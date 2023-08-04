2023 Kingdom Swim At Willoughby

Competitors line at the start of the 15-Mile Triple Cross at the 15th annual Kingdom Swim, held at Lake Willoughby this year, which took place the weekend of July 29-30. (Contributed Photo by Greg O'Connor)

WESTMORE — 100 Kingdom swimmers and their kayakers took on distances of 15 miles, (triple crossing), 10 miles (double crossing), 5 miles (single crossing) and 1.2 miles (to Devil’s Rock and back) as Lake Willoughby hosted the 15th Annual Kingdom Swim on the weekend of July 29-30.

Heavy rains and flooding over the past three weeks forced the swim to move from Lake Memphremagog to Willoughby on short notice. The Town of Westmore, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and the Vermont Department of Public Safety played large roles in working with Kingdom Swim to issue expedited permits to allow “The Pivot” to occur.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.