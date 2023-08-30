2023 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 1 Picks

The 2023 Vermont high school football kicks off Thursday night.
That means it’s time to fire up the Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
Beniash is the reigning champion.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week and a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
——
WEEK 1 MATCHUPS AND PICKS
Hartford at St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
Missisquoi at Milton
Garfield: Milton
Beck: Milton
Trask: Milton
Beniash: Milton
Ruggles: Milton
Doyon: Milton
Abrami: Milton
——
Colchester at U-32
Garfield: Colchester
Beck: U-32
Trask: Colchester
Beniash: Colchester
Ruggles: Colchester
Doyon: Colchester
Abrami: Colchester
——
Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: Mount Mansfield
Beck: BFA-St. Albans
Trask: BFA-St. Albans
Beniash: BFA-St. Albans
Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans
Doyon: BFA-St. Albans
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Middlebury at Brattleboro
Garfield: Middlebury
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Middlebury
Beniash: Middlebury
Ruggles: Brattleboro
Doyon: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
——
Essex at Rutland
Garfield: Essex
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: Essex
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
Mount Anthony at Moriah (N.Y.)
Garfield: Mount Anthony
Beck: Moriah
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Moriah
Ruggles: Mount Anthony
Doyon: Moriah
Abrami: Moriah
——
North Country at Burlington/South Burlington
Garfield: North Country
Beck: Burlington/South Burlington
Trask: Burlington/South Burlington
Beniash: Burlington/South Burlington
Ruggles: Burlington/South Burlington
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: North Country
——
Springfield at Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Doyon: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
Otter Valley at Woodstock
Garfield: Woodstock
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Woodstock
Ruggles: Woodstock
Doyon: Otter Valley
Abrami: Woodstock
——
Champlain Valley at Burr and Burton
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Fair Haven at Poultney
Garfield: Poultney
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Fair Haven
Ruggles: Fair Haven
Doyon: Fair Haven
Abrami: Fair Haven
——
Lyndon at Mill River
Garfield: Mill River
Beck: Mill River
Trask: Mill River
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Lyndon
Doyon: Lyndon
Abrami: Mill River
——
Spaulding at Mount Abraham
Garfield: Mount Abraham
Beck: Spaulding
Trask: Spaulding
Beniash: Mount Abraham
Ruggles: Spaulding
Doyon: Mount Abraham
Abrami: Mount Abraham
——
Rice at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: Rice
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Fairfax/Lamoille
Ruggles: Rice
Doyon: Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Oxbow at Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
