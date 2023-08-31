2023 boys soccer preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division I
Head Coach: Brad Urie (sixth season)
Assistant Coach: Ron Krisak
Last Year’s Record: 8-4-2, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Brady Blake, Liam Carrick, Jorden Driver, Noah Fortin, Cooper Brueck, Liam Beatty
Returnees: Levi Brewer, Sr., D; Gavin Rondeau, Sr., MF; Brayden Pepin, Sr., MF; Max Nolan, Sr., D; Cooper Hodgeman, Sr., D; Garrett Bianchi, Sr., MF; Royce Lancaster, Sr., D; Silas Magee, Sr., MF; Alex Giroux, Jr., F; Cam Gustin, Jr., GK;
Newcomers: Zachary Griffith, Soph., D; Collin Sanville, Soph., MF; Trey Patten, Soph., F; Jacob Whittum, Soph., MF; Jonathan Giroux, Fr., MF.
Players to Watch: This is a very athletic, competitive group of young men. We have a very solid group of veterans returning on defense and in the attack. Our defense will be led by our senior centerbacks Max Nolan and Levi Brewer in the middle of our defense along with senior Royce Lancaster and sophomore Zachary Griffith on the outside. The midfield will be led by seniors Garrett Bianchi and Brayden Pepin in the center.
We are going to get our offense from senior Gavin Rondeau and junior Alex Giroux. Also, sophomores Collin Sanville and Trey Patten and freshmen Jonathan Giroux will be a big part of the attack.
Season Outlook: “This team lost three starters from last year but has worked hard over the summer and this preseason to get ready to compete,” coach Urie said. “This team will be a defensive team with Cam Gustin in net and the experience in the back four. We should be able to put a lot of pressure on the opponent’s defense with Alex and Gavin leading the attack.”
——
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Head Coach: Stephen Levesque (13th season)
Assistant Coach: Rudi Grass
Last Year’s Record: 8-8, lost to CVU in the quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Jorge Trade, Gerardo Fernandez, Agustin Gil Tricio, Riku Momozawa, Ousama Ahmad
Returnees: Aidan Brody, Sr., MF/F; Gus Yerkes, Sr., F; Silas Chapman, Sr., F; Hyden Angel, Sr., D; Zander Veilleux, Sr., D; Cape Clements, Sr., D; Nick Reed, Sr., D; Griffin St. Pierre, Sr., MF/F.
Newcomers: Pablo Gutierrez, Jr., MF/F; Nate Despathy, Jr. MF/F.
Players to Watch: Aidan Brody — returning captain, engine and leader of team, All-Metro selection last year. Silas Chapman and Gus Yerkes will look to provide some offense for the Hilltoppers. Zander Veilleux and Hayen Angel look to provide experience on defense, and newcomers Nate Despathy and Pablo Gutierrez have shown promise in the midfield.
Season Outlook: “The biggest task this season is to replace Gerardo Fernandez (15 goals) and Jorge Trade (12 assists),” coach Levesque said. “Hilltoppers also lost their starting goalkeeper from last year. With a good core of returning seniors and a few new additions, the Hilltoppers are excited for the upcoming season.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: Martin Etter (second season)
Assistant Coach: Andy Mitchell
Last Year’s Record: 1-13
Graduation Losses: Lukas Norheim, Dylan Whitehead
Returnees: Hayden Marceau, Sr., GK; Mason Schade, Sr., D; Carter Johns, Jr., MF; Carter Houghton, Jr., F; Ezra Goss, Jr., MF/D; Adam Lloyd, Sr., MF; Joe Haines, Jr., MF; Cameron Bacon, Soph., D; Tyler Schade, Soph., GK/F; Colin Ulrich, Soph., MF; Parker McHugh, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Aza Tomaselli, Sr., MF; Angel Castro Lockward, Jr., GK; Bernardo Spohr, Jr., MF/F; Alonzo Spohr, Jr., MF/F; Griffin Lawson, Soph., MF; Kiegan McChesney, Soph., D; Gavin Tanner, Soph., D; Rafael Morgado Briseño, Soph., MF; Xianlong ‘Boris’ Chen, Soph., D; Kingston Newell, Fr., MF; Garrett Mitchell, Fr., MF; Ethan Knights, Fr., MF/F; Nicolai Jones, Fr., D; Andrew Olone, Fr., D; Isaac Fountain, Fr., MF/D; Henry Muller, Fr., D.
Players to Watch: Carter Johns — has been playing club soccer for Flood; speed, strength, power shot. Hayden Marceau — goalie, also has been playing club soccer for Flood; quickness, foot skills.
Season Outlook: “Our team has grown and grown,” coach Etter said. “We are excited to have so many players out for soccer at Lyndon. In addition, there are many returning players and we were a pretty young team last year and pretty small. The guys have grown quite a bit since last fall and have returned with enthusiasm and ready to go. We have even added several JV games to give everyone more opportunities to play and gain experience.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division II
Head Coach: Darcy LeBlanc (third season)
Assistant Coach: Caleb Lanoe
Last Year’s Record: 6-8, lost first round to U-32
Graduation Losses: Tyler Goodridge, Aidan Poginy, Colby Lafleur, Jacob Inkel, Jacob Sicard, Charlie Thompson.
