcomers: Hank Williams, Jr.; Riley Fagnant, Fr.; Noah York, Soph.; Aiden Paquette, Soph.
Players to Watch: Mike Hogan, Monty Foster, Camden Clawson, Vinny Cataldo and Colby Heathe all have played multiple years and I expect them to raise their games by years end.
Season Outlook: “The team should defend their great year last year and work on the little things,” coach Cox said. “We have a lot of golfers who have taken bigger steps than I’ve seen in years past. I think the state tournament could go either way.”
