2023 Area Vermont Softball Preview Capsules

Area high school softball preview capsules for the 2023 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
Hazen softball players will play for Peoples and Danville players will suit up for Twinfield.
ST. JOHNSBURY
Division I
Head Coach: Jeremy Roberts (sixth season)
Assistant Coaches: Aaron Carr (19th season), Crystal Meunier (14th season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-6 regular season, lost in semifinals to South Burlington
Graduation Losses: Adriana Lemieux, Kyara Rutledge, Lindsay LaCasse, Taylor Farnsworth, Delaney Rankin, Jasmine Mooney.
Returnees: Morgan Keach, Sr., IF; Nyxin Freeto, Sr., OF; Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Jr., OF; Kaia Anderson, Jr., 3B/SS; Cassidy Kittredge, Soph., P/1B; Kacie Nelson, Jr., 3B; Emma Greenan, Jr., 1B/OF; Lilian Kittredge, Sr., P/1B.
Newcomers: Emerson Mitchell, Soph., P/SS; Adriana Hever, Soph., C/1B; Lily Garey-Wright, Jr., OF; Brooke Haggett, Jr., P/IF; Addie Jensen, Soph., C/IF; Emily Clarke, Fr., P/OF.
Players to Watch: “We have a young but talented pitching staff with sophomores Cassidy Kittredge and Emerson Mitchell alternating between games,” coach Roberts said. “Both players are also very solid hitters and will be leading off in the one and two spots. I expect Kaia Anderson to hit well this year and drive in a lot of runs at the four spot as well as anchor the infield at either third or shortstop. Defense will be crucial to our success so look for Brooke-Lynne Choiniere’s speed in center and Morgan Keach’s play at second to be a big part of that.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY
Division I
Head Coach: Travis Bingham (third season)
Assistant Coach: Gary Champney
Last Year’s Record: 6-13, lost in first round of playoffs to Brattleboro
Graduation Losses: Cece Marquis, Libby Prue, Allie Pillsbury, Julie Tanguay.
Returnees: Abby Bathalon, Soph., UT; Allison Lapierre, Jr., IF/P; Riliegh Fortin, Sr., SS; Jenna Laramie, Sr., P/IF.
Newcomers: Randi Fortin, Fr., IF; Lillie Tetreault, Fr., IF; Ariana Sanchez, Fr., C/OF; Olivia Geoffroy, Soph., UT; Kailyn Fortin, Jr., OF; Ally Hammond, Jr., IF; Tyra Scelza, Jr., OF/C.
Players to Watch: Jenna Laramie will take the ball in the circle and contributes a steady bat in the lineup. Expecting a good season both offensively and on the mound. Riliegh Fortin will hold down the short stop position for us as she has done for the last three seasons — a major defensive stop up the middle. Fortin will also be a key contributor to our offense. Tyra Scelza and Allison Lappierre will both be a major part of the lineup with some power and speed on the bases.
Season Outlook: “We will be a young team only carrying two seniors,” coach Bingham said. “Regardless of being young, we will be competitive and our girls are striving for a home playoff game. Playing in the Metro conference means we have to show up and play every game. Every opponent will be tough and we hope to reach our goal by playoff time.”
——
LYNDON
Division II
Head Coach: Justin Smith (first season coaching softball, 12 prior years of baseball experience)
Assistant Coaches: Craig Simpson, Justin Royer
Last Year’s Record: 19-0, D-II state champions
Graduation Losses: Brydie Barton, Imogyn Cote, Isabelle Priest, Emma Newland, Julia Sawyer, Natalie Tenney, Kadienne Whitcomb.
Returnees: Molly Renaudette, Jr., 1B/OF; Jaydin Royer, Jr., P/OF; Molly Smith, Jr., IF/OF; Rylie Taylor, Jr., IF/OF; Ashleigh Simpson, Soph., P/IF/OF.
Newcomers: Jordan Bandy, Sr., OF; Julia Bigelow, Sr., OF/IF; Abby Fillion, Sr., IF; Sarah Tanner, Jr., C/OF; Aryonna Parker, Soph., C/OF; Khyla Reynoso, Soph., OF; Ryleigh Lefebvre, Fr., OF/IF.
