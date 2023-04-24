2023 Area Track & Field Preview Capsules

Area high school track and field preview capsules for the 2023 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY BOYS
Division I
Head Coach: Chip Langmaid
Assistant Coaches: Steve Badgley, Brandon Legendre, Jessica Thornton-Sherman, Derek Bugbee
Last Year’s Record: D-I state champions
Graduation Losses: Evan Thornton-Sherman, Jaden Thomson, Hale Boyden, Carbur Rousseau, Patrick Keenan.
Returnees: Gerardo Fernandez, Sr.; Jaden Beardsley, Sr.; Alex Orozco Kuri, Sr.; Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, Sr.; Ryan Callaghan, Sr.; Andrew Bugbee, Jr.; Coulson Angell, Jr.; Nathaniel Bernier, Jr.; Tyler Demas, Jr.; Carson Eames, Jr.; Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Soph.; Wilder Thomas, Soph.; Ari Leven, Soph.; Gideon Pearson, Soph.
Newcomers: Charlie Krebs, Sr.; Quinn Murphy, Sr.; Jacob Brown, Sr.; Diego Perez, Jr.; Brodie Ryan, Jr.; Ricardo Salinas, Jr.; Luke Bostic, Fr.; Daniel Carter, Fr.; Alex Harden, Fr.; Lijam Holm, Fr.; Isaac Lenzini, Fr.; Evan Somers, Fr.
Players to Watch: Andrew Thornton-Sherman (Mid Distance and Hurdles), Gerardo Fernandez (Mid Distance), Jaden Beardsley (Sprints, Jumps and Throws, Diego Perez (Throws), Quinn Murphy (Throws), Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad (Vault, Hurdles, Jumps), Charlie Krebs (Mid Distance), Nathaniel Bernier (Mid Distance), Coulson Angell (Throws and Jumps), Andrew Bugbee (Sprints and Jumps), Tyler Demas (Vault), Carson Eames (Distance), Ari Leven (Mid Distance), Wilder Thomas (Sprints).
Season Outlook: “We are hoping to carry the momentum from the indoor state title and carry that to a three-peat,” coach Langmaid said. “We have talent but have to stay healthy and motivated to contend at the top of Division I.”
——
ST. JOHNSBURY GIRLS
Division I
Head Coach: Chip Langmaid
Assistant Coaches: Steve Badgley, Brandon Legendre, Derek Bugbee, Jessica Thornton-Sherman
Last Year’s Record: Fourth in Division I
Graduation Losses: Lizzy Jones, Desiree Mendez, Franny Cozzens, Katie Ryan, Adele Bernier, Hazel Fay, Hannah Angell.
Returnees: Peggy Fischer, Sr., Mid Distance; Jasmine Engle, Sr., Distance; Wisteria Franklin, Sr., Mid Distance; Brooke White, Jr., Sprints/Jumps; Peyton Qualter, Jr., Jumps/Hurdles; Rylee Strohm, Soph., Hurdles/Jumps.
Newcomers: Siri Dunn, Jr.; Lexie Mosher, Jr.; Estelle Przybycien, Jr.; Ava Purdy, Jr.; Willa Kantrowitz, Soph.; Fernanda Bustamante, Soph.; Ruth Krebs, Soph.; Anasofia Perez, Soph.; Clare Stephenson, Soph.; Izzy Butler, Fr.; Isabella Cookson, Fr.; Kyra Fessenden, Fr.; Macy Moore, Fr.; Faith Lawton, Fr.
Players to Watch: Brooke White, Peyton Qualter, Rylee Strohm, Willa Kantrowitz (hurdles, mid distance), Fernanda Bustamante (throws).
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
PROFILE
Division III
Head Coach: Sarah Reeder (1st season)
Assistant Coaches: Michael Young, Glenn Bailey
Last Year’s Record: This is the first year Profile has a track team.
