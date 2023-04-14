2023 Area Vermont Baseball Preview Capsules

Area high school baseball preview capsules for the 2023 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
ST. JOHNSBURY
Division I
Head Coach: Chris Kendall (second season as head coach, 11th season at SJA)
Assistant Coaches: Bob Cushing, Jason Mitchell
Last Year’s Record: 5-11, lost in the second round to Essex
Graduation Losses: Liam Laidlaw, Fritz Hauser, Tim Tremblay, William Fowler, Colby Garey-Wright, Colby Prue, Lane Stone, Luke McCormick, Finn McDuffee.
Returnees: Paxton Smith, IF/OF; Patrick Hallett, P/1B; Logan Burgess, P/OF; Griffin Kimball, P/3B; Rex Hauser, P/IF.
Newcomers: Cage Thompson, P/3B/OF; Jason Mitchell, P/IF; Carter Bunnell, P/3B/OF; Will Eaton, OF; Cameron Dwyer, C; Nathan Cushing, IF; Taishiro Yamaoka, P/IF.
Players to Watch: Cage Thompson — Pitching, throws hard and has accuracy. Rex Hauser — batting, last year’s average was .291. Patrick Hallett — senior leader, left-handed pitcher. Jason Mitchell — pitcher/middle infielder, has power at the plate. Taishiro Yamaoka — pitcher, middle infielder, has velocity on the mound.
Season Outlook: “We have a small club this year and will be relying on our four seniors, Patrick Hallett, Logan Burgess, Paxton Smith, and Griffin Kimball, to motivate and lead our team to victory,” coach Kendall said. “Our main goals at the beginning of the season are to transition our new players into the open positions and improve every day, and by the end of the season we should be consistent and maintain our competitive edge. Defensively, we are counting on our pitchers to throw first pitch strikes and get ahead in the count, and for our fielders to make the plays they need to, to secure outs. Offensively we need to have a good approach at the plate and hit each situation to move our guys around the diamond. I am sure that by meeting all of our team goals, we will be in a good spot for playoffs, and we can really show how great of a team we have built. We might be a small group, but in my opinion, there isn’t a limit to what this group can accomplish this year.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY
Division I
Head Coach: Mike LaCourse (second season)
Assistant Coaches: Chase LaCourse, Richard Wells
Last Year’s Record: 5-11
Graduation Losses: Hunter Atherton, Brandon Baker, Dustin Beloin, Garrett Heath. Jake Leblanc, Tyler Turcotte, Dylan Willey.
Returnees: Jordan Beloin, Sr.; Kace Laffoon, Sr.; Manny Ste Marie, Sr.; Joe Leblanc, Jr.; Tate Parker, Jr.; Gavin Wells, Jr.
Newcomers: Connor Delabruere, Sr., IF/P; Kaden Jones, Soph., IF/P; Luis Sanchez, Soph., OF; Hunter Wells, Soph., OF/P/C; Ben West, Fr., C/P/IF.
Players to Watch: Numerous
Season Outlook: “NCU will have several new faces with little varsity experience, however, have plenty of baseball experience,” coach LaCourse said. “The defensive lineup will be very versatile and flexible as 10 of the 11 players can pitch and all play two-three positions defensively. The team has many competent hitters and plenty of team speed. Therefore we look to play more ‘small ball’ rather than rely on the long ball. With many new faces, the key will be to get them playing together as soon as possible.”
——
LYNDON
Division II
Head Coach: Jeremy Wheeler (ninth season)
Assistant Coaches: Buddy Lamothe, Jamie Fournier, Todd Bell, Joe Lamothe.
Last Year’s Record: 16-4, lost in the state final
Graduation Losses: Trevor Lussier, Mason Sylvester, Carsen McQuade, Chevy Bandy, Luke Dudas, Whit Steen, Dylan Miller.
