The 2023 spring sports season is in the books and a number of area athletes climbed to the top in their respective sports. Below are the Caledonian-Record’s picks for our high school spring players of the year, not including baseball and softball.
BOYS TRACK
JADEN BEARDSLEY, GERARDO FERNANDEZ, ANDREW BUGBEE, ANDREW THORNTON-SHERMAN
St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic, All-American second-place finish in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
The electric squad ran a time of 3:25.63 in the championship division, bettering a pair of All-American fourth-place finishes from last summer’s outdoor nationals and this past March’s indoor nationals. It was St. J’s highest-ever finish at the national level.
Bugbee led off with a 200-meter leg, Beardsley ran the next 200, Fernandez ran the 400 leg to keep the team in fourth and Thornton-Sherman moved the boys up to second with a fantastic 1:51.34 split over 800 meters.
“We have never had this combination of speed and speed endurance,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “All of these boys can place in any event from 100-400 and Andrew (state-record holder), Gerardo and Bugs could place in the 800. Jaden won the 55 indoors and 100 outdoors individually, while leading the team on relays as well. Andrew Bugbee has continued to hone his natural speed and add strength for the 400 and 800. Gerardo is an incredible natural sprinting talent. He is just getting started as an athlete. Andrew is so driven and goal-oriented, yet fully committed to the team and the relays.
“They have achieved together more than any one of them could alone and totally bought into the essence of track and field — individual accomplishment in a team (relay) setting. They were the perfect combination of speed and events for the SMR.”
All four also excelled individually, while leading the Hilltoppers to a Division I outdoor three-peat.
At state, Beardsley captured the 100 meters in 11.16 seconds, Fernandez won both the 200 (22.80) and the 400 (48.89), Thornton-Sherman secured first place in the 300 hurdles at 38.84 and Bugbee finished runner-up to Fernandez in the 400.
At New Englands, Thornton-Sherman raced to a second-place finish in the 800 meters, something relatively unheard of against the region’s top athletes. “The highest running finish in the New England championships in at least 30 years,” Langmaid said.
Beardsley placed 11th in the 100 and Bugbee set a new PR while taking 12th in the 400.
The Record’s Boys Track and Field Players of the Year
2023: St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Gerardo Fernandez, Jaden Beardsley, Andrew Bugbee
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Asom Hayman-Jones
2018: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2017: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2016: Lyndon’s Travvis Ferguson
2015: Lyndon’s Jack Brown
2014: Lyndon’s Jack Brown
——
GIRLS TRACK
SABINE BRUECK
North Country, Soph.
A standout athlete regardless of the season, Brueck shined once again this spring for North Country. The sophomore shattered NCU’s program record in the 300 hurdles which had stood since the 1980s with a time of 45.78 seconds. She also improved upon her own school record in the triple jump with a distance of 35 feet, 3.5 inches at the Essex Invitational.
At the Division I state meet, Brueck was simply dominant. Exceeding her seeded positioning going in, Brueck won both the long jump (17-7, PR) and high jump (5-1) as well as the 300 hurdles while taking second in the triple jump — netting 38 individual points for the Falcons and outscoring more than half of the other D-I teams single-handedly.
“Sabine had an incredible season,” NCU coach Tyler Alexander said. “Her successes were not a given; she had to work hard every day at practice and have her best performances when it counted most. Her drive to succeed is impressive and I don’t know how she does it all. Since she is capable of performing well in so many events, it’s sometimes hard to narrow it down to the four events that she’ll be most successful at, but the combination of events that she eventually focused on worked out very well.”
The Record’s Girls Track and Field Players of the Year
2023: North Country’s Sabine Brueck
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Isabella Bostic
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Lia Rotti
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Wescott
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Katherine Cowan
2016: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2015: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2014: Lake Region’s Emily Close
——
LACROSSE
MAREN NITSCHE
St. J Academy, Sr.
A standout midfielder with speed, smarts and vision, Nitsche finished her high school lacrosse career with a bang. Named a Division II All-State first-teamer while garnering an invite to play for Vermont in the Twin State senior all-star game, Nitsche led the Hilltoppers to the No. 4 seed and a trip to the state quarterfinals. This spring she collected 58 goals, 35 assists, 70 ground balls and 75 draw controls. She ended her career with 107 goals.
“Maren had an extraordinary senior season,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “Maren showed everyone around her that she loves and honors the game of lacrosse. Maren never missed a practice and as captain always encouraged and included her young teammates. Maren brings superior skills and athleticism to her game; she makes perfect passes, can shoot accurately on the run with dominant and non-dominant hand and is everywhere on ground balls. Her transition game and her caused turnovers really developed her senior year making her an even more dangerous opponent. On defense she could stop anyone with her quick feet and subtle strength. Maren used her deep lacrosse IQ to control the game from the field and capitalize on opportunities. On game days Maren led by example, always focused and competitive, never giving up until the final whistle.”
The Record’s Lacrosse Players of the Year
2023: St. Johnsbury’s Maren Nitsche
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Polly Currier
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Leach
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Leach
——
TENNIS
NIA BEBB
White Mountains, Sr.
Bebb turned in a remarkable season from start to finish for White Mountains, going undefeated with a 14-0 record. The senior put a bow on a stellar Spartan career by earning the No. 6 singles seed in the New Hampshire Division III state tournament, also helping her WMR team to the No. 7 seed. Bebb plans to continue her tennis career while studying at Suffolk University in Boston.
“Nia Bebb took on the sport of tennis at the age of 6 and truly loves it,” White Mountains coach Michelle Gross said. “She had a great high school career at WMRHS. She has spent countless hours during preseason and regular season working on her skills. The entire season was exciting to watch.”
The Record’s Tennis Players of the Year
2023: White Mountains’ Nia Webb
