2023 Area Vermont H.S. Girls Hoops Tournament Pairings Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Visiting North Country topples Lake Region 48-37 in a Vermont Division II basketball season opener in Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Division I. Buy Now Division II. Buy Now Division III. Buy Now Division IV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Vermont Principals’ Association on Sunday released its 2023 high school girls basketball pairings for all four divisions. Listed below are area matchups for the first two rounds of the tournament. Full brackets available at https://scorebooklive.com/vermont/girls-basketball/bracketsDIVISION IFirst Round No. 3 St. Johnsbury (13-6), byeQuarterfinalsFriday, Feb. 24No. 11 South Burlington-No. 6 Mt. Mansfield winner at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (13-6), 7 p.m.——DIVISION IIFirst RoundTuesday, Feb. 21No. 9 Enosburg (10-9) at No. 8 Lyndon (11-9), 7 p.m.No. 12 Milton (12-8) at No. 5 Lake Region (13-7), 7 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 22No. 17 U-32-No. 16 Otter Valley winner at No. 1 North Country (20-0), 7 p.m.QuarterfinalsFriday, Feb. 24Enosburg-Lyndon winner vs. U-32 or Otter Valley-North Country winner, 7 p.m.Saturday, Feb. 25Milton-Lake Region winner vs. No. 13 Springfield-No. 4 Harwood winner, 2 p.m. ——DIVISION IIIFirst RoundWednesday, Feb. 22No. 15 Winooski (2-17) at No. 2 Hazen (18-1), 7 p.m.QuarterfinalSaturday, Feb. 25No. 10 Bellows Falls-No. 7 Oxbow winner vs. Winooski-Hazen winner, 2 p.m.——DIVISION IVFirst RoundNo. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), byeTuesday, Feb. 21No. 9 Proctor (8-12) at No. 8 Danville (9-11), 7 p.m.QuarterfinalsFriday, Feb. 24Proctor-Danville winner at No. 1 West Rutland (20-0), 6 p.m.Saturday, Feb. 25No. 10 Mount St. Joseph-No. 7 Williamstown winner at No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), 2 p.m. More from this section Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 16) And Friday Schedule +5 2023 Area Vermont H.S. Girls Hoops Tournament Pairings Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 17) And Weekend Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Basketball Games And Toys Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 7:10 p.m. EST Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78 AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:59 p.m. EST Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop's death as homicide California AG's wife recuses herself from state DOJ budget Seoul: North Korea fires missiles 2 days after ICBM test AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST Winter storm to roll across US northwest, Rockies this week New Haven Barracks / DUI-Drug 2023 Area Vermont H.S. Girls Hoops Tournament Pairings South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Montana man convicted on federal hate crime, firearm charges Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Classifieds and Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the Daytona 500 under caution in double overtime. Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world No. 1 South Carolina survives 64-57 in overtime at Ole Miss Rantanen scores late in overtime, Avalanche beat Oilers 6-5 Rantanen's goal late in OT lifts Avalanche past Oilers 6-5 Kelly leads No. 19 North Carolina women past Wake Forest Penn's 22 lead Drake over Belmont 70-56 Trio leads No. 17 Texas women over West Virginia 74-48 The great Bill Russell remembered at NBA All-Star weekend Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms Trea Turner settling in for long future in Philadelphia Kitley, Amoore lead No. 11 Virginia Tech women past NC State 2023 Area Vermont H.S. Girls Hoops Tournament Pairings Edey, No. 3 Purdue hand Ohio State its 8th straight loss No. 15 Oklahoma women hold off Kansas 86-80 Swanson scores again as US beats Japan 1-0 at SheBelieves Roberts, Sasser score 20, No. 2 Houston beats Memphis 72-64 Williamson's 20 lead SMU over East Carolina 86-70 Stutzle, Tkachuk power Senators to 7-2 win over Blues Jackson, Carter rally UIC to 74-73 victory over Valparaiso Georgetown snaps road losing streak, defeats Butler 68-62 George Washington outlasts St. Bonaventure 83-81 in overtime Johnson helps Cleveland State edge Northern Kentucky 64-63 Corbett scores 23 to lead Chicago State over Hartford 75-53 Tottenham's Son subjected to online racist abuse Quinnipiac slips past Rider 90-88 in double overtime Chicago St. 75, Hartford 53 Wild top Preds 4-3 on Hartman rebound with 21 seconds left Quinnipiac 90, Rider 88, 2OT Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since U.S. Open Nelson scores 24, Manhattan defeats Fairfield 73-72 Manhattan 73, Fairfield 72 Pellington, No. 18 Arizona women stymie No. 21 Buffs 61-42 Brookshire, Joseph lead Iona past Saint Peter's 73-53 Leffew scores 22, Mount St. Mary's hold off Canisius 75-74 Mount St. Mary's 75, Canisius 74 Iona 73, St. Peter's 53 George Washington 83, St. Bonaventure 81, OT Farris leads Marist to 61-52 victory over Niagara Mast rallies Bradley to 60-58 victory over Southern Illinois Marist 61, Niagara 52 Chong Qui hits 3-pointer to win it for Purdue Fort Wayne Kneepkens scores 20; No. 4 Utah stops Arizona State 74-69 Reese, Carson net 25, No. 5 LSU women top Florida 90-79 Latson with 31, No. 24 Florida State women beat Georgia Tech Dunn scores 24, Temple defeats Tulsa 76-53 Balogun, Corosdale lead No. 9 Duke past Virginia, 56-52 No. 10 Notre Dame races to quick lead, cruises by Pitt 83-43 Man United anticipates new owners and a fresh era of success Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.