Returnees: Zach Hale, Sr., 1B; Eli Hooker, Sr., P/OF; Austin Wheeler, Sr., P/OF/IF; Levi Machell, Sr., C; Camden Berry, Sr., OF/IF; Colin Kelly, Sr., IF; Ethan Lussier, Soph., P/SS; Wyatt Mason, Soph., P/IF/C.
Newcomers: Noah Murray, Sr., IF/OF; James Young, Sr., 1B; Brady Gervais, Jr., IF/OF; Brody Mosher, Jr., P/IF; Griffin Lawson, Fr., C; Logan Wheeler, Fr., P/IF/OF; Chase Sanville, Fr., IF/P.
Players to Watch: I would watch all of them.
Season Outlook: “Rebuilding year for us but we have some key components to have a very competitive season,” coach Wheeler said. “We’ll have new faces in six positions this year. This is a very hard-working group, focused on getting better every day. We’re very excited to get outside and see what this group can do.”
——
LAKE REGION
Division II
Head Coach: Shawn Perron
Assistant Coaches: Dana Stevens, Chad McCormick, Rita Fortin
Last Year’s Record: 6-9
Graduation Losses: David Piers, Connor Ullrich, Robbie Bowman, Riley Blair, James Laberge, Jordyn Greene.
Returnees: Johnny Piers, Logan Curtis, Shane Stevens, Mateo Grassley, Colby Lafleur, Jonathan Gilcris, Evan Menard, Gabe Gardner.
Newcomers: Aiden Poginy, Sr., OF, 3B, P; Carlos Martinez, Jr., IF/P; Jayden Chaquette, Soph., C/OF; Bryce Mccormick, Soph., IF/P; Cameron Griffin, Soph., OF; Nolan Meyers, Jr., 1B; Schuyler Butterfield, Jr., IF; Cotter Stevens, Fr., OF.
Players to Watch: Any one of our returnees has the ability to step up at any given time and be a key player.
Season Outlook: “We are hoping to improve on our 6-9 record from last year,” coach Perron said. “We have a good core group returning this year with a lot of hungry young guys looking to earn a spot. We have yet to be on a field so I think there will be a few growing pains but they seem to be gelling as a team and we look forward to the season.”
——
HAZEN
Division III
Head Coach: Spencer Howard (fifth season)
Assistant Coaches: Joe Rivard, Opie Upson
Last Year’s Record: 15-3
Graduation Losses: Tyson Davison, Aasha Gould, Jaz Zendik, Wyatt Flanders.
Returnees: Tyler Rivard, Lyle Rooney, James Montgomery, Jadon Baker, Andrew Menard, Dan des Groseilliers, Jacob Davison.
Newcomers: Brendan Moodie, 2B; Owen Skorstad, OF; Jacon Hayden, IF; Gavin Stratton, OF.
Players to Watch: Tyler Rivard (hitting, pitching); Lyle Rooney (hitting, pitching); Jadon Baker (outfield, hitting); James Montgomery (catching, hitting).
Season Outlook: “We are looking to continue our recent success this year that we have built,” coach Howard said. “We have been focusing on defense and pitching a lot early as we have not been able to get outside yet. As we move outside and can face some live pitching we know that the hitting will continue to come around. We are in the Capital which is a loaded division that we will have to battle through every game which will test our pitching. I feel like our schedule is built to test us game in and game out and will help prepare us for the playoffs, which is every coach’s dream. We are looking forward to getting outside and continuing to build the fundamentals that we have been working on in the gym.”
——
DANVILLE
Division IV
Head Coach: Nick DeCaro (eighth season)
Assistant Coach: Matt Ware (seventh season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-9, lost to Arlington in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Jullian Birch, Dillon Brigham, Logan Goodwin, Tyson May, Joe Schlesinger, Nicco Sianni.
