As another high school girls soccer season unfolds, we take a crack at highlighting some of the most entertaining and standout returning players in our coverage area. While there are many talented players throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned postseason honors and all-area team selections during the 2022 season but also with attention to those stepping into larger roles as they enter another year of their high school careers.
The Caledonian-Record’s 2023 Girls Soccer Players To Watch List:
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain, Sr., F
A no-nonsense goal scorer, Alley is coming off a 27-goal, 9-assist junior year. The CR Dream Dozen choice was also a member of the Division IV All-State and All-Mountain first team. A leader on the Bucks and the area’s top returning scorer, the senior has a tremendous knack for finding the back of the net.
Keirsten Allin, Groveton, Sr., D
Stepping into a larger leadership role at the centerback position, Allin will serve as the voice of the Eagles’ defense, while also taking advantage of her strength and willingness to take on any opponent.
Maya Auger, North Country, Sr., GK
Possessing both great hands and footwork as the Falcons’ final line of defense, Auger was a tough keeper to get by last season and will patrol in between the posts for NCU once again this fall. She was an All-Capital first-teamer and a CR honorable mention pick.
Madison Bowman, Lake Region, Sr., MF
A returning captain from the Rangers’ 2022 final four team, the versatile Bowman maintains a dominant presence regardless of where she is on the field thanks to excellent vision and feel for the game. Named to the CR Dream Dozen, All-Capital first team and D-III All-State, Bowman thrived from the center midfield position, scoring 7 times and dishing out 13 assists.
Julianne Bromley, Littleton, Soph., F
Fast and relentless up front, Bromley is always a threat to score for the Crusaders. Last year as a junior, the speedy forward scored 7 times while adding 3 helpers.
Sabine Brueck, North Country, Jr., MF
Fresh off back-to-back CR Dream Dozen selections, Brueck scored 20 of 12-win NCU’s 50 goals as a sophomore. The multi-sport standout was also named to the Division II All-State and All-Capital first team.
Evie Burger, Profile, Sr., F
Capable of scoring on a breakaway or a bomb from outside the 18, Burger led the Patriots with 18 goals a season ago and was second with a whopping 21 assists. A returning CR Dream Dozen pick and N.H. D-IV All-State second-teamer, Burger offers a dangerous blend of speed, toughness and work ethic, which routinely attracts specialized defensive attention.
Hailey Cavanaugh, Lisbon, Sr., F
The senior should provide a good chunk of the offensive production for a Panther team looking to return to the Divison IV playoff field. Cavanaugh is a proven scorer with skill and speed that can finish on the attack.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, St. Johnsbury, Sr., D
The All-Metro second-team defender is a smart, two-footed player who consistently takes care of the ball when playing out of the back while possessing the ability to anticipate opposing offenses and step in to make interceptions. Choiniere’s understanding of the game and versatility make her a strong asset to the Hilltoppers.
Aspen Clermont, Groveton, Jr., F/MF
The passionate and competitive speedster possesses great footwork and will be leaned on as both a playmaker and a goal-scorer on the Eagles’ front line this season.
Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton, Sr., MF
A N.H. Division IV All-State second-teamer last fall, Corrigan tallied 5 goals and 9 assists. The midfielder had great vision, distributes the ball nicely and is dangerous on free kicks.
Caitlyn Davison, Hazen, Sr., MF
A strong goal threat from long range, Davison tallied 5 goals and a pair of assists for the Wildcats last fall, landing on the CR’s Dream Dozen honorable mention and both the D-IV All-State and All-Mountain first team. The senior will play as a holding midfielder, commanding the team defensively while also starting transitions into offense.
Lily Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury, Sr., D
A finalist for the Caledonian-Record Player of the Year last fall, Garey-Wright tallied 3 goals and an assist as a defender while nabbing a spot on our Cream Dozen, Division I All-State squad and All-Metro first team. The Hilltopper center back uses her high soccer IQ to serve as the field general for the SJA defense, is strong with the ball at her feet and can distribute to all areas of the field.
Isabelle Gouin, Hazen, Soph., F
Just a sophomore, but returning for her third varsity season, Gouin will be looked upon for offensive production even more so after finding the back of the net 7 times last year. Fast and tenacious, the All-Mountain second-teamer will spend time as a striker, left wing and central midfielder for the Cats.
