2023 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 3 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 3 of the 2023 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and reigning champion Michael Beniash tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 2 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Doyon: 27-8 (15-4)
2. Abrami: 26-9 (14-5)
3. Beniash: 25-10 (13-6)
4. Trask: 24-11 (14-5)
5. Beck: 23-12 (13-6)
6. Ruggles: 23-12 (12-7)
7. Garfield: 19-16 (11-8)
——
WEEK 3 MATCHUPS AND PICKS
Rutland at Middlebury
Garfield: Middlebury
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Middlebury
Ruggles: Middlebury
Doyon: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
——
Windsor at Milton
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Milton
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
BFA-St. Albans at Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: Hartford
Doyon: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
Brattleboro at Mount Anthony
Garfield: Mount Anthony
Beck: Mount Anthony
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Ruggles: Mount Anthony
Doyon: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
Colchester at Essex
Garfield: Essex
Beck: Essex
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: Essex
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
Lyndon at U-32
Garfield: U-32
Beck: Lyndon
Trask: U-32
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Lyndon
Doyon: Lyndon
Abrami: Lyndon
——
Otter Valley at Spaulding
Garfield: Otter Valley
Beck: Otter Valley
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: Otter Valley
Ruggles: Spaulding
Doyon: Otter Valley
Abrami: Otter Valley
——
Woodstock at Springfield
Garfield: Woodstock
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Woodstock
Ruggles: Woodstock
Doyon: Woodstock
Abrami: Woodstock
——
St. Johnsbury at Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Ruggles: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Burlington/South Burlington at Champlain Valley
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Bellows Falls at Mount Mansfield
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Doyon: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
Mount Abraham at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Garfield: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Trask: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Beniash: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Ruggles: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Doyon: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Mill River at Poultney
Garfield: Mill River
Beck: Mill River
Trask: Mill River
Beniash: Mill River
Ruggles: Mill River
Doyon: Mill River
Abrami: Mill River
——
Oxbow at Missisquoi
Garfield: Missisquoi
Beck: Missisquoi
Trask: Missisquoi
Beniash: Oxbow
Ruggles: Missisquoi
Doyon: Oxbow
Abrami: Missisquoi
——
Fair Haven at North Country
Garfield: North Country
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: North Country
Ruggles: North Country
Doyon: Fair Haven
Abrami: North Country
——
Dolphins at Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Dolphins
Ruggles: Dolphins
Doyon: Dolphins
Abrami: Patriots
——
Ravens at Bengals
Garfield: Bengals
Beck: Bengals
Trask: Bengals
Beniash: Bengals
Ruggles: Ravens
Doyon: Bengals
Abrami: Bengals
——
Packers at Falcons
Garfield: Packers
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Packers
Ruggles: Packers
Doyon: Packers
Abrami: Packers
——
Colts at Texans
Garfield: Colts
Beck: Colts
Trask: Colts
Beniash: Colts
Ruggles: Colts
Doyon: Colts
Abrami: Texans
