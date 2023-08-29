2023 boys soccer preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Head coach: Andy Cliche (fifth season)
Assistant Coach: Brody Labounty
Last Year’s Record: 4-11-1
Graduation Losses: Eli Percey, Kieran Tobin
Returnees: Trevor Armstrong, Sr.; Elijah Beaulieu, Sr.; Vance DuPont, Sr.; Ethan Heng, Sr.; Jude Percey, Sr.; Ethan Ramsay, Sr.; John Randall, Sr.; Corey Silver, Sr.; Rob Southworth, Sr.; Justin Valdez, Sr.; Avery Woodburn, Sr.; Will Kenison, Soph.; Clayton Kipp, Soph.; Logan Samson, Soph.; Jake Silver, Soph.; Will Stone, Soph.; George Welch, Soph.; Alden Willey, Soph.
Newcomers: Josh Ford, Fr.; Sam Perry, Fr.; Kasen Smith, Fr.
Players to Watch: Rob Southworth (attacking midfielder), Jake Silver (strong forward), Avery Woodburn (CDM), Kasen Smith (forward). Rob (2022 All-State honorable mention) controls the ball very well and will lead the team on the field. Avery’s size keeps us strong in the middle. Up front, Jake and Kasen push hard through the defense and will both score a lot of goals. Our defense will be anchored by Georgie Welch at the center back, with support from Corey Silver who can play on the outside or middle. Outside halves will be looking to stretch the field in length and width. Our bench is deep, allowing us to refresh players more often.
Season Outlook: “First of all to improve on last year’s season,” coach Cliche said. “Missing the playoffs by one spot was definitely a heartbreak. We have a strong returning class of seniors along with a very strong sophomore class. The freshmen are working hard, look for more of them to step up to varsity midseason or even earlier. This group can do great things as a team. We need to come out strong and keep positive and positive results will follow.”
——
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Nicolas Sanchez-Roosa (second season)
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Call, Brian Griffin
Last Year’s Record: 8-8, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Zander Timmsen, Ashton Herres, Kaiden Dowse
Returnees: Kolten Dowse, Sr., D/MF/F; Keenan Hurlbert, Sr., F; Peyton Rancourt, Sr., D; Dart Cauller, Jr., GK; Dylan Eldridge, Jr., D/MF; Jack Kyller, Jr., MF/D; Jackson Weir, Jr., MF/D; Ian Thompson, Soph., F/MF; Vinny Santamaria, Soph., MF/F; Mikhail Young, Soph., D; Caleb Thivierge, Soph., D/MF; Nick Dodge, Fr., MF/D.
Newcomers: Balin LaPerle, Sr., MF/D; Jacob Grimes, Sr., MF; Taryn LaPerle, Soph., D/MF/F; Eddie Hand, Fr., D; Patrick Reinault, Fr., D; Karsen Gendreau, Fr., D/MF; Bryson Fogg, Soph., D/MF.
Players to Watch: Kolten Dowse — he understands the game very well and is extremely moldable in any position. Powerhouse of a player for the team. Vinny Santamaria — quick learner, has spatial awareness and has a great perception of the game. Peyton Rancourt — very aggressive defender and extremely physical. Confident in his position.
Season Outlook: “We should have a better record than last year,” coach Sanchez-Roosa said. “Players seem better prepared and have a better understanding of my expectations as a coach. We should be a bigger threat against the better teams this year. Each player seems to have a better understanding of their positions and appear to be more cohesive. We should be a threat to every team this season.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Head Coach: Mike Simino (second season)
Assistant Coaches: Emily Schafermeyer, Ben Hickey
Last Year’s Record: 5-10-1, lost in prelim round
Graduation Losses: Corbin Frenette, Shayne Holmes, Blake Champagne, Nick Connerton, Ben Wheelock.
Returnees: Kaden Cloutier, Sr., MF/F; Jace Ramsay, Sr., GK; Konner Shannon, Jr., D; Brody Platt, Jr., D; Dylan Simino, Jr., F; Isaac Noyes, Jr., MF. Ashton Kenison, Soph., F; Gage Collins, Soph., D; Gavin Cloutier, Jr., D; Landon Cloutier, Soph., MF; Sean Simpson, Soph., D; Cameron Hickey, Fr., D.