Players to Watch: Molly Renaudette offers strong defense and championship game experience at first base. She has worked really hard on her swing this spring and we are expecting her to have a big season at the plate.
Jaydin Royer provides an intimidating presence both in the circle and in the batter’s box. She returns to the pitching circle with championship game experience, fresh off a 13-strikeout gem last June. We are hopeful she will help lead our defense to another solid season. Offensively, we expect that she will provide power and consistency in the middle of the lineup.
Molly Smith will be looked upon to provide leadership and stability in what will be an inexperienced infield at the varsity level. Offensively, we are looking for Molly to be a middle-of-the-order presence and build on her team-leading RBI total from a year ago, which included a 2-for-3, three-RBI performance in last year’s title game.
Ashleigh Simpson will make up the other half of our potent pitching duo. Ashleigh has worked extremely hard to gain strength and velocity during the offseason. Defensively, Ashleigh is a Swiss army knife; she can literally play any position on the field. Offensively, Ashleigh has excellent bat-to-ball skills. With a year of experience under her belt, we are expecting her numbers to climb.
Season Outlook: “This year’s team will have some big shoes to fill as we lost six starting position players to graduation,” coach Smith said. “It will be difficult to replace the amount of talent and team speed we lost to graduation, however, we are very fortunate to have solid talent returning and moving up. I expect some growing pains early on, while we try to find the right offensive and defensive combinations, but I am very excited to see what this group can accomplish as the season progresses.
——
LAKE REGION
Division II
Head Coach: Rick Hudson (fifth season)
Assistant Coaches: Tim Plastridge, JV coach Dallas Willey
Last Year’s Record: 7-8, lost in the semifinals to Oxbow
Graduation Losses: Taylor Menard, Alexis Sicard.
Returnees: Destiny Glover, Sr., C; Kaitlyn Brown, Sr., 1B; Ashlyn Hicks, Sr., 2B; Tessa Patrick, Jr., SS; Mariah Bacon, Sr., 3B; Mikayla Richardson, Jr., P; Myah Ingalls, Jr., OF.
Newcomers: Madigan Willey, Jr., 2B; Alyssa Carrier, Soph., IF; Loren Legacy, Soph., OF; Sage Sweeney, Soph., OF; Emma Locke-McAllister, Jr., OF; Brooke Breitmeyer, Jr., OF; Lindsey Brown, Fr., P; Julia Gardner, Fr., C.
Players to Watch: Mariah Bacon — power hitter. Destiny Glover — speed on the bases. Ashlyn Hicks — good contact hitter with great speed.
Season Outlook: “We will be in rebuilding mode with the loss of two seniors, a couple of transfers and two girls who decided not to play — all of which were starters at one time or another,” coach Hudson said. “I am excited about our returning players stepping up and becoming leaders on the team. We also have four solid pitchers, which we have not had before and a strong group of younger [players] that could make an impact. I think if we can put some runs on the board we could surprise some teams.”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN
Division IV
Head Coach: Carrie Peters, KJ Beck (fifth season)
Last Year’s Record: 11-4, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Maggie Emerson, Emma Gray, Mackenzie Carle, Aleah Nelson, Coco Huang.
Returnees: Lauren Joy, Sr., C; Gabby Houghton, Sr., OF; Jade Lamarre, Jr., 2B; Felicity Sulham, Jr., 1B/3B; Karli Blood, Jr., SS; Kyra Nelson, Soph., P/3B; Biancca Carbee, Sr., OF/C.
Newcomers: Stephanie Boyce, Sr. 1B; Shannon Florentine, Jr., OF; Madalyn Houghton, Soph., OF; Maya Christy, Soph., OF; Kaylee Hamlett, Fr., P/3B; Kennedy Perrigo, Fr., OF; Lily Roy, Fr., OF; Meagan Roy, Fr., OF.
Players to Watch: Multiple third-year starters with experience.
Season Outlook: “Playing mostly D-III schools, so not an easy schedule,” coach Peters said. “Continue to improve as the season goes and playing our best at the end of the season.”
