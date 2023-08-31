2023 girls soccer preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Head Coach: Jason Marks (second season)
Assistant Coaches: Sarah Garey, Nel McQueeny
Last Year’s Record: 5-9-1, lost in the first round to South Burlington
Graduation Losses: Sophia Shippee, Maren Nitsche, Hannah Amadon, Kaylee McCaffrey, Gabrielle Beaumier, Ella Switser, Emily Kostruba, Maggie Zschau
Returnees: Eihlis Murphy, Jr., MF; Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Sr., D; Lily Garey-Wright, Sr., D; Addison Ely, Soph., D; Katy Noonan, Sr., MF; Jada Wood, Soph., MF; Kalliope Augsberger-Skala, Soph., F; Adrianna Hever, Soph., F; Harper Crance, Sr., MF; Amelia Clark, Sr., MF; Mary Przybycien, Sr., MF; Jayden Bunnell, Soph., GK; Riley O’Brien, Jr., MF; Anna Ebert, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Devlin Murphy, Fr., F; Ellie Reed, Fr., MF; Emilia Santiago, Sr., F; Meredith Rodgers, Jr., MF; Emily Clark, Soph., D; Ashley Clark, Sr., D; Thea Gilbert, Soph., F; Leilah Santiago, Soph., GK; Orleans Germond, Fr., MF; Kyra Nelson, Jr., MF; Margaret Williams, Jr., D.
Players to Watch: Eihlis Murphy — Eihlis is a strong leader and distributes the ball really well. She has great vision, a strong knowledge of the game and a work ethic that is second to none. Prepare to see a breakout year from Eihlis Murphy.
Lily Garey-Wright — Lily is the type of centerback that coaches dream to have. She uses her high soccer IQ to serve as the field general for the SJA defense and help position her team for success. She is strong with the ball at her feet and can distribute the ball all over the field. Playing CB, Lily still finds a way to impact the game offensively. Last year, Lily scored three goals and also had an assist out of the back helping her to be recognized as an All-State athlete last year.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere — Brooke-Lynne is a smart two-footed player who consistently takes care of the ball when playing out of the back. She does a stellar job anticipating opposing offenses and stepping in to make interceptions. Brooke-Lynne’s understanding of the game and versatility make her an asset to the team.
Season Outlook: “The 2023 season is shaping up to be a good one for SJA girls soccer,” coach Marks said. “We are returning a solid core of our starting lineup from last season, and have added several new players in key positions ready to fill the roles left by our graduated seniors. This team is in good shape to finish towards the top of a very competitive Metro Division.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: Jackie Simpson (third season)
Assistant Coach: Dan Renaudette
Graduation Losses: Kaylin Larrabee, Caley Humphrey, Abby Fillion, Julia Taylor, Taylor Bilodeau, Brianne Allegra
Returnees: Molly Renaudette, Sr., GK; Summer Guilmette, Sr., MF/F; Keira Larrabee, Jr., F/D; Kara Crooks, Jr., D/MF; Khyla Reynoso, Jr., D/MF; Sophia Bryant, Jr., MF/D; Riley Taylor, Sr., MF.
Newcomers: Olivia Chase, Fr., MF; Madison Gray, Fr., F/MF; Ella Marshia, Fr., F/MF; Amelia Gilmour, Fr., MF; Elizabeth Mason, Fr., MF/D; Teegan Aldrich, Fr., D.
Players to Watch: Molly continues to dominate in the goal. If given the opportunity to take the field, watch out. Summer will run her defense, leading the pack and also taking a position in goal from time to time. Newcomers Maddie and Ella join Keira up front. They are strong, aggressive and fast. Veterans Kayla, Sophie, Riley and Kara have welcomed Olivia, Teegan, Elizabeth and Amelia as our midfield and defensive line; showing lots of improvement. With many new additions and returning players this year our front line looks solid, already surpassing last year’s shots on goal in our first scrimmage.
Season Outlook: “Our roster has grown with strong new additions, and as always, I will be looking to my returning players for their leadership on the field,” coach Simpson said. “We have a great group of athletes this year, with many able to play multiple positions. We continue to train hard and look forward to facing some new teams on our schedule this year.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Head Coach: Pete Kellaway (fourth season)
Assistant Coach: Preston Ingram
Last Year’s Record: 12-3-1, tied a regular season school record for wins. Lost in quarterfinals to D-II runner-up Milton.
Graduation Losses: Cora Nadeau, Mackenzie Parenteau, Opal Beauchane, Emma Fortin, Rileigh Fortin
Returnees: Charli Kellaway, Sr., MF; Reeve Applegate, Sr., D; Mya Auger, Sr., GK; Sabine Brueck, Jr., MF; Anya Kennedy, Jr., MF; Star Poulin, Jr., F; Josi Fortin, Jr., D. Emmerson Gilson, Jr., F; Abby Bathalon, Jr., MF; Bria Bouchard, Soph., F; Isabelle Gaudreau, Soph., D; Ella Berthume, Soph., D; Dakota Bowen, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Potential newcomers, roster is not finalized: Randi Fortin, Soph., GK; Morgan Schaffer, Soph., MF; Willow Clements, Soph., D; Myrah Kearse, Fr., F; Molly Mechanic, Fr., D; Aubrey Sicotte, Fr., MF; Lily Willis, Fr., D.
