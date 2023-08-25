2023 girls soccer preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Katie Parker (19th season)
Assistant Coach: Michaella Biron
Last Year’s Record: 1-15
Graduation Losses: Sara Fernald, Shyanna Fuller, Ariana Lord, Emma McKeage, Sierra Riff
Returnees: Haley Rossitto, Soph., MF/F; Lexi Santamaria, Soph., D; Samantha Samson, Soph., D/MF; Niomie Nadeau, Soph., MF/F; Brigid Wonka-Green, Soph., MF/F; Hayley Marquis, Soph., MF/D; Lindsey Eldridge, Fr., D/MF; Madison Parker, 8th, F/MF.
Newcomers: Samantha Kuhn, Jr., MF/D; Lila Perry, Soph., GK; Emily Armstrong, Soph., MF; Maigan Dickson, Fr., D/MF; Madison Armstrong, 8th, MF/GK; Kaelyn Fournier, 7th, F/MF; Ryli Lebel, 7th, MF.
Players to Watch: Being a young team, this could be a breakout season for a few players. In addition, the few players being mentioned will have to step up into leadership roles and be solid at their positions for the team to succeed. Haley Rossitto looks to take control of the center midfield role, creating and being actively involved in the team’s offensive play and scoring dynamics. Lexi Santamaria, Sam Samson and Sammy Kuhn will anchor the defense. Lexi needs to utilize her strength and size to be a force as our sweeper. Samson and Kuhn will use skill and speed to help neutralize the opponent’s attackers while helping transition from defense to our offensive attacks. Niomie Nadeau is athletic, quick and strong — her presence will be utilized in the midfield and on the front line.
Season Outlook: “Development of a new team identity is the focus for this season,” coach Parker said. “Although this team is young, they are excited and eager to build back to the program’s success over the years. We will have to develop a lockdown defense, find a good rotation through the midfield and find a few consistent attacking threats to balance the team dynamics. It will be a day-to-day process. We will have to be aggressive, play with passion and scrap and battle every game (the North Country has some very talented teams we will be facing). The girls’ goal is they want to make playoffs for the first time in two seasons.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Head Coach: Sarah Leclerc (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-10, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Madison Ash, Katherine Bushey, Marissa Kension
Returnees: Makalyn Kenison, 8th, D/F; Adriana Dorr, 8th, F; Addie Hamilton, Fr., F/MF; Kara Hamilton, Fr., F/MF; Mylee Kenison, Fr., D; Sophie Kenison, Fr., D; Aubrey Hickey, Fr., F; Ivy Erikson, Soph., F/MF; Delaney Whiting, Soph., F/MF; Taylor Clauss, Soph., MF/D; Julia Chapell, Soph., F/MF; Aspen Clermont, Jr., F/MF; Keanna Fish, Jr., D; Kandrah Savage, Jr., MF/F; Kaycee Chapell, Jr., MF; Autumn King, Jr., MF/F; Keirsten Allin, Sr., D; Paige Lambert, Sr., F/MF; Amaya Kendall, Sr., D.
Newcomers: Zoie Perkins, Jr., MF; Grace Schafermeyer, Jr., GK
Players to Watch: Keirsten Allin — very great defensively and leader in the back. Aspen Clermont — fast, dribbles, scores and voice on front line. Delaney Whiting — great footwork for a taller athlete. Able to control ball and moves it up to her forwards for what we hope leads to goals. She also has a great shot from anywhere near the 18. Sophie Kenison — a freshman with a big foot and passes with a purpose. Has a great shot from outside the 18.
Season Outlook: “We are young but eager to get the wins,” coach Leclerc said. “Goal scoring has been an issue in the past but with a new season here it brings a strong, fast and hard-working group. We lost in the first round to Profile last season and still have a dirty taste in our mouth because of it.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Joe Hertel (second season)
Assistant Coach: Elena Register
Last Year’s Record: 13-1-2, finished second in the division, lost in the quarterfinal round to PCA
Graduation Losses: Alba Perez
Returnees: Taytum Adams, Sr., GK; Lauryn Corrigan Sr., MF; Kaitlyn Illaqua, Sr., D; Addison Hadlock, Jr., MF; Kierra Charest, Sr., MF; Hannah Whitcomb, Sr., MF; Avah Lucas, Jr., D; Julianne Bromley, Soph., F; Ella Horsch, Soph., MF; Kiera Therrien, Jr., D; Madison Nelson, Soph., MF; Kendall Adams, Soph., MF; Ashtyn Chadburn, Soph., D; Emerlyn Frias, Soph., F; Yolanda Taveras, Soph., D.
Players to Watch: Our Seniors are all major players this year making up our midfield — Kierra and Hannah. Julianne is always a threat up top, Kaitlyn and Avah will be solid at defense and having Ella Horsch healthy this season will definitely help. Addison Hadlock and Lauryn will be key in the midfield. Finally to round this out is Taytum at goal. She does a great job in there and is fearless.
Season Outlook: “I have high expectations for this group,” coach Hertel said. “Last year was supposed to be a building season and turned out to be a great season for us. With only losing one senior and gaining new players, we have good depth to the bench which we needed last year at times. I hope to have a lot of fun this season and play hard front to back.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Brent Covell (first season)
Assistant Coach: Ken Heathe
Last Year’s Record: 2-14
Graduation Losses: Kaitlyn Clark, Tayler Clark, Tori Jellison, Destiny Hudson
Returnees: Hailey Cavanaugh, Sr.; Hailey Wheeler, Sr.; Sophie Lafond, Jr.; Bailey Clark, Soph.; Meredith Barnes, Soph.; Ellie Wilcox, Fr.; Mollie Metcalf, Fr.; Arya Kimball, 8th.
