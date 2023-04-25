2023 Area Tennis And Ultimate Preview Capsules

GIRLS TENNIS
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WHITE MOUNTAINS
Division III
Head Coach: Michelle Gross (2nd season)
Assistant Coaches: Bill McCarten, Bob Arcand
Last Year’s Record: 9-5, lost to Prospect Mountain in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Clementine Southworth, Jackie Young.
Returnees: Nia Bebb, Sr.; Maddie Lorenz, Sr.; Madi Armstrong, Jr.; Jocelyn Wyman, Jr.; Reese McFarland, Soph.
Newcomers: Lacey Stanley, Fr.; Hailey Allin, Fr.; Anette Smith, Soph.
Players to Watch: Nia Bebb - strong overall player.
Season Outlook: “We are looking forward to a dynamic season with our returning, strong players leading the team,” coach Gross said. “Our Spartans are working hard.”
——
BOYS TENNIS
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY ACADEMY
Division I
Head Coach: Peter Mantius (1st season)
Last Year’s Record: 17-0, Division I state champions
Graduation Losses: Brandon Liddick, Bernardo Barrios, Javier Berenguer, Frederik Heineking, Patricio Gonzalez Ortiz, Rene Orvananos, Andrew Dahms.
Returnees: Jorge Trade, Sr., Singles; Agustin Gil, Sr., Singles; Nicholas Wright, Jr., Singles.
Newcomers: Andres Correra Rosas, Fernando Gutierrez Gonzalez, Luis Guzman Hernandez, Enrique Martinon Serrano, Riku Momozawa, Julian Wilkes, Tiago Chang, Filippo Luccioli, Andres Burillo Lozano, Alejandro Marquez Pintado.
Players to Watch: Jorge Trade, Agustin Gil, Luis Guzman.
Season Outlook: “This year’s team looks to defend their state championship,” coach Mantius said. “Despite the loss of a number of key players, we have reloaded, and our first three singles players should be able to compete with anyone in the state. There is significant depth throughout the lineup and strong leadership from our co-captains, Jorge and Agustin.”
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WHITE MOUNTAINS
Division III
Head Coach: Shane MacElhiney (1st season)
Assistant Coach: Bill McCarten, Bob Arcan
Last Year’s Record: 3-11
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: Kieran Tobin, Sr.; Eli Percey, Sr.; Scott Black, Jr.; Jude Percey, Jr.; Robert Southworth, Jr.; Eric Wright, Jr.
Newcomers: John Randall, Jr.; Jackson Stanford, Jr.; Clayton Kipp, Fr.
Season Outlook: “This upperclassmen team has great player leadership, is excited about the season, and is focused on improving its record from last year with a goal of qualifying for the team state tournament,” coach MacElhiney said.
——
BOYS ULTIMATE
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY ACADEMY
Division I
Head Coach: Lon Davis (5th season)
Assistant Coach: Peter Schweigert
Last Year’s Record: 6-4
Graduation Losses: Gherig Beck, Connor Salo, Zeb Kane, Cole Banks, Shyam Oconnor.
Returnees: Krane Davis, Sr., Handler; Kaelen Glentz Brush, Sr., Handler; Charlie Vaal, Jr., Cutter; Jonathan Kalach, Sr.; Tristan Plante, Sr., Cutter; Liam Ryan, Sr., Cutter; Ezra McCarty, Sr., Cutter.
Newcomers: Parker Bruhn, Sr., Cutter/Handler; Sam Babcock, Jr., Cutter; Owen McClure, Sr., Cutter; Riley Copans, Fr., Cutter; Weston Davis, Sr., Cutter; Andrew Bullard, Fr., Cutter; Wes Babcock, Fr.,Handler/Cutter; Odin Palmer, Sr., Cutter.
Players to Watch: Krane Davis, Kaelen Glentz Brush, Charlie Vaal.
Season Outlook: “After a winning season last year and many strong returning players, as well as newcomers with strong playing skills, this season looks very bright indeed,” coach Davis said. “We have been developing this team for the last four years and finally have what seems to be a super competitive squad in 2023. We are definitely a team to watch this year.”