Newcomers: Cameron Belanger, Fr., MF/F; Nate Bussiere, Soph., D.
Players to Watch: Losing five seniors on a small D-IV team is very hard, however if we can stay healthy I feel pretty good. Kaden Cloutier will be our main scoring threat. He can do just about anything with the ball and rarely gets tired. He will have to put the ball in the back of the net. I expect that Dylan Simino will continue to step up and have his share of goals. Ashton Kenison had positive growth last year, hoping he can step up for us, too. New addition Cameron Belanger has been a wonderful addition. He is versatile from midfielder-forward and will certainly score some goals. I couldn’t be happier he is only a freshman. Jace Ramsay can play anywhere on the field and he’ll have to step up in a big way to fill the big hole left by an excellent Shayne Holmes (GK). Anchoring our defense are an excellent sweeper/stopper combination of Konner Shannon and Brody Platt.
Season Outlook: “I touched on most of my thoughts about about each player — I think with the graduation loss of five seniors is huge,” coach Simino said. “Corbin Frenette was a unique player who is going to be hard to duplicate. I do think that we may have more scoring threats this year than last. I feel we have a chance to be right around where we finished last year, which was a great improvement over the team’s past few years.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Todd Fisher (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 4-11-1, missed playoffs
Graduation Losses: Griffin Barnes, Brian Cavanaugh
Returnees: Malachi Rosebush, Sr., MF; Daryion McDonald Trombley, Sr., F; Tanner Mardin, Jr., MF; Carson Colby, Jr., MF/GK; Jake Houghton, Soph., MF; Tyler Lockwood, Soph., MF; Kamryn Ferrala, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Bryce Culver, Fr., D; Evan Becker, Fr., D; Lucas French, Fr., D; Tyler Leno, Fr., F; Carter Colby, 8th, MF; Hunter Berrios, 8th, MF/F.
Players to Watch: The player to watch this season will be Malachi Rosebush.
Season Outlook: “We are a small, young team and this is going to be a rebuilding season,” coach Fisher said. “The players have a lot of heart, determination and drive. It’s gonna be a tough season.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Luke Driscoll (sixth season)
Assistant Coaches: Justin Poulton
Last Year’s Record: 11-4-1, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Gordon Chau
Returnees: Camden Cook, Sr., MF; Blake Fillion, Sr., D; Kyle Fuentes, Sr., GK; Grady Hadlock, Sr., F; Ross Kelly, Sr., D; Joelvy Perez, Sr., MF; Bode Belyea, Sr., F; Dre Aikens, Sr., F; Morgan Kelly, Sr., MF; Luca Rossi, Sr., D; Shiloh Reagey, Jr., MF; Landon Lord, Jr., D, Reece Cook, Jr., D; Logan Poulton, Jr., F; Joshua Goyette, Soph., MF; Marcus Hampson, Soph., MF; Samuel Reagey, Soph., D; Luke Hennessey, Soph., D/GK; Mason Allaire, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Chris Smith, Jr., F/GK; Auri Perez, Fr., F; Connor Roy, Fr., MF.
Players to Watch: Senior class led by returning first-team All-State and Granite State North POY Joelvy Perez, second-team All-State Grady Hadlock, second-team All-State Blake Fillion, along with returning starters in Kyle Fuentes, Camden Cook, Ross Kelly and Bode Belyea.
