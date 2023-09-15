2023 cross-country running preview capsules for our area high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
CROSS COUNTRY
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPER BOYS
Division I
Head Coach: Chip Langmaid (32nd season)
Assistant Coach: Kevin Cattrell
Last Year’s Record: Vermont Division I and overall state champions
Graduation Losses: Charlie Krebs, Nathan Lenzini, Ryan Callaghan
Returnees: Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Jr.; Carson Eames, Sr.; Nathaniel Bernier, Sr.; Ari Leven, Jr.; Isaac Lenzini, Soph.
Newcomers: Emmett Johnson, Jr.; Joel Thornton-Sherman, Fr.; Evan Windrow, Jr.; Moses Andrews, Jr.; John Thornton-Sherman, Fr.
Players to Watch: All of the above. Andrew and Carson were 2022 USATF All-Americans.
Season Outlook: “Looking to stay healthy and make another run at the state title,” coach Langmaid said. “We have a great group back and they had very strong track seasons. The addition of Emmett and Joel should help fill the spots from graduation.”
——
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPER GIRLS
Division I
Head Coach: Tara Hemond (returns after a year off)
Assistant Coaches: Steve Jolliffe, Catherine Reed
Last Year’s Record: Fifth in D-I
Graduation Losses: Jasmine Engle, Wisteria Franklin
Returnees: Bennett Crance, Ava Purdy, Maddie Blanchard, Siri Jolliffe, Lillian Laskowski, Peyton Qualter, Zoey Cusac, Sophia Montague, Macy Moore.
Newcomers: Willa Kantrowitz, Ruth Krebs, Emersen Mitchell, Clare Stephenson, Finn Burgess, Isabella Cookson, Abigail Gerhardt, Brynn Waring, Pearl Aeberhard, Peyton Lapete, Ida Ricci, Olivia Webster.
Season Outlook: “The preseason has been exciting watching the girls come together as a team,” coach Hemond said. “They have demonstrated a strong work ethic and willingness to push themselves. They have the potential for a strong finish at the state meet.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division I
Head Coach: Dan Bartlett (third season)
Assistant Coach: Brendan Perry
Graduation Losses: Liam Beatty
Returnees: Alexis Derouchie, Sr.; Aines Remmers, Jr.; Natalee Kneeland, Jr.; AJ Esposito, Jr.; Jacob Michael, Soph.; Amdrew Kerwin, Soph.
Newcomers: Megan Kneeland, Fr.; Alina Horne, Fr.; Arianna Jean, Jr.; Vincent Mutter, Jr.
Players to Watch: AJ Esposito — finished the state championship at Thetford last year in 66th place with a time of 21:54. He worked hard over the summer and I expect that he will shave minutes off of his time from last year.
Season Outlook: “This is the best dynamic I have seen in any of the teams I have coached,” coach Bartlett said. “They are working hard as a team every practice and getting faster every day.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: Jack Harris (13th season)
Last Year’s Record: Girls fith at state; boys 13th at state
Graduation Losses: Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster
Returnees: Una Colby, Macey Mawhinney, Samantha Hensel, Ava Rapkowicz, Tim Tester, Talan Carpenter, Isaac Young.
Newcomers: Maedi Kowal, Alvaro Hernando, Konsta Jokio, Zachary Taylor, Tyler Noyes, Malik Williamson, Alexander Lynaugh.
Dual Sport Athletes: Kingston Newell, Mason Schade.
Players to Watch: Samantha Hensel, Una Colby, Macey Mawhinney, Alvaro Hernando, Konsta Jokio, Zachary Taylor, Tyler Noyes, Tim Tester, Talan Carpenter.
Season Outlook: Girls: “Our first three of Samantha Hensel, Una Colby and Macey Mawhinney look to have a great season,” coach Harris said. “Already stronger and faster than last year, they look to improve over past seasons. Newcomer Maedi Kowal shows great potential to improve over the season and challenge the top three.
Boys: “With a large group of newcomers to this year’s team, our outlook is substantially better than our preseason goals. This year with four newcomers filling our top six spots they show talent and work ethic that will push our team higher on the team rankings than expected. The team will be a surprise as the newcomers improve and learn to race.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division III
Head Coach: Hayden Bunnell (second season)
Assistant Coaches: Matt Francis (second season), Cooper Anderson (second season)
Last Year’s Results: Boys were sixth at D-III Vermont State Championships with Peter Searls finishing 10th overall. For girls, it was incomplete due to only two runners on the team. Lilley Anderson finished ninth overall. Both Peter Searls and Lilley Anderson qualified for the Vermont Meet of Champions, which was held a week after states at St. Albans.
Graduation Losses: Boys: Peter Searls, Aiden Stillson, Thomas Edgar, Noah Roos, Rowan Lawrence. Girls: Lilley Anderson.
Returnees: Deven Lopez-Powers, Soph.; Lynsay Lavely, Soph.
Newcomers: Ryan Richard Fr.; Austin Roos Fr.