Summer Guilmette, Lyndon, Sr., MF/F
An exceptional leader on the Viking back line who is capable of setting up her fellow defenders for success, Guilmette secured a spot on the All-Capital second team last season. She can also be called upon to spend time at goalkeeper if needed.
Addison Hadlock, Littleton, Jr., MF
The junior Hadlock does a great job covering the midfield while also driving the transition into offense for the Crusaders. She racked up 7 goals and 3 assists while finding a spot on the N.H. D-IV All-State honorable mention.
Indie Haney, Lake Region, Jr., MF
Crafty and scrappy, Haney is a handful for opposing teams to track — whether it be excelling at finding openings to make key runs in the midfield or quickly anticipating and adapting to play. The All-Capital second-teamer recorded 4 timely goals and an assist last season and will be a team captain for LR this year.
Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Littleton, Sr., D
Fast and aggressive, Ilacqua’s leadership on the Crusader backline helped her earn N.H. Division IV All-State second-team honors as well as a spot on the Caledonian Record’s Dream Dozen a season ago.
Charli Kellaway, North Country, Sr., MF
Gifted with great field vision and an exceptional soccer IQ, Kellaway is a steady presence in the Falcon midfield. She distributed a team-high 11 assists and also scored 3 times, landing on the CR Dream Dozen, All-Capital first team and D-II All-State list.
Anya Kennedy, North Country, Jr., MF
Versatile and tenacious, Kennedy is a threat to score from whatever position she’s placed in. She was a CR honorable mention pick last season, an All-Capital first-teamer and received a D-II All-State nod.
Ella McPhaul, Profile, Jr., F/MF
McPhaul is moving from midfield to forward this fall as the Patriots look to take advantage of her speed and exceptional touch on the ball. The junior can shoot with both her right or left foot and is a player who Profile coach Jack Bartlett says will “make things happen.”
Sloane Morse, Danville, Jr., MF
Morse sees the field well and distributes even better while serving as a steady presence from the Bears’ center midfield. She is coming off a sophomore season in which she was named to the D-IV All-State and All-Mountain first team.
Eihlis Murphy, SJA, Jr., MF
Murphy started every game for the Hilltoppers as a sophomore and SJA coach Jason Marks says she is tabbed for a breakout junior campaign. Both a strong leader and distributor, Murphy possesses great vision, a strong knowledge of the game and a work ethic that is second to none.
Makenna Price, Profile, Jr., MF
An exceptional distributor and consummate team player, Price nabbed a spot on the N.H. D-IV All-State second team as a sophomore. She will serve as a valued scoring threat this season for the Patriots, capable of capitalizing on goal-scoring opportunities from either side.
Jasmine Reason, Danville, Sr., D
Very strong and poised on the Bears’ backline, Reason is always tasked with shutting down opponents’ toughest forward mark. She was an All-Mountain second-teamer last fall.
Molly Renaudette, Lyndon, Sr., GK
Renaudette was an All-Capital first-teamer while landing on the CR’s Dream Dozen honorable mention last season for the Vikings. An invaluable asset between the Lyndon goalposts, the senior proved she could also be used on the front line to score.
Emma Simpson, White Mountains, Sr., F
A fast and physical striker with a never-quit personality, the senior Simpson will serve as a strong veteran presence on a Spartans’ team that includes eight freshmen and seven sophomores.
Felicity Sulham, Blue Mountain, Sr., GK
A dynamic keeper willing to take the necessary risks to prevent her opposition from capitalizing, Sulham relies on great instincts and fearlessness while serving as the Bucks’ final line of defense. She recorded 143 saves last fall and was an All-Mountain first-teamer.
Eliza Wagstaff, Woodsville, Jr., GK
Looking to build off a strong sophomore season, Wagstaff returns to the Engineers after earning N.H. Division IV honorable mention status last year.
Makayla Walker, Woodsville, Soph., MF
Key in the midfield, but a reliable asset anywhere on the pitch, Walker picked up N.H. Division IV honorable mention honors a year ago for the semifinalist Engineers.