Graduation Losses: N/A
Returnees: N/A
Newcomers: Emmy Jette, Sr.; Sophie Bell, Sr.; Cole Plumley, Sr.; Pierson Freligh, Sr.; Emery Young, Jr.; Jack Randall, Jr.; Isaac Reeder, Soph.; Jaslene Fogarty, Soph.; Travis Locke, Soph.; Wyatt Lawton, Soph.; Marcus Hamilton Fr.; Katie Baker, Fr.; Anna Sophia Wakeham, Fr.; Moses Rolfe, Fr.; Nathan Reeder, Fr.
Players to Watch: Wyatt Lawton — 800m, 1600m. Isaac Reeder and Emery Young — 1600m, 3200m. Pierson Freligh — 200m, 400m. Jaslene Fogarty — high jump.
Season Outlook: “Profile is looking to build our team in this first year,” coach Reeder said. “Wyatt Lawton is set to be our top runner in middle and long distances. Isaac Reeder and Emery Young, our top-two runners from cross country, are excited to compete in distance events this spring. Emmy Jette was pleasantly surprised with the announcement that she would have the opportunity to compete in track and field this spring before she graduates in June. Emmy will be focused on distance events. Jaslene Fogarty is looking to be a contender in the jump and Anna Sophia Wakeham in the triple jump.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS
Division III
Head Coach: Matthew Hammon (1st season)
Assistant Coaches: Tara Giles (10th season), Audrey Springer (4th season), John Percey (2nd season)
Graduation Losses: Isis Kelm, Abigail Mason, Justin Wentworth.
Returnees: Emerson Bedell, Sr.; Josie DeAngelis, Sr.; Tala Hammon, Sr.; Abigayle McCusker, Sr.; Victoria Whitcomb, Sr.; Katryna Dube, Jr.; Tobi Garci, Jr.; Aastha Shah, Jr.; Savannah Stone, Jr.; Marjorie Young, Jr.; Aubin Allard, Sr.; Joshua Beckett, Sr.; Eli Percy, Sr.; Elijah Beaulieu, Jr.; Shea Loughnane, Jr.; Spencer Martin, Jr.; Sebastian Waterman, Jr.; Hezekiah Whithead, Jr.; Greg McCormick, Soph.
Newcomers: Alexis Patneaude, Soph.; Isabella Ford, Fr.; Trevor Armstrong; Avery Woodburn; Jace Gooden, Fr.; Cobey Hall, Fr.; Dakota Kandon, Fr.; Stinson Myles, Fr.; Aiden Planz, Fr.; William Stone, Fr.; Erik Young, Fr.; Harrison Young, Fr.
Players to Watch: Both teams are filled with strong athletes, with each one considered a dark horse in the early season. In the throwing events Joshua Beckett is already looking to graduate with his best throws, especially in shot put. Arvi Gallwitz and Dakota Langdon are making long marks in discus and javelin respectively. Jumpers Emerson Bedell and Victoria Whitcomb and pole vaulters Elijah Beaulieu and Aubin Allard are athletes to watch. In the sprints and hurdles keep eyes on Elijah Beaulieu, Josie DeAngelis, Kat Dube, Jace Gooden, Shea Loughnane, Victoria Whitcomb and Marjorie Young. Middle and Long Distance events will showcase Abigayle McCusker, Eli Percey, and Erik Young.
Season Outlook: “The girls and boys track & field teams have different make-ups,” coach Hammon said. “The girls team is rich in veteran talent, and can attack each meet with a flexibility that comes from experience. Moving athletes between events is less of an issue when they have spent years running, jumping, and throwing together. The boys team has keystone upperclassmen, yet freshman comprise almost half the team. There is a learning curve that the coaches and team leaders have to work through, but the current team is strong, and the future looks bright. Unlike our southern New Hampshire counterparts, we only shed out snow-laden fields last week. Proper track & field work can now begin, and we look forward to seeing what these teams will accomplish by the season’s end.”