Players to Watch: Charli Kellaway — great field vision and pinpoint passing ability, great foot skill, possesses a tremendous soccer IQ. Anya Kennedy — tenacious on the field, can shoot with strength with either foot, can play any position well on the field. Sabine Brueck — loves to compete at all times, very fast, has a knack for getting to the ball. A true goal-scorer. Mya Auger — very athletic, great hands and footwork as a goalie and extremely competitive. Reeve Applegate — communicates extremely well in the back, keeps us organized, fast and physical. Josie Fortin — sees the whole field well, has experience playing most anywhere on the field, communicates well with the other defenders.
Season Outlook: “We fell a bit short last year of our potential and our goal so we are letting that motivate us for this season,” coach Kellaway said. “We have scheduled some big games early in our season to better prepare us for our conference play. We hope by the end of the season to make a deeper push into the playoffs than last season. We have great talent and strong desire; two things we need when the playoffs roll around.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division III
Head Coach: Mary Farnsworth (fifth season)
Assistant Coach: Alyssa Bloom
Last Year’s Record: 7-8-2, lost in the semifinals to D-III champion Stowe
Graduation Losses: Paige Currier, Hannah Baderstcher, Sakoya Sweeney, Dayna Knights, Kaitlin Andrews, Kaylee Sargent, Lillian Fauteux, Alyssa Butler, Ellen Wambui
Returnees: Annabella Aiken, Soph., D; Isabella Hanover, Soph., F; Heather Alexander, Jr., D; Indie Haney, Jr., MF; Brooklyn Hinton, Jr., D/MF; Sage Sweeney, Jr., D; Madison Bowman, Sr., MF; Sylvia Brownlow, Sr., GK; Alayna Azur, Sr., F; Myah Ingalls, Sr., D.
Newcomers: Avery Hansen, Fr., MF/F; Alyssa Carrier, Jr., D; Taylor Richards, Jr., MF; Rayven Tartaglio, Jr., MF/D; Kelby Knights, Jr., MF; Natalie Rowell, Sr., MF; Olivia MacEachern, Sr., F; Micha Limlaw-Sicard, Soph., F; Isabel Walsh, Soph., F; Adeline Gillespie, Jr., D.
Players to Watch: Madison Bowman in her fourth varsity season for LR and returning captain. Anchor in the center midfield, playmaker (13 assists last season), and distance shooter.
Returning veteran defensive line lead by Sage Sweeney, Heather Alexander, Annabella Aiken, Brooklyn Hinton, Myah Ingalls and GK Sylvia Brownlow — extremely athletic, cohesive and will seize offensive opportunities.
Freshman Avery Hansen — dynamic offensive powerhouse; tenacious and adaptable. Look for her in combination with other offensive players Madison Bowman, Isabella Hanover and Indie Haney.
Season Outlook: “Even though we graduated a large class last year, I am very excited regarding this year’s lineup,” coach Farnsworth said. “As a program, we feel confident that we have been developing players to fill needs (from graduation), and I expect us to be very competitive in D-III — progressing and growing with every game. They are a team that is competitive and tenacious; they will fight and play until the last minute, and want to be better.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division III
Head Coach: Spencer Morse (ninth season)
Assistant Coach: Cameron North
Last Year’s Record: 7-8-1, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Molly McAlenney, Lilli Klark, Jasmine Dunbar, Destiny Demasi, Lilah Hall, Elizah Abetti, Kai-li Huang, Vanessa Foster
Returnees: Phoebe Crocker, Soph., GK/F; Lauren Joncas, Soph., MF; Hazel Abetti, Jr., D/F; Taylor Carson, Jr., D; Leah Klark, Jr., GK/F; Sloane Morse, Jr., MF; Jasmine Reason, Sr., D.
Newcomers: Cora Abetti, Fr., MF/F; Naomi Huang, Fr., F/D; Chloe North, Fr., MF; Alyssa Prevost, Fr., D; Eliska Siebenbrunner, Fr. MF/F; Hannah Litz, Soph., D; Ida Astick, Jr., GK/F; Carley Mancini, Jr., F; Jorja Washburn, Jr., D; Manuela Pereira, Jr., F; Camryn Hoffman, Sr., D; August Howe, Sr., D; Alice McLane, Sr., MF; Tieghan Perry, Sr., D; Jasmine Reason Sr., D.
