As another high school softball season approaches, we take a crack at highlighting a handful of some of the most entertaining and standout ballplayers in our coverage area. While there are many talented players throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned postseason honors and all-area team selections during the 2022 season but also with attention to those stepping up into larger roles as they enter another year of their high school careers.
The Caledonian-Record’s 2023 Preseason Softball Players To Watch List:
Jaydin Royer
Lyndon, Jr., P/OF
Fresh off a sensational sophomore campaign, Royer returns to the circle for the Vikings — a squad that went 19-0 last season and claimed its second straight Division II crown. The All-Capital first-teamer and CR Dream Dozen choice went 11-0 with 105 strikeouts in 70 innings while also being a tough out in the lineup, batting .469 with 23 RBI, 17 runs and three triples.
——
Tyra Scelza
North Country, Jr., OF/C
An All-Capital first-teamer last season at Lake Region, Scelza looks to make her impact in the Metro this season playing for North Country. As a sophomore, she batted .582 with nine doubles, two triples, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and stole 14 bases at a 100 percent success rate.
——
Mya Brown
Profile, Jr., 1B
The N.H. Division IV All-State second-teamer was exceptional as a sophomore for the Patriots, hitting for power and average while also providing speed on the base paths. Brown batted .491 with 4 HR, 36 RBI, nine doubles, scored 40 runs and swiped 16 bases.
——
Cassidy Kittredge
St. Johnsbury, Soph., P/1B
Kittredge produced a nearly flawless freshman campaign in the field, boasting a .996 fielding percentage a season ago. The sophomore will be one of the Hilltoppers’ go-to pitchers this season as well. At the plate, she batted .275 with six doubles and a triple and is expected to hit out of the two-spot this season.
——
Mackenzie Griswold
Woodsville, Jr., P/1B
Griswold will serve as the Engineers’ primary pitcher this spring after turning in a 3-0 record with 53 Ks and a .663 ERA for the 21-0 Division IV champions a year ago. She was just as dominant at the plate, batting an even .500 while producing two home runs, five doubles, a triple, 23 RBI and 24 runs scored.
——
Kyra Nelson
Blue Mountain, Soph., P/3B
As a freshman, Nelson was named to the All-Mountain first team as an outfielder and selected to the All-Mountain honorable mention as a pitcher. She batted .383 with a home run, five doubles, three triples and 30 RBI to go along with 31 runs scored and nine stolen bases for the Bucks, who were bounced in the 2022 Division IV quarterfinals by state runner-up Richford.
——
Ashleigh Simpson
Lyndon, Soph., P/IF/OF
The All-Capital second-team pitcher produced a 6-0 record for the undefeated, Division II state champion Vikings as a freshman last spring. In the circle, Simpson allowed just three runs and four walks over 30 innings while striking out 33. Now a sophomore, she will be leaned on once again for an LI team that graduated seven seniors.
——
Rileigh Fortin
North Country, Sr., SS
Fortin will patrol shortstop for the Falcons for the fourth straight spring, coming off a junior season in which she had a .855 fielding percentage and batted .415 with 15 RBI, four doubles, a triple and scored 25 runs. She was an All-Metro honorable mention selection in 2022.
——
Molly Smith
Lyndon, Jr., IF/OF
An All-Capital second-teamer last spring, Smith produced a team-leading 38 RBI as a sophomore while helping the Vikings to an undefeated season and their second straight Division II title. She also batted .492 and scored 28 runs.
——
Ashlyn Hicks
Lake Region, Sr., 2B
Hicks was a tough out last spring as a junior, batting .600 while only striking out twice all season. Selected to the All-Capital second team, she recorded two doubles, seven RBI, scored 19 runs and swiped seven bags while helping the Rangers to the Division III final four.
——
Kylie Lachance
Groveton, Sr., P
The N.H. Division IV All-State second-teamer produced a 13-6 record in the circle as Groveton’s go-to pitcher last spring, tossing 116 strikeouts in 124 innings while producing a two-hit outing as well as a pair of three-hitters. Lachance has looked sharp in preseason as she prepares for her senior season with the Eagles.
——
Emerson Mitchell
St. Johnsbury, Soph., SS/P
Transferring in from Lyndon, the Viking-turned-Hilltopper will look to make an immediate impact on a St. Johnsbury team that is coming off a Division I semifinal appearance. In the circle, Mitchell finds success with her ability to change speeds and keep batters guessing; at the plate, she will be asked to get things started out of the Hilltoppers’ leadoff spot.
——
Dory Roy
Woodsville, Jr., C/IF
Roy will transition to the Engineers’ everyday catcher after playing mostly at second base last season for the unbeaten, Division IV state champs. Doing most of her damage out of the nine-hole last year, Roy batted .412 with two home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 19 RBI. She also scored 29 runs and stole 10 bases.
——
Kaia Anderson
St. Johnsbury, Jr., SS/3B
Out for a portion of last season, Anderson made her return for playoffs and helped the Hilltoppers reach the Division I semifinals for the first time since 2011. As a sophomore, she batted just under .300 with a pair of home runs and a .400-plus on-base percentage. Anderson’s big bat will operate out of the clean-up spot this spring.
——
Karli Blood
Blue Mountain, Jr., SS
An All-Mountain first-team choice as a sophomore, Blood helped the Bucks to the No. 3 seed in Division IV while serving as the team’s shortstop and captain. She batted .333 with a home run, three doubles, four triples and 16 RBI adding 28 runs scored and going 12 of 13 on steal attempts.
