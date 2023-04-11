2023 Area New Hampshire Baseball Preview Capsules

Area high school baseball preview capsules for the 2023 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Head Coach: David Blanco (third season)
Assistant Coach: Andy Schafermeyer (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-11, missed playoffs
Graduation Losses: Chris Corliss, Riley McVetty, Copper Robinson.
Returnees: Evan Blanco, Sr.; Aiden Whiting, Sr.; Kaden Cloutier, Jr.; Jace Ramsay, Jr.; Dylan Simino, Soph.; Brody Platt, Soph.; Brocton Meunier, Soph.; Gavin Clouter, Soph.
Newcomers: Konner Shannon, Soph.; Cameron Holmes, Fr.; Marcus Pelletier, Fr.; Ashton Kenison, Fr.; Sean Simpson, Fr.; Andy Joubert, Fr.; Nathan Bussiere, Fr.
Players to Watch: Kaden Cloutier: Kaden is a natural athlete. With his speed and abilities, we’re bound to see some exciting things from him this season.
Brody Platt: Brody started almost every game for us at third base last year as a freshman and did an outstanding job. He received quite the complement from a coach from one of the top teams in our division, saying that Brody locked down third as well as anyone he’s played all year.
Evan Blanco: Evan brings a strong bat to the team and we expect him to stay consistent throughout the season. Always a utility player and will be used in many ways.
Jace Ramsay: Jace has been our starting catcher for the past two seasons. He’s continued to improve and will look to get a lot of time behind the plate this year.
Konner Shannon: Konner is new with us this year, coming over from Lisbon. Konner has some strong defensive skill that we’ll look to utilize this year.
Season Outlook: “We’re expecting a lot out of returning players this season,” coach Blanco said. “I don’t feel as though last year’s record reflects the season we had. We were in a lot of ball games where if we had tightened things up a bit, the outcome would have been different. We still have a lot up in the air going into this season. Hoping to iron out some things going into the start of our season. Looking forward to it.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Head Coach: A.J. Bray (10th season)
Assistant Coaches: Bob Daniels, Ryan Kelly
Last Year’s Record: 12-6, lost in the quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Grady Millen, Jeff Santo.
Returnees: Juan Hernandez, Sr., OF; Bode Belyea, Jr., IF; Cam Cook, Jr., C/OF; Charlie Daine, Jr., 1B/3B; Blake Fillion, Jr., IF/P; Kyle Fuentes, Jr., C/OF; Morgan Kelly, Jr., OF; Ross Kelly, Jr., IF/P; JP Perez, Jr., IF/P; Reece Cook, Soph., 1B/P; Dylan Gerlack, Soph., OF; Landon Lord, Soph., OF; Chris Smith, Soph., OF.
Newcomers: Grady Hadlock, Jr., OF; Luke Hennessey, Fr., IF; Maverick Kelly, Fr., OF; Josh Regnet, Fr., OF/IF.
Players to Watch: Juan Hernandez, third-team All-State in 2022. Blake Fillion, first-team All-State in 2022.
Season Outlook: “We were a young team last year and it showed in tight games,” coach Bray said. “This year, the lineup is full of players with big game experience. If we can learn from our defeats last season and win some of those close games, we will be a tough out come playoff time. If not, it will be a long season.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Head Coach: Tim Burnell (third season)
Assistant Coach: Chandler Grisham (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-11, did not qualify for the postseason
Graduation Losses: Jackson Glavac, Ben Glover, Joey Huerter, Aden Presby, Jack Price
Returnees: Danny Burnell, Jr., P/3B/C; Bode DiMarzio, Jr., OF/P/1B; Jon Gargano, Sr., 2B/SS; Danny Huerter, Sr., SS/P/3B; Alva Johnson, Jr., 1B/DH; Michael Millette, Jr., CF/P; Coen Mullins, Soph., C/P; Kellan Reischer, Soph., OF.
Newcomers: Bryce DiMarzio, Fr., OF; Devon McCarson, Fr., OF; Barrett Ober, Fr., OF; Dane Presby, Jr., 1B/OF; Cam Venezia, Fr., SS/3B.