Returnees: Beren Lovejoy, Sr., D; Liam Oliver, Sr., MF; Owen Rogers, Jr., MF; Jayden Choquette, Jr., D; Tristan Blay, Jr., U; Lincoln Racine, Jr., GK; Luc Oliver, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Alex Brunnelle, Jr.; Chase Stenger, Jr.; Noah Zebrowski, Jr.
Players to Watch: Be on the lookout for Liam Oliver to have the spotlight. He has all of the skills that are needed to lead and highlight, it is now in his hands whether he steps up to the level that I know he can play.
The combination of Owen Rogers, Tristan Blay and Luc Oliver will be tough for defenses to handle. The three of them play very well together through the middle.
Jayden Choquette will step into the big shoes left by Colby Lafleir and Charles Thompson at center back. I believe he has the leadership and control needed for the position. Choquette will have a surrounding cast of Beren Lovejoy, Alex Brunelle, and Noah Zebrowski around him to work with.
Lincoln Racine will be starting his third year in between the posts for the Rangers. He increases his ability and game IQ every year. Looking for him to step into a leadership role in the back.
Season Outlook: “Looking to start strong and continue to build throughout the season, and hopefully be playing our best ball when we hit postseason play,” coach LeBlanc said. “We lost many seniors last year, but I don’t call this rebuilding, I call this re-purposing. We are going to need to bend and shift with the personnel that we have on the roster. Train everyone to do their job well, and if we are all moving in the same direction, the rest will come. Looking forward to leading this group of young men into the next strong season, and hoping to continue to build the foundations that will last for years.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division III
Head Coach: Allison Paradee (third season)
Assistant Coach: Charlotte Rosendahl
Last Year’s Record: 5-9-1, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Jadon Baker, Lincoln Michaud, Cody Trudeau, Tyler Rivard
Returnees: Dan desGroseilliers, Sr., D; Xavier Hill, Sr., F; Fenton Meyer, Sr., MF/F; Gabriel Michaud, Sr., D; Eliot Rosendahl, Sr., D; Ethan Gann, Soph., D; Ari Jurkievicz, Soph., MF/F; Sullivan Laflam, Soph., MF/F; Morgan Michaud, Soph., GK/F; Justin Montgomery, Soph., D; Damian Morrison, Soph., MF/F; Seville Murphy, Soph., MF/F;
Newcomers: Jeter Demers, Fr., MF/F; Manny Fleigelman, Fr., D/MF; Kosmos Gletsos, Fr., D; Levi Higgins, Fr., MF; Lincoln Hill, Fr., MF; Jameson Lamarre, Fr., MF/F; Grayson McNaughten, Soph., MF/GK; Hunter Martin, Fr., D; Chayse Newell, Fr., D/GK; Kobe Smith, Fr., MF/F; Braydon Stratton, Fr., D; Dylan Washer, Sr., MF/F.
Players to Watch: Dylan Washer for his drive and intensity; Xavier Hill for his accuracy and ability for technical play; Eliot Rosendahl for his defensive leadership.
Season Outlook: “We have a large group of enthusiastic and young players with a wide variety of skills,” coach Paradee said.
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Chris Roy (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 2-12, lost first round to Winooski
Graduation Losses: Mathew White, Quinn Vaillancourt, Christopher Frey, Jeremiah Burnett
Returnees: Kasey Ingerson, Soph., MF; Cameran Lavertu, Sr., MF; Cedric Schaefer, Sr., F; Addison Sanborn, Jr., MF; Xavier Mattoon, Jr., F; Keegan Frigon, Sr., D; Cameron Roy, Sr., MF; Evan Farquharson, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Colby Dailey, Fr.; Mahir Patel, Fr.; Brody Scott, Fr.; Grady Souliere, Fr.
Players to Watch: Cedric Schaefer, Addison Sanborn, Cameron Roy.
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division IV
Head Coach: Jeremy Withers (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-10, lost in first round to Richford
Graduation Losses: Denver Lindstrom, Porter Costello and Daniel Lehoe
Returnees: Caiden Hill, Jr., MF; Blake Withers, Jr., D; Arius Andrews, Jr., F; Bailey Huang, Jr., MF; Josh Demasi, Jr., MF; Landen Fournier, Soph., MF; Alijah Andrews, Soph., D; Josh Peterson, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Jackson Giroux, Fr., MF/F; Connor Winn, Fr., D; Keegan Wheeler, Fr., MF; Jackson Fisher, Fr., F; Evan Whitehead, Fr., F; Hunter Eastman, Fr., D/F; Samson Kitonga, Soph., MF/F.
Players to Watch: Caiden Hill — excellent/crafty ball-handling skills and powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box. Arius Andrews — towering height (6-foot-2) and explosive speed on our front line.
Season Outlook: “In losing three seniors and seven other players not returning, we look to restructure our team with some veteran talent as well as some new, young talent to pose a great threat for our competitors,” coach Withers said. “As always, we want to control the ball, work as a team, hold our composure and most of all, have fun while on the pitch.”
