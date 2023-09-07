As another high school boys soccer season unfolds, we take a crack at highlighting some of the most entertaining and standout returning players in our coverage area. While there are many talented players throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned postseason honors and all-area team selections during the 2022 season but also with attention to those stepping into larger roles as they enter another year of their high school careers.
The Caledonian-Record’s 2023 Boys Soccer Players To Watch List:
Aidan Brody, St. Johnsbury, Sr., MF/F
Brody’s senior season unfortunately started with a foot injury during a preseason scrimmage. Last year, he scored and assisted once while serving as a defender — being chosen to both the All-Metro second team and the CR Dream Dozen.
——
Danny Burnell, Profile, Sr., GK
A keeper with great anticipation, Burnell gets the Patriots out on the attack early whether it be distribution via punt or throw. He was named to the N.H. D-IV All-State honorable mention as a junior.
——
Kaden Cloutier, Groveton, Sr., MF/F
A dangerous scoring threat with the ability to bend the ball, make it knuckle or put enough power behind it to leave a goalkeeper standing still, Cloutier is coming off an 8-goal, 5-assist season as junior.
——
Nate Despathy, St. Johnsbury, Jr., MF/F
Despathy earned All-Mountain first-team honors last season at Danville. The junior will suit up this fall for the Hilltoppers, hoping to make a similar impact as he did for the Bears.
——
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook, Sr., D/MF/F
Dowse earned spots on the N.H. D-IV All-State first team and our CR Dream Dozen honorable mention last year following a 10-goal campaign for the Mohawks. The senior is dangerous from anywhere on the field, great at controlling game tempo and produces many of Colebrook’s scoring opportunities.
——
Blake Fillion, Littleton, Sr., D
Fillion grabbed a spot on the N.H. D-IV All-State second team and was a Granite State North All-Conference selection last fall. He will once again be a force on the Crusaders’ back line.
——
Alex Giroux, North Country, Jr., F
Giroux was always a threat to score last season as a sophomore, landing on the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen honorable mention and the All-Capital second team.
——
Grady Hadlock, Littleton, Sr., F
The senior is coming off a season in which he was both a Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen honorable mention and N.H. D-IV All-State second-team choice.
——
Caiden Hill, Danville, Jr., MF
Crafty with the ball and with a powerful shot from outside the 18, Hill may see time at multiple positions as he comes off a sophomore season that included a handful of goals and assists and an All-Mountain second-team pick.
——
Xavier Hill, Hazen, Sr., F
The senior forward brings accuracy and technical play to the Wildcats and should see an elevated scoring role this season.
——
Connor Houston, Woodsville, Sr., D
Houston established himself as one of the area’s top defensemen last fall while earning a spot on the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen and N.H. D-IV All-State first team. The senior will again help anchor the Woodsville back line as the Engineers seek a third-straight finals appearance.
——
Carter Johns, Lyndon, Jr., MF
Johns, who possesses speed, strength and a powerful shot, will operate from the Vikings’ midfield this season.
——
Liam Oliver, Lake Region, Sr., MF
The 6-foot-4 midfielder had 3 goals and 3 assists last year and has earned All-Capital honorable mention each of the past two seasons. The senior sees the ball well and has potential for a breakout season.
——
Luc Oliver, Lake Region, Soph., F
Oliver ended his freshman season with 5 goals and a pair of assists and will be one of the Rangers’ top offensive threats this fall.
——
Joelvy Perez, Littleton, Sr., MF
Perez returns to the Crusaders after being named the Granite State Conference Player of the Year, a N.H. D-IV All-State first-teamer and a CR Dream Dozen pick. Versatile and hard-working, he scored a team-leading 18 goals and 10 assists last fall.
——
Riley Plante, Profile, Sr., D
A defender with great speed and anticipation, Plante leads from the backfield and serves as the Patriots’ sweeper.
——
Peyton Rancourt, Colebrook, Sr., D
A fast, smart player on the Mohawk defense who encourages physical play and distributes effectively, Rancourt landed on the N.H. D-IV All-State honorable mention last season.
——
Gavin Rondeau, North Country, Sr., MF
The senior midfielder is coming off a season in which he was named to the All-Capital second team and will be one of the Falcons’ primary offensive threats this season.
——
Malachi Rosebush, Lisbon, Sr., MF
Rosebush will lead from the Panther midfield and is one of just two seniors on a very young Lisbon squad.
——
Cameron Roy, Blue Mountain, Sr., F
Roy was an All-Mountain first-teamer as a junior and returns for one more go on a young BMU team.
——
Cedric Schaefer, Blue Mountain, Sr., F
Named to the All-Mountain first team last season, Schaefer returns to the Bucks as a top offensive threat.
——
Konner Shannon, Groveton, Jr., D
A gritty and crafty defenseman, Shannon enters his junior season looking to challenge opposing defenses and keep the Eagles in tight contests.
——
Rob Southworth, White Mountains, Sr., MF/F
A standout wherever the Spartans need him to play, Southworth tallied 12 goals and 2 assists as a junior while being selected to the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen and the N.H. D-III honorable mention.
——
Ben Taylor, Woodsville, Sr., MF
Taylor tallied 8 goals and 5 assists while patrolling the Engineer midfield last fall; grabbing a spot on the N.H. D-IV All-State second team.
——
Dylan Washer, Hazen, Sr., MF/F
Washer, a Craftsbury student, joins the Wildcats this fall and will look to make an immediate impact on his new team.
——
Avery Woodburn, White Mountains, Sr., MF
The central defensive midfielder uses his size and strength in the middle of the field for the Spartans. Woodburn is one of 11 seniors on White Mountains’ roster.
——
Gus Yerkes, St. Johnsbury, Sr., F
Yerkes will be looked upon as one of the Hilltoppers aiming to rejuvenate a St. Johnsbury offense that has graduated last fall’s scoring and assist leaders.
——
Coby Youngman, Woodsville, Sr., F
Both a scorer and distributor, Youngman piled up 12 goals and 11 assists last season to earn N.H. D-IV All-State second team, Caledonian-Record honorable mention and Granite State North All-Conference selections.