Players to Watch: Danny Burnell led the pitching staff last season and has looked strong this preseason with a lively arm and good movement on his pitches. Danny Huerter and Jon Gargano look to anchor the middle-infield with solid glovework. Michael Millette continues the “strong up the middle” theme, playing stellar defense in center field. Bode DiMarzio and Coen Mullins are vying to round out the starting rotation with an improved variety of pitches.
Season Outlook: “The team had too much swing-and-miss in the lineup last season which put improved pitching in a bind,” coach Burnell said. “If the team can put more balls in play we can hope to put a little more pressure on opposing teams, which we hope will be backed up by solid starting pitching. If the boys generally play to their potential and tighten up the defense (all points of emphasis this spring) a home playoff game is not out of the question.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Head Coach: David Deming (second season)
Assistant Coach: Corey St. Cyr
Last Year’s Record: 11-2 regular season, lost in second round of playoffs
Graduation Losses: Tyler Hicks, Brody Labounty, Logan Ames.
Returnees: Karter Deming, Sr., P/SS/3B; Robert Breault, Jr., P/SS/3B; Ian St. Cyr, Jr., 1B/P; Corey Silver, Jr., OF/2B/P/C; Brayden Shallow, Jr., CF; Ethen Heng, Jr., OF; Daniel Stinson, Jr., OF/P; Gavin Holcomb, Jr., 2B; Vance Dupont, Jr., 1B/OF; Noah Covell, Soph., C/P.
Newcomers: Jacob Silver, Fr., IF/P; William Kenison, Fr., 2B/OF; Deagan Stover, Fr., 3B/P.
Players to Watch: Karter Deming — experienced starting pitcher, solid bat with power. Noah Covell — breakout freshman year as starting catcher, has high potential as starting pitcher, solid bat with power. Large junior core of starters (Brayden, Rob, Ian, Ethan, Corey) all had decent performances last year and I expect a jump in performance with the experience of starting for the past two years.
Season Outlook: “We have high expectations for this year,” coach Deming said. “We lost two very important pieces of our starting lineup in Tyler and Brody. Both were strong competitors and leaders of last year’s team. I look for a solid year from our lone senior Karter Deming. Karter had a productive junior year as one of our primary pitchers as well as at the plate. Noah Covell will see a mixed role as he sees less time behind the plate and more time on the mound. Filling out the rotation will be Rob Breault, Ian St. Cyr and Corey Silver. One key strength of our team will be our maturity — seven of the nine starters will be juniors/seniors. We will be looking for freshmen Jake Silver and Deagan Stover to make the jump to varsity and compete for a spot in the starting lineup.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Brent Cox (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 11-7
Graduation Losses: Mike Maccini, Mason Ste. Marie, Nick Vigent, Alex Danforth.
Returnees: Jackson Horne, Sr., P/IF; Camden Davidson, Sr., 1B; Nick Hickey, Sr., OF; Zach Frizzell, Sr., OF; Mike Hogan, Jr., P/OF/IF; Jack Boudreault, Jr., OF/P; Jayden Green, Jr., C; Jacob Putnam, Soph., SS/2B; Landon Kingsbury, Soph., 3B.
Newcomers: Ryan Walker, Fr., OF; Ethan Fenn, Soph., P/IF; Austin Roy, Sr., OF.
Season Outlook: “I think we have a lot of potential and some solid pitching depth,” coach Cox said. “I don’t think it would shock anyone if we made a deep run into the playoffs. I think the overall depth of our team will allow for some good battles for positions and playing time. I think it will make us stronger and more prepared for our season. I have been very surprised with how prepared Ryan Walker has looked in the early parts of the season as a freshman. Every other member of the team I know their abilities well and was not surprised with how they had improved. We had several guys play summer and fall baseball and they are hoping it pays off early in our season.
“I am extremely excited to get the season underway. We have a really talented team with some real good team chemistry at the moment. We are playing Gorham in Cooperstown on April 23 and the team worked hard to raise enough money to go. I think it’s a great way to do some team building and have a great time against a good team.”
