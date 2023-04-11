2023 Area New Hampshire Softball Preview Capsules

Area high school softball preview capsules for the 2023 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
COLEBROOK
Division IV
Head Coach: Shawn Parker (first season)
Assistant Coaches: Brian Riff and Katie Parker (first year)
Last Year’s Record: 8-8, lost to Epping in first round
Graduation Losses: Kendel Hall, Maya Hook.
Returnees: Sierra Riff, Sr.; Emma McKeage, Sr.; Shyanna Fuller, Sr.; Sabrina Tallmage, Jr.; Freshman: Haley Rossitto, Fr.; Lexi Santamaria, Fr.; Niomie Nadeau, Fr.; Samantha Samson, Fr.; Carly Daigneault, 8th.
Newcomers: Samantha Kuhn, Soph.; Audrey Martunas, Fr.; Emily Armstrong, Fr.; Sandra Minigell, Fr.; Lila Perry, Fr.; Lindsey Eldridge, 8th.
Players to Watch: Sierra Riff.
Season Outlook: “Entering the 2023 season, we have a very young athletic, determined and motivated team,” coach Parker said. “Senior Sierra Riff and Freshman Haley Rossitto return to the circle poised to set the tone for the team defensively. The success of the season relies on the progression of the young players, the consistency of the returning players and commitment to working hard and buying into the system. The team wants to improve from last year’s record (8-8) and see a longer postseason.”
——
GROVETON
Division IV
Head Coach: John Rooney (eighth season)
Assistant Coach: Emmalee Deblois
Last Year’s Record: 13-6, lost in the semifinals
Graduation Losses: Reese Routhier.
Returnees: Kylie Lachance, Sr., P; Katherine Bushey, Sr., C; Marissa Kenison, Sr., 1B; Micki Grootenboer, Sr., SS; Delaney Whiting, Fr., 2B; Kasey Chappell, Soph., LF; Kandrah Savage, Soph., CF; Taylor Clauss, Fr., RF.
Newcomers: Julia Chappell, Fr., OF; Mylee Kenison, 8th, 3B; Mykalyn Kension, 7th IF/OF; Addy Hamilton, 8th, OF; Keara Hamilton, 8th, C; Aubrey Hickey, 7th, OF.
Players to Watch: Kylie Lachance — finished the season off strong on the mound and hopefully she will continue where she left off last season, Micki is a very good leadoff batter; Whiting and Bushey hopefully will stay consistent at the plate.
Season Outlook: “Hope to make it back to the playoffs and see what happens,” coach Rooney said. “Girls hopefully have a little fire in them from last year.”
——
LISBON
Division IV
Head Coach: Arthur Boutin
Assistant Coaches: Meghan Christ, Kristie Barnes
Last Year’s Record: 6-10, lost in the first round
Graduation Losses: Sara Brown, Ryleigh Carroll, Kendal Clark, Kylie Hill.
Returnees: Kaitlyn Clark, Sr., P; Taylor Clark, Sr., OF; Destiny Hudson, Sr., OF; Tori Jellison, Sr., IF; Kora Sibley, Sr., IF; Mya Drew, Jr., OF; Emma Van Scyoc, Jr., IF; Natasha Holbrook, Soph., C; Sophie Lafond, Soph., IF; Linnea Trudell, Soph., IF; Meredith Barnes, Fr., OF; Bailey Clark, Fr., IF.
Newcomers: Cadence Richey, Soph., IF; Maddie Towle, Fr., IF; Molly Metcalf, 8th., IF.
Season Outlook: “We may be returning a lot of players but we are still rebuilding and learning,” coach Boutin said. “We hope to improve on last year’s record and hopefully make the playoffs.”
——
LITTLETON
Division IV
Head Coach: Andrew Kilmer (second season)
Assistant Coach: Kelly Pillotte
Last Year’s Record: 2-14
Graduation Losses: Madison Carboneau, Kaylee Manzella, Jamilee Lamarre.
