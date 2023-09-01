As another high school girls soccer season unfolds, we take a crack at highlighting some of the most entertaining and standout returning players in our coverage area. While there are many talented players throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned postseason honors and all-area team selections during the 2022 season but also with attention to those stepping into larger roles as they enter another year of their high school careers.

The Caledonian-Record’s 2023 Girls Soccer Players To Watch List:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.