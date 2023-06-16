2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Baseball Teams Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J Academy's Rex Hauser. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J Academy's Will Eaton. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J Academy's Jason Mitchell Jr.. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top-ranked Champlain Valley rolled to the Division I title a week ago with a 6-0 blanking of No. 3 Mt. Anthony in the state final.Owen Pinaud of Mt. Mansfield was named the Metro Division player of the year while CVU’s Stephen Rickert was tabbed pitcher of the year as the league accolades were unveiled recently.St. J Academy’s Rex Hauser (third base) and Will Eaton (outfield) earned first-team honors while Jason Mitchell Jr. (second base) landed on the second team. The full list is below.2023 All-Metro Baseball TeamsAs selected by the league’s coaches, and reported to the Caledonian-Record.Coach of the Year: Keith Carter, Mt. MansfieldAssistant Coaches of the Year: Jeff Barton, Colchester; Joe Quinn, RicePlayer of the Year: Owen Pinaud, Mt. MansfieldPitcher of the Year: Stephen Rickert, Champlain Valley——First TeamPitchersChris Robinson, Champlain ValleyEaston Randall and Langdon Hazen, Mt. MansfieldTobey Appenzeller, EssexEvan Lamothe, South BurlingtonNick Kelly, South BurlingtonZach Davis, ColchesterCatchersKeifer McGrath, South BurlingtonGarret Carter, Mt. MansfieldFirst BaseDylan Combs, Mt. MansfieldAustin Stuart, BFA-St. AlbansSecond BaseRobbie Fragola, Champlain ValleyBrady Havers, South BurlingtonShortstopAustin Grzych, BurlingtonEvan Havrluk, RiceThird BaseRex Hauser, St. JohnsburyMalakai Callahan, ColchesterOutfieldersKyle Tivnan, Champlain ValleyWill Eaton, St. JohnsburyHazen Randall, EssexWyatt Wolpert, Rice Designated HitterDeclan Cummings, Champlain ValleyUtility PlayerJames Chagnon, South Burlington——Second TeamPitchersElise Berger, Champlain ValleyAaron Larose, Champlain Valley,John Luter and Vinny Wagoner, ColchesterDerek Wenner, RiceCatcherOllie Lawrence, EssexFirst BaseAndrew Chandler, South BurlingtonSecond BaseJason Mitchell Jr., St. JohnsburyJackson Pecor, ColchesterShortstopAndre Bouffard, South BurlingtonCarson Neveau, BFA-St. AlbansThird BaseColton Merchant, RiceOutfieldJames Ripley, Mt. MansfieldDavid Harris, EssexMatai Callahan, Colchester——Honorable MentionTrace Roach and Jack Robinson, ColchesterJD Raleigh, RiceLucas Van Mullen and Samuel Mazza-Bergeron, South BurlingtonZach Santos and Travis Stroh, Champlain ValleyLiam Buck and Adam Littlefield, BurlingtonIsaac Gratton and Liam Wood, BFA-St. AlbansCage Thompson, St. JohnsburySiddu Kanuparthi and Jake Reyome, EssexWill Erickson, Mt. Mansfield More from this section +3 Three Local Stars On Squad As Vermont Announces 2023 Twin State Baseball Classic Team St. J Rec Girls Lacrosse Concludes Season In Middlebury +3 2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Baseball Teams Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:36 p.m. EDT Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US Nusrat Chowdhury confirmed as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history AP News Summary at 1:24 p.m. EDT TV news owner apologizes for Pride Month memo that told Michigan staff to cover fewer LGBTQ+ events Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery How to install macOS Sonoma on a Mac without losing data North Carolina abortion providers file federal lawsuit challenging a state law that bans most abortions after 12 weeks Abortion providers in North Carolina file federal lawsuit challenging state's new restrictions Germany hands over 2 Indigenous masks to Colombia as it reappraises the past Editorial: Another Good