Returnees: Hailee Beane, Sr.; Kylie Lord, Sr.; Taytum Adams, Jr.; Avah Lucas, Soph.; Neveah Fehay, Soph.; Elli Maccini, Soph.; Kaelyn Moore, Soph.; Kiera Therrien, Soph.; Molly Donahue, Soph.; Max Lewis, Soph.
Newcomers: Taylor Marsh, Sr.; Alba Perez, Sr.; Isabella Silva, Jr.; Merrick Maccini, Soph.; Caitlyn McCarson, Fr.; Kendall Adams, Fr.; Emerlyn Frias, Fr.
Players to Watch: We have growth in many players from last season and we are looking forward to watching them all continue to grow.
Season Outlook: “We have a positive outlook,” coach Kilmer said. “We as a team are expecting much better results this coming season.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS
Division III
Head Coach: Jeannine LaBounty (first season)
Assistant Coach: Kaitlyn Poulin
Last Year’s Record: 12-6
Graduation Losses: Morgan Doolan, Carisa Challinor, Lexus MacIntosh, Delaney Robinson.
Returnees: Jaylin Bennett, Sr.; Kaitlyn Heeler, Sr.; Ciera Challinor, Jr.; Ava Simpson, Jr.; Tara St. Cyr, Jr.; Averey Harris, Jr.; Emma Merrill, Jr.; Adrianna Dami, Jr.; Jaylin Leslie-Wakeham, Jr.; Emma Simpson, Soph.
Newcomers: Alexis Hicks, Fr.; Adrianna Dube, Fr.
Players to Watch: Our pitchers are young this year. Ciera Challinor, who is the only pitcher with consistent varsity experience, is recovering from an early-season surgery. She will share pitching duties with Alexis Hicks, Emma Merrill, Jaylin Leslie-Wakeham, and Adri Dami will be in the queue if others are needed. Jaylin Bennett will assume catching duties with Averey Harris as a backup. Infielders include Jaylin Leslie-Wakeham, Adrianna Dube, Emma Simpson, Ava Simpson, Adri Dami and Averey Harris. Outfielders include Tara St. Cyr, Emma Merrill, Jaylin Leslie-Wakeham and Kaitlyn Wheeler. We have a lot of kids who can play multiple positions, and that will be a benefit for us this season. In addition, six of the nine starters have experience playing at the varsity level. We have some strong bats in the lineup and we will look to use that to our advantage.
Season Outlook: “The upperclassmen are responsive to their third coaching staff in three years,” coach LaBounty said. “They are team-focused and willing to work. I think we will improve as the season progresses and kids get more experience with the varsity level of the game.”
——
WOODSVILLE
Division IV
Head Coach: Dana Huntington (12th season)
Assistant Coaches: Erik Wagstaff, Cassie Manning
Last Year’s Record: 21-0, state champions
Graduation Losses: Emily Farr, Hannah Keeler, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Leah Krull, Anna McIntyre, Jessica Riley, Maddie Roy, Anna Roy.
Returnees: Abby Crocker, Sr., IF/OF; Mackenzie Griswold, Jr., P/IF; Dory Roy, Jr., C/IF; Jane Roy, Soph., P/IF/OF; Eliza Wagstaff, Soph., IF/OF.
Newcomers: Reilly Chase, Soph., IF/OF; Faith Griswold, Soph., IF/OF; Katie Houston, Fr., IF/OF; Lydia Martell, Jr., IF/OF; Maggie McLellan, Soph., IF/OF; Halle-Grace Robbins, Soph., IF/OF; Allee Rowe, Soph., IF/OF; Paige Royer, Soph., IF/OF; Izabella Rutherford, Jr., IF/OF; Mikayla Walker, Fr., IF/OF.
Players to Watch: The returnees, they have the experience that should help the team during close games. The upperclassmen are players that work hard and support teammates very well.
Season Outlook: “When a team has the number of experienced players graduate that we did, you would expect a bit of an adjustment period to gain experience,” coach Huntington said. “I think this is a quality group of players and they are looking forward to the season getting started. The goal is to get to Plymouth and the girls are working hard to get there. I am looking forward to seeing the talented newcomers blend in with the skilled, experienced returnees to create a quality softball team.”