Newcomers: Linea Trudel, Jr.; Augusta Poole, Fr.; Emily Choate, 8th; Miaya Shannon, 8th; Amara Daniels, 8th; Kassidy Smith, 8th; Maddie Tattersall, 7th.
Players to Watch: Hailey Cavanaugh and Ellie Wilcox are proven scorers and our most skilled players. Meredith Barnes and Sophie Lafond will anchor our defense. I am very excited to have five 8th graders and a 7th grader join the team. The experience they will gain is awesome. Hailey C. and Arya will get a lot of time up front as they are fast and can finish. Ellie Wilcox will lead the team from the middle. Sophie Lafond and Meredith Barnes will be the leaders of our defense and Bailey Clark has stepped into a new role of playing goalkeeper.
Season Outlook: “We look to be competitive each and every day whether in practice or games; this is a great group of girls and they have each other’s back,” coach Covell said. “The dynamic of younger and older students has been awesome so far in the preseason. We are in building mode as I come into a program that hasn’t had numbers in quite a few years. I am encouraged by their dedication and willingness to get better every day. As far as the number of games we will win or our record, I am not too concerned with that as we attempt to bring back the winning culture to Lisbon.
“Goals for the season — we want to bring our small school and community back to the top of D-IV. We finally have better numbers and better numbers in the younger grades. We are certainly building and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to start with. We look to compete with every team we play and improve our skills every day.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Head Coach: Jack Bartlett (second season)
Assistant Coach: Ellie Bartlett
Last Year’s Record: 12-2-1, lost on PKs in quarterfinals to Woodsville
Graduation Losses: Sophie Bell, Lily Pospesil, Alyiah Laleme
Returnees: Evie Burger, Sr., F; Ella Stephenson, Sr., D; Morgan Presby, Sr., GK; Madeline Koehler, Sr., D; Mya Brown, Sr., F; Savannah Stanley, Sr., D; Taylor Weir, Sr., D; Avery Gignac, Sr., D; Elaina Demaggio, Sr., F; Kyah Knight, Jr., D/MF; Jaslene Fogarty, Jr., F; Makenna Price, Jr., MF; Ella McPhaul, Jr., F/MF; Ani Griffiths, Soph., F; Addison Koehler, Soph., F/MF; Lily Hodgdon, Soph., D; Natalie Brantley, Soph., F/MF; Avery Weir, Soph., MF; Bailey Verret, Soph., F/MF; Adaline Proulx, Soph., D; Adora Fresolone, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Grace Caron, Fr., MF; Katy McPhaul, Fr., MF; Sami Perkins, Fr., MF; Aleah Doherty, Fr., GK.
Players to Watch: None specifically. The group as a whole has been working tirelessly to earn a spot on the field. Minor change in formation has created an even more potent balanced scoring. Defense has stiffened, allowing fewer and fewer scoring threats. Heavily senior laden. The early exit from playoffs last season has created a hunger in the older players. It has been noticeable throughout preseason.
Season Outlook: “With so many veteran players entering their final year, I believe it’s important for the girls to enjoy themselves,” coach Bartlett said. “For many of them, soccer is their favorite sport. If the focus shifts from winning to the joy of playing and spending time together, they will play loose and as a result… execute. We have the roster. We have the skill set. We have the desire. We just need to put it all together and have a good time in the process.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Sara Lang (second season)
Assistant Coach: Kolonie Hudson
Team Supports: Frank Leafe, Pat Riggie
Last Year’s Record: 15-2-1, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Aliza Boutin, Abigail Crocker, Gabby Keysar, Olivia McBride, Paige Smith, Courtney Taylor, Brianna Youngman
Returnees: Dory Roy, Sr.; Kate Vasconcelos, Sr.; Reilly Chase, Jr.; Lauren Hatch, Jr.; Kreya Hogue, Jr.; Allee Rowe, Jr.; Jane Roy, Jr.; Paige Royer, Jr.; Natalie Therrien, Jr.; Eliza Wagstaff, Jr.; Morgan Crocker, Soph.; Eyrleigh Hambrick, Soph.; Katie Houston, Soph.; Makayla Walker, Soph.
Newcomers: Ayla Burbank, Fr.; Kiera Flynn, Fr.; Aubrey Knights, Fr.
Players to Watch: Makayla Walker — key in the midfield but a true asset anywhere on the field. Eliza Wagstaff — goalkeeper, looking to build on an incredible season last year. Rotating defensive team, some of whom are new to the backfield, including Katie Houston.
Season Outlook: “As a program, we continue to strengthen fundamentals, work on our small game and build communication,” coach Lang said. “Having lost a significant amount of experience we will be young on the field, but motivated and tenacious.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Head Coach: Brad Willey (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-10-1
Graduation Losses: Josie DeAngelis
Returnees: Seniors (3), Juniors (4), Sophomores (7)
Newcomers: Freshmen (8)
Note: No roster submitted.
Players to Watch: Senior Emma Simpson is a fast and physical striker with a never-quit personality.
Season Outlook: “This team is very young with five of our 11 starters being freshmen and only two of our 11 being seniors,” coach Willey said. “So, it’s without question we will be looked at as the underdog’ in almost every match as we should because we have not proved ourselves yet. That being said, it can be a great spot to be when you are a young growing team. A team that steps on the pitch with nothing to fear can be a real problem for an opponent. This year’s goal is to build team cohesion, gain experience, improve our record from last year, and maybe at the same time, shock a few teams.”
