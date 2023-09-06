2023 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 2 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 2 of the 2023 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and reigning champion Michael Beniash tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 1 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
T1. Beniash: 12-4
T1. Doyon: 12-4
T1. Abrami: 12-4
4. Ruggles: 11-5
T5. Trask: 10-6
T5. Beck: 10-6
7. Garfield: 8-8
——
WEEK 2 MATCHUPS AND PICKS
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille at Milton
Garfield: Milton
Beck: Milton
Trask: Milton
Beniash: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Ruggles: Milton
Doyon: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Mount Mansfield at Brattleboro
Garfield: Mount Mansfield
Beck: Mount Mansfield
Trask: Brattleboro
Beniash: Brattleboro
Ruggles: Brattleboro
Doyon: Brattleboro
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
Essex at Burlington/South Burlington
Garfield: Essex
Beck: Essex
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: Essex
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
Bellows Falls at Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: Hartford
Doyon: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
Burr and Burton at Middlebury
Garfield: Middlebury
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Ruggles: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Concord (N.H.) at Rutland
Garfield: Concord
Beck: Concord
Trask: Concord
Beniash: Concord
Ruggles: Concord
Doyon: Concord
Abrami: Concord
——
St. Johnsbury at Colchester
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Mount Anthony at Fair Haven
Garfield: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Fair Haven
Ruggles: Fair Haven
Doyon: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Fair Haven
——
U-32 at Spaulding
Garfield: Spaulding
Beck: Spaulding
Trask: Spaulding
Beniash: Spaulding
Ruggles: Spaulding
Doyon: Spaulding
Abrami: Spaulding
——
North Country at Lyndon
Garfield: Lyndon
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: North Country
Ruggles: Lyndon
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: North Country
——
Otter Valley at Mount Abraham
Garfield: Mount Abraham
Beck: Mount Abraham
Trask: Mount Abraham
Beniash: Mount Abraham
Ruggles: Mount Abraham
Doyon: Mount Abraham
Abrami: Mount Abraham
——
Missisquoi at Rice
Garfield: Rice
Beck: Rice
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Rice
Ruggles: Rice
Doyon: Rice
Abrami: Rice
——
Woodstock at Mill River
Garfield: Woodstock
Beck: Mill River
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Mill River
Ruggles: Woodstock
Doyon: Woodstock
Abrami: Woodstock
——
Springfield at Oxbow
Garfield: Oxbow
Beck: Springfield
Trask: Oxbow
Beniash: Springfield
Ruggles: Springfield
Doyon: Springfield
Abrami: Springfield
——
Poultney at Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Dolphins at Chargers
Garfield: Dolphins
Beck: Chargers
Trask: Chargers
Beniash: Chargers
Ruggles: Chargers
Doyon: Dolphins
Abrami: Chargers
——
Packers at Bears
Garfield: Bears
Beck: Bears
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Bears
Ruggles: Bears
Doyon: Bears
Abrami: Bears
——
Cowboys at Giants
Garfield: Giants
Beck: Cowboys
Trask: Cowboys
Beniash: Giants
Ruggles: Giants
Doyon: Cowboys
Abrami: Giants