Players to Watch: “Deven Lopez-Powers and Lynsay Lavely are ones to watch and I am looking to see them both hit their stride and make good improvement from last year after getting one season of high school cross underneath their belts. Ryan and Austin are our freshmen coming and I do think they both can have a good freshmen year, but it is all about having patience and seeing how they start off at the beginning of the season — and then have a better read on where they could be at the end of the season.
Season Outlook: “Our numbers will look small this season, so there is no team scoring expectations this season,” coach Bunnell said. “I am looking for the returners to improve from last season, and the freshmen to have good first year at the high school level. We hope they can carry on and help this program grow in the near future and be good role models for our middle school program lead by Matt Francis, and in the future they too can fit in those roles.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division III
Head Coach: Liz Montgomery (fifth season)
Last Year’s Record: Girls fifth; boys seventh at state
Graduation Losses: Thomas Hinton, Isaac Young, Miriah Langmaid, Morgan Barrup, Izzy Groff
Returnees: Nevaeh McCaffrey, Sr.; Xaviar Chapdelaine, Jr.; Gavyn Letzelter, Jr.; Charlie Edlund, Jr.; Ruby Gardner, Soph.; Ethan Gratton-Derbyshire, Soph.
Newcomers: Josiah Quinn, Jr.; Oscar Forsay, Soph.; Emma King, Soph.; Anna Whittemore, Fr.
Players to Watch: Juniors Xaviar Chapdelaine and Charlie Edlund ran a lot of 5Ks over the summer to improve their times since last year and look to be leaders on our current team. Newcomers Josiah Quinn, Anna Whittemore and Emma King have impressed at practices so far this season.
Season Outlook: “We lost our senior captain, Thomas Hinton, and many experienced runners,” coach Montgomery said. “This year’s team is young and small right now. We are hoping to recruit some more kids in the coming weeks when school starts. As always, we look forward to our home meet, The LR Relays in October and Vt. States at Thetford.”
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Head Coach: Connor Ludwin (second season)
Graduation Losses: Katryna Dube
Returnees: Greg McCormick, Jr.; Giles Bean, Sr.; Isabella Ford, Soph.; Stinson Myles, Soph.; Charley Schmidt, Fr.; Sebastian Waterman, Sr.; Harrison Young, Soph.
Newcomers: Jackson Stanford, Sr.; MacKenzie Foss, Fr.; Tobi Sawyer-Garcia, Sr.; Lance Labens, Fr.
Players to Watch: Greg McCormick — comes back with a serious desire to be fast. Has taken summer training seriously and looks to make MoC. Jackson Stanford — joins as a senior with tremendous talent. He’ll be on Greg’s heels, both pushing each other to succeed. MacKenzie Foss & Isabella Ford — both fast girls. They’ll be vying for the top spot on the team. They’re great friends and will push each other in competition, so long as they stay healthy. Lance Labens — a sneaky little freshman.
Season Outlook: “The Spartan cross country team returns with most of its talent from the previous season,” coach Ludwin said. “The team loses Katryna Dube to an early admission college program at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., but all others remain. Runners are in search of speed. Having run with Coach Ludwin for one season already, they’ve got a better idea of what to expect for the fall season. As a team, the boys look to compete in smaller races. Coach Ludwin hopes to close the gap between the two fastest boys and the remaining scorers. The ladies hope to grab some admirable individual placements as we search for more numbers to round out a full team. Coach Ludwin is excited to see what the season holds. Don’t be surprised if you see a cluster of blue uniforms coming across the finish lines early in the order. The boys are fast and the girls are determined. Staying healthy and hydrated will be the keys to our success this season.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division III
Head Coach: Michael Young (fifth season)
Last Year’s Record: Boys finished 18th at state
Graduation Losses: Emmy Jette, Cole Plumley
Returnees: Emery Young, Sr.; Isaac Reeder, Jr.; Jack Randall, Jr.; Moses Rolfe, Soph.; Marcus Hamilton, Soph.
Newcomers: Girls: AnnaSophia Wakeham, Soph.; Wenonah Brewer, 8th; Meredith Smith, 7th; Boys: Cody Reslow, 8th; Henry Hamilton, 7th; Andy Rolfe, 7th.
Players to Watch: Boys — Isaac Reeder finished 23rd in D-III states last year with a time of 18:14. Emery Young finished 37th in D-III states last year with a time of 18:47. Both are coming off a strong track season and hope to continue to improve this XC season.
Season Outlook: “The boys team is led by the junior and senior combo of Isaac Reeder and Emery Young,” coach Young said. “They both look to continue improving, and have their sites on Meet of Champions in November. The team includes many new faces, but several promising additions make Profile a significant threat at the Division IV championships held in late October. Third runner Moses Rolfe has improved during the offseason. The final spots are likely to be shared by sophomore Marcus Hamilton and a pair of middle schoolers in Cody Reslow and Andy Rolfe.
“The team has all new faces. All three look to improve as the season goes on, and each are already looking to have a strong running career. They will spend the next several weeks getting used to the distance and challenges found on various courses. It will be exciting to see where they are at as the state championships approach in October.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.