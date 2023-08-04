2023 Kingdom Swim At Willoughby

WESTMORE — 100 Kingdom swimmers and their kayakers took on distances of 15 miles, (triple crossing), 10 miles (double crossing), 5 miles (single crossing) and 1.2 miles (to Devil’s Rock and back) as Lake Willoughby hosted the 15th Annual Kingdom Swim on the weekend of July 29-30.
Heavy rains and flooding over the past three weeks forced the swim to move from Lake Memphremagog to Willoughby on short notice. The Town of Westmore, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and the Vermont Department of Public Safety played large roles in working with Kingdom Swim to issue expedited permits to allow “The Pivot” to occur.
Several local boaters from Lake Memphremagog also made “The Pivot” possible by trailering their boats to Willoughby for the two days — Gary Coburn, Ken Kalinowski and Peggy Hollander.
Volunteers Jim and Jayne McGivergan and friends from Rhode Island, Greg O’Connor and Elaine Kornbau Howley of Massachusetts, Ian Grimmer and Cathy Delneo of Montpelier and Suzie Dods of San Francisco, all travelled to support this swim; along with numerous locals who volunteered to kayak for swimmers in need.
“Special thanks to Chuck and Pat Goulding who timed this event on both days and have timed so many of our other events including the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival,” wrote the Kingdom Games press release. “A shout out to Michelle and Eric of the White Caps Campground in Westmore for welcoming our orphan swim to their Fire Pit area and making almost 200 sandwiches for our swimmers, yackers and volunteers.
Including the muscle of Kingdom Games Gangstas, Kristian Pearson, Peter and Geneve Channell, Darcie DeBlois Rivard, and Kathleene Marcil, we were able to change the venue and support this swim on short notice. And here’s to Adam Heuslin and the award-winning Glover Ambulance Squad for joining “The Pivot.” again on short notice. They are just the best.”
The Memphremagog Parade returned to Newport as a wonderful welcome to swimmers and yackers. The community joined the parade with the NEK Rainbow Coalition, Memphremagog Community Maritime, and even the Memphre Mascot returned to march again, thanks to Vermont’s First Lady Dracontologist, Barbara Malloy.
It was a pirate-themed costume parade. The 20 best-dressed pirates and costumes (adult, child, or pet) each received a $10 gift certificate to Tim & Doug’s at the Pick & Shovel. Rick Ufford-Chase of Newport City Downtown Development organized the Memphremagog Street Festival around the parade and impressed a family off the Northern Star to come join the parade and support the Memphre Mascot during the parade. All followed by a scrumptious Swimmer and Yacker Dinner at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport.
Approximately 70 swimmers originally scheduled for Kingdom Swim chose to defer their swims to 2024, but the 100 who chose “The Pivot” were rewarded with Willoughby at its finest.
As a result, some records were set. Anton Janezich, 31, of Bethesda, Md., won the 15-Mile Triple Cross, with a time of 5 hours, 35 minutes and 11 seconds. A record on Willoughby, made even more challenging because two of the three laps were against a strong wind and current through the gap between Mount Pisgah and Hor. His prize was a pound of Brault’s Beef Jerky, a quart of Couture’s Maple Syrup and a hand-carved walking stick by local and beloved legend, Bill Peck. Coming in second was C.J Neuse, 37, of Larchmont, N.Y. (5:49:31). Guillaume Filion, 44, of Terrebonne, Que., came in third with a time of 7:04:48.
Winning amongst the women, was Charlotte Brynn,, 57, of Stowe and Newport, with her time of 7:36:32. She also took home a walking stick, jerky, and maple syrup. Second place was taken by 16-year-old Margaret Rivard, of Springfield, N.H. and Derby with her time of 8:12:09 — edging out her older sister, Vera Rivard ,19, who came in third amongst the women with a time 8:25:14.
Brynn has been coaching Margaret to improve her technique and speed as she prepares to attempt an English Channel crossing for her triple crown (Vera completed her triple crown when she was 16). Only three people are known to have triple-crossed Lake Willoughby previously; Brynn in 2018, James Penrose in 2021 and Greg O’Connor on his way to a quadruple crossing in 2021.
Winning the 10-Mile Double Cross, among the men, was Jon Ferris, 42, of Lincoln, Mass. (4:25:29) and, among the women, Emily Frank, 56, of Beaconsfield, Que. (4:33:45). They each took home a walking stick, a pound of Brault’s Jerky and a quart of Couture’s Maple Syrup.
Setting a new course record for a 5-Mile single crossing, was former Olympian Alex Meyer, 35, of Salem, Mass., with a time of 2:01:08. His time was especially impressive given he was swimming against 15 mph winds compressed and roaring through The Gap. Among the women, Lucy Kappel, 44, of Pelham Manor, took home jerky and syrup for her winning time of 2:34:23.
Some great swimming in feisty Willoughby conditions, the 1.2 mile swim from South Beach to Devil’s Rock and back was no exception. Winds were high and the waves made for a great challenge, especially for three triathletes from Georgia who made the trip to the Kingdom, which they describe as a place where winter runs 12 months long.
Winning the race were Mark Kneply, 39, of New York, N.Y. and Elizabeth Murphy, 30, of Waterford with times of 34:17 and 35:25 respectively. Winning in the wetsuit division were longtime Kingdom Swimmers, Lisa Nirell, 61, of Leesburg, Va. (46:28) and Bill Pease. 69, of Hyde Park (42:15).
The three members of the Atlanta Triathlon Club did not go home without some jerky and maple syrup of their own, Melanie Reed, 66, of Atlanta, Ga., came in third in the wetsuit division (1:14:06). Jannelle Alexander-Sumpter, 60, of Stone Mountain, Ga. (1:28:55) won the Last One Back to the Barn Award which is given to the participant who throws their fist in the face of the challenge, with the grit and determination so typical of those in the Northeast Kingdom, and completes.
Dierdre Wolfe, 59, of Roswell, Ga., made a sensible decision to pull herself when the waves became too much for her. Wisdom is critical in this unpredictable sport of open water swimming; to know your limits and call it when you need to. All three members of the team shared the award for the longest distance travelled to participate in the 1.2 mile swims
