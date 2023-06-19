2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Softball Teams Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Jun 19, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon sweeps a double-header with Spaulding, 9-1 and 19-4, in Vermont high school softball action in Lyndon Center on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Buy Now No. 2 Mt. Abraham knocks off No. 3 Lyndon 10-2 in a Division II softball semifinal in Bristol on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oxbow sophomore Anastasse Bourgeois and Spaulding senior Rebecca McKelvey split Capital softball player of the year honors as the league’s awards were released recently.Chuck Simmons was named coach of the year after leading Oxbow to its third straight Division III title.Lyndon juniors Molly Smith and Jaydin Royer each nabbed first-team recognition while Viking teammates Ashleigh Simpson and Sarah Tanner wound up on the second team. The full list is below.2023 All-Capital Softball TeamsAs selected by the league’s coaches, and reported to the Caledonian-Record.Players of the Year: Anastasse Bourgeois, Oxbow Soph.; Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding, Sr.Coach of the Year: Chuck Simmons, Oxbow——First TeamAnastasse Bourgeois, Oxbow, Soph.Rebecca McKelvey, Spaulding, Sr.Elyse Kelley, U-32, Sr.Maize Bourgeois, Oxbow, Fr.Molly Smith, Lyndon, Jr.Kaydence Smith, U-32, Jr.Hadlee Allen, Oxbow, Jr.Jaydin Royer, Lyndon, Jr.Lily Lahaye, Oxbow, Jr.Ashlyn Osgood, Thetford, Soph.——Second TeamAshleigh Simpson, Lyndon, Soph.Makenna Simmons, Oxbow, Sr. Taylor West, Thetford, Sr.Sage Johnson, Spaulding, Sr.Kiki Hayward, U-32, Sr.Madi Mousley, Thetford, Sr.Maryssa Rossi, U-32, Sr.Sarah Tanner, Lyndon, Jr.Caitlin McGinley, U-32, Sr.Braylee Phelps, Oxbow, Fr.——Honorable MentionDestiny Glover, Lake Region, Sr.Brianna Gray, Oxbow, Sr.Molly Renaudette, Lyndon, Jr.Rebecca Osgood, Thetford, Soph.Madigan Willey, Lake Region, Jr.Caroline Flynn, U-32, Sr.Maggi Ellsworth, Oxbow, Soph.Mariah Bacon, Lake Region, Sr.Abby Fillion, Lyndon, Sr.Deanna Wild, Spaulding, Jr.Faith Eastman, Oxbow, Jr.Lauren Legacy, Lake Region, Soph.Ryleigh Lefebvre, Lyndon, Fr. More from this section +2 2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Softball Teams Hilltopper Relay Team Blazes To Second In Nation Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Stonehouse Mountain Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 7:16 p.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:17 p.m. EDT Montana officials downplay first-of-its-kind climate trial 1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway Biden raising cash in the San Francisco area as he revs up his 2024 campaign Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change UK lawmakers back scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson over 'partygate' Power outages continue across southern US; triple-digit heat wave grips Texas AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions or Release Arizona state trooper hospitalized after being shot; suspect found dead Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Diamondbacks send slumping Josh Rojas to minors and recall Alek Thomas Cardinals rally past the Nationals 8-6 behind back-to-back homers from Donovan and Goldschmidt Ex-Marlins manager Mattingly returns with Blue Jays to face former club Former top pick Henry Davis arrives in Pittsburgh eager to help after sprint through the minors New Zealand abandons Qatar friendly at halftime over alleged racist comment England and France win again in Euro qualifiers, Swiss draw despite leading 2-0 Chase Burns' dominant relief outing carries Vols to a 6-4 win over Stanford in College World Series Mbappé's twice-taken penalty helps France beat Greece in Euro qualifying Saka hat trick and Kane double in England 7-0 rout of North Macedonia Suns continue whirlwind of change under new owner Mat Ishbia Reds' veteran Joey Votto returns to lineup after 10-month absence because of injuries Column: F1's predictable races risk turning off new American fanbase Warriors committed to keeping Draymond Green, new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says Broad dismisses Labuschagne and Smith to set up thrilling final day in Ashes opener Victor Wembanyama arrives in US from France ahead of Thursday's NBA draft Kenin beats Zidansek to start Veneto Open Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic Norrie launches Queen's Club bid with 1st-round win and Musetti also through Trophy-less with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Rudi Garcia faces an even bigger challenge at Napoli Mexican soccer team coach replaced after humiliating loss to US With punctured hole repaired, U.S. boat returns to sea in around-the-world Ocean Race Tsitsipas, Medvedev Shapovalov progress in Halle Canada's Connor Bedard honored as IIHF's first male player of the year 2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Capital Softball Teams Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova progress from first round of Berlin Open Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Stonehouse Mountain Without Messi, Argentina labors to 2-0 win over Indonesia in friendly Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour's deal with Saudi backers of LIV Today in Sports - Miami Heat win first NBA Championship, Dwyane Wade named Finals MVP This Date in Baseball - Ken Griffey Jr. hits career HR #500 and Sammy Sosa hits career HR #600 Real Madrid signs Spain striker Joselu on loan from Espanyol Soccer fan chuckles after getting ban for wearing offensive jersey related to Hillsborough tragedy Nick Kyrgios out of Halle Open with knee injury shortly after comeback Bournemouth fires Gary O'Neil as manager after he kept team in Premier League Brendan Rodgers back for second spell at Scottish champion Celtic Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss Euro qualifier amid reports of captaincy row Clark's US Open win on Father's Day is also a tribute to his late mom Alabama's Miller group of 1-and-done talented forwards in NBA draft Reds' streak leaves them on doorstep of first place in NL Central Drivers agree that Palou's 74-point IndyCar lead isn't insurmountable Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing nephew, sentenced to 18 months Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Pirates open 3-game series at home against the Cubs Brewers take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series Duran leads Rangers against the White Sox after 4-hit outing Astros play the Mets in first of 3-game series Nationals open 3-game series against the Cardinals Marlins host the Blue Jays to open 3-game series Padres visit the Giants to open 4-game series Royals bring road losing streak into matchup with the Tigers Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.