Returnees: Thomas Edgar, Sr., OF; Denver Lindstrom, Sr., OF/P; Hunter Horne, Sr., IF/P; Jonn Morgan, Sr., C/IF; Cooper Calkins, Jr., OF/P; Meles Gouge, Jr., IF/P; Andy McReynolds, Jr., IF; Blake Withers, Soph., 1B/OF.
Newcomers: Dusty Loura-Bumps, Sr., IF; Alijah Andrews, Fr., IF/OF; Sebastian Eldred, Fr., C/IF/P; Thomas Gouge, Fr., IF; Kohl Guinard, Fr., IF/OF; Jackson Giroux, 8th, IF/OF/P; Leo Kantrowitz, 8th, OF; Connor Winn, 8th, IF/OF.
Players to Watch: Everyone — we expect to get contributions in the lineup, on the mound and in the field from everyone this year. We are looking forward to our seniors leading the way.
Season Outlook: “If a team can be young and old at the same time, that’s the 2023 Danville Bears,” coach DeCaro said. “We welcome back eight players from a year ago and welcome eight newcomers. We’re looking forward to building off the successes and learning experiences from last season where we took a big step forward.
“Our goal is to build and improve with each practice and game to be playing our best ball when the playoffs roll around. We’ll need to rely on our senior and junior leadership to bring along our younger players. While we don’t have a tremendous amount of depth in numbers, most of our crew has the ability to rotate to multiple positions and there will be lots of opportunities and playing time for everyone right out of the gate. Our versatility is something that we will need both on the field and in our lineup to both create runs on offense and prevent them on the mound and in the field. If we put the ball in play, throw strikes and make the routine plays look routine, we’ve got a chance to be competitive this year.”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN
Division IV
Head Coach: Scott Blood (17th season)
Last Year’s Record: 16-1, lost to White River Valley in the finals
Graduation Losses: Cameron Dennis, John Dennis, Ryan Edson, Ethan Gilding, Cooper Ingerson, Tanner Winchester.
Returnees: Evan Dennis, Sr., P/IF; Richard Fennimore, Sr., P/1B; Hayden Carle, Jr., OF/P; Keegan Frigon, Jr., OF/P; Owen Murray, Jr., P/OF; Cameron Roy, Jr., P/IF/OF; Kristofer Fennimore, Soph., IF/P/C; Kason Blood, Soph., IF/C/P; Brody Kingsbury, Soph., IF/OF/P; William Emerson, Soph., OF.
Newcomers: Cayden Kendall, Soph., OF; Jamal Saibou, Fr., IF/OF.
Players to Watch: Evan Dennis: “Evan had a fantastic junior season for the Bucks. He was the team’s batting champion and ace on the mound. Evan continues to grow as a mature baseball player and he will likely be a dominating factor during the 2023 season.”
Richard Fennimore: “As a senior, Richard will continue to build on a great season last year. A crafty lefty on the mound with tremendous power at the plate, Ricky will be a necessary leader for our team, both offensively and defensively.”
Cameron Roy: “Cameron is an explosive player in all aspects of baseball. His speed and power make him a strong offensive threat in every at-bat. Cameron thrives in all defensive positions he plays and he will be instrumental in the potential success of the 2023 Bucks baseball team.”
Kason Blood: “Kason made a strong impression as a freshman during the 2022 baseball season. As a sophomore, he will likely move into the role as catcher, which will require strong leadership. Kason plays with a big heart and will look to exploit offensive opportunities at the plate and on the bases.”
Season Outlook: “The Bucks will look to reload this year, rather than rebuild,” coach Blood said. “After graduating a strong senior class in 2022, it will be necessary for current players to show their year of growth and play with a stronger sense of leadership. The strength of the Bucks will be on the bump, returning a full pitching staff. Offensively, the Bucks will look to thrive with power and consistency at the plate along with aggressive base running. Defensively, there will be some newcomers in key positions, which will highlight a focus for early-season baseball. With good health and quality team chemistry, the Bucks show great promise for the 2023 season.”