Players to Watch: Ida Astick — Ida played goal last year. She is an extremely hard worker and is a very versatile player. A vocal leader, she will contribute anywhere I put her. Hazel Abetti — Hazel was last year’s sweeper, and she received second team All-Mountain. Great at backing up her fullbacks and clearing bouncing balls. She is tough as nails. I am hoping to see her get a chance at forward this year to bring us some much needed offense. Camryn Hoffman — Camryn is a workhorse who is aggressive on defense and will give the other team fits with her quickness.
Alice McLane — Alice is a midfielder. She is great positionally, and she has an incredible shot. Sloane Morse — Sloane is our center-mid and last year received All-State recognition. Sloane settles the ball as good as anyone. She sees the field incredibly well and passes to a dime. Really controls our flow. Tough defensively. Leah Klark — Leah is our goalkeeper. She is very aggressive and active in goal. She is another tough-as-nails player. Jasmine Reason — Jasmine is a fullback. Last year she received second team All-Mountain recognition. She always draws opponents’ toughest forward mark and is great at shutting them down. Super strong and poised.
Season Outlook: “This season will be the first season that Twinfield, Cabot and Danville will play as a merged squad,” coach Morse said. “This will have the effect of bumping us up to Division III. Our biggest challenge will be to make two different teams into one team in every sense of the word. The girls and I are very excited about the opportunity and challenges in front of us.”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Parrish Eiskamp (fifth season at BMU, 10th overall)
Assistant Coach: Michelle Colby
Last Year’s Record: 10-4, lost in second round to Arlington
Graduation Losses: Gabby Houghton, Lauren Joy, Mia Beck, Keegan Tillotson.
Returnees: Jordan Alley, Sr., F; Karli Blood, Sr., F; Felicity Sulham, Sr., GK; Shannon Florentine, Sr., D; Susanna Nelson, Jr., MF; Kaydence McKean, Jr., D; Madalyn Houghton, Jr., D; Madisyn Christie, Jr., D; Maya Christie, Jr., F; Lily Roy, Soph., MF; Kennedy Perrigo, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Addison Murray, Fr.; Tori Florentine, Fr.; Ava Kingsbury, Fr.
Players to Watch: Jordan Alley — I anticipate Jordan will continue to do what she has done for the last several seasons, get quality looks on goal and take advantage whenever possible. She brings a strong work ethic with a positive attitude. As a second year captain and a senior, the expectations for Jordan are high. I am confident that she is going to meet those expectations with the passion and strength we have become accustomed to seeing from her.
Felicity Sulham — During the offseason Felicity has been participating in goalie training in order to fine tune her skills. Last season she did a fantastic job in goal and this season the pressure is on as we work to reconfigure our defensive structure. I look to her to have many big stops this season and maintain the confidence that she developed throughout last season.
Season Outlook: “After finishing last season with double-digit wins, I would say that we are looking to build on the skills and positive outlook that we have worked to create,” coach Eiskamp said. “There are certainly areas in which we need to reevaluate in order to strive to meet this season’s goals. I can say with confidence that our girls are going to work hard from start to finish. If there is one attribute that has been instilled within this group, it’s grit. They understand that games aren’t going to come easy and we are going to have to earn every win. Our schedule is demanding but we are up for the task.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division IV
Head Coach: Harry Besett (fifth season)
Assistant Coaches: Alleigh Gabaree
Last Year’s Record: 5-9-1
Graduation Losses: Alexis Christensen, Lily Castle, Maverick Murphy, Gabby Stanciu
Returnees: Baylie Christensen, Jr., book manager; Caitlyn Davison, Sr., MF; Julia desGroseilliers, Soph., D; Tessa Luther, Sr., MF; Isabelle Gouin, Soph., F; Bri Holbrook, Soph., D; Madeline Kaiser, Jr., GK/D; Natalie Michaud, Jr., F; Sarah Collier, Sr., D; Aster Watkevich, Jr., MF; Ella Renaud, Soph., GK/F.
Newcomers: Mya Lumsden, Fr., F; Taylor Thompson, Fr., MF; Kelsie Rivard, Fr., GK/D; Autumn Dailey, Fr., D.
Players to Watch: Caitlyn Davison made the Mountain Division first team and All-State last year. This year she’ll play as a holding midfielder, commanding the team defensively and starting transitions into offense. She’ll also be a strong goal threat from long-range. Isabelle Gouin scored seven goals last year as a freshman. Returning for her third year on varsity as a sophomore, she’ll be pushed to double that tally. Fast and tenacious, she’ll be a huge offensive threat going forward and a defensive attribute when out of possession. She will spend time as a striker, left wing and central midfielder this season.
Season Outlook: “The incoming group of athletic freshman will add a wave of competitiveness to accompany the foundation of tactical soccer developed last season,” coach Besett said. “Possession-based build-up play worked very well in the balanced matches. The overall athleticism of the team increasing this season should lead to more competitive matches, more comfort when out of possession and more shots on target going forward. The team’s goal is to tip the scale and get an above .500 final record and earn a home playoff spot, something that hasn’t been accomplished since the 2020 season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.