Season Outlook: “This team has a lot of potential if we can stay focused and play our style of soccer,” coach Driscoll said. “This group is close both on and off the field which has helped build team chemistry early. Every player on this team is a multi-sport athlete who has had some tough losses the last few years in not only soccer, but baseball and basketball and because of this they are a very driven and focused group. We are a senior-heavy team that has played significant varsity minutes with underclassmen who are stepping up and contributing at a high level so far in preseason. We need to get in shape, get better every day and be peaking at the end of the season.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Head Coach: Doug Kilby (second season at Profile, 31 years prior at White Mountains)
Assistant Coach: Tim Wennrich
Last Year‘s Record: 14-2, lost in quarterfinals to Woodsville
Graduation Losses: Adam Bell, Pierson Freligh, Yuto Whitney, John Pu Calan
Returnees: Riley Plante, Sr., D; Daniel Burnell, Sr., GK; Kaden Brantley, Sr., MF; Koby Toms, Sr., MF/D; Satchel Miller-White, F/MF; Dane Presby, Sr., GK/MF; Body DiMarzio, Sr., MF; Mufeed Dudha, Jr., F; Everett Locke, Jr., D; Travis Locke, Jr., MF; Owen McPhaul, Jr., D/MF; Jackson Clough, Jr., D; Coen Mullins, Jr., MF; Wyatt Lawton, Jr., MF/D; Cameron Venezia, Soph., MF/D; Uriah Bois, Soph., D; Hoosein Dudha, Soph., MF; Zack Whitcher, Soph., F; Jett Presby, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Alva Johnson, Sr., MF; Sean Wolffenberger, Jr., MF; Michael McAulliffe, Jr., F/MF; Bradyn Stone, Fr., F/MF; Carter Clough, Fr., MF/D; Caiyu Demaggio, Fr., MF/F; Tanner Schmitt, Fr., MF/D; Tucker Bell, Fr., GK/MF.
Players to Watch: Danny — one of the best GK in the division, anticipates ball, distribution and leadership. Riley — sweeper, smart, quick, fast, anticipates and distributes ball well. Kaden — HB, one of the best outside halfbacks I have coached to find gaps in the defense; watch him find the back of the net.
Coen — OHB, very athletic, distribution restart touch, watch his transition to the center-mid position. Kobe — HB/FB, moved into center-half position from dominating the outside back position last season. He gets up and down the field quickly and his field vision is getting much better. Caiyu — HB/F, this freshman is a very good athlete eager to learn our system. He will be a goal scorer; possession of the ball is very good, field vision is getting better.
Season Outlook: “Our defense is back intact with keeper Danny Burnell, Riley Plante sweeper, Jackson Clough outside left back, Wyatt Lawton stopper, and Owen Mcfall will take the right outside back position,” coach Kilby said. “This defense is athletic, tough and skilled, and will distribute from the backfield better than last year.
“We have two very good outside halfbacks, Coen Mullins and Kaden Brantly both with great ball, distribution and shots. They are ready to assault the goal again this season. New CH’s Koby Toms and Caiyu Demaggio, both are skilled players, and are learning quickly that distribution out of the middle is most important. Our forwards/strikers are a little behind with the loss of Satchel Miller-White out for injury. Mufeed Dudha and Mike McAulliffe will be there for now. Both have quick feet and talented, but both must move up front, and split of defenders effectively. This team also has very talented reserves, ready to step in when needed. By midseason, this team will be clicking, and by the end on all cylinders — ready to make a run at the division title.”
“Keys to a successful 2023 boys soccer season will be one — first and second touches improvement, which will make the third touch, the decision-making touch, much better,” Kilby added. “Two — working to control the game’s pace with ball, movement and smart decision-making. Three — ball support with off the ball movement. Four — defensive pressure on the ball all over the field, and on most likely pass receiver.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Matt Taylor (sixth season)
Assistant Coaches: Paige Lloyd, Renzo Chumbes
Last Year’s Record: 15-4-1 overall, lost in finals to Concord Christian
Graduation Losses: Nathaniel Chumbes, Camden Davidson, Nicholas Hickey
Returnees: Jack Boudreault, Sr., D; Connor Houston, Sr., D; Ethan Kimball, Sr., GK; Ben Taylor, Sr., MF; Coby Youngman, Sr., F; Andre Chumbes, Jr., F; Ethan Fenn, Jr., MF; Landon Kingsbury, Jr., D; Owen McClintock, Jr., F; Cooper Mayo, Jr., MF; Bryce Williams, Jr., D; Gabe Roy, Soph., MF; Eli Vasconcelos, Soph., F; Ryan Walker, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Conner Newcomb, Jr., MF; Riley Emmerton, Soph., D.
Players to Watch: With our core group returning, any player can have an impact — there isn’t just one or two players to watch. Our entire team is capable of scoring and our defense is solid.
Season Outlook: “Our season outlook is very promising,” coach Taylor said. “If our chemistry can come together at the right time, we will be looking to make another deep playoff run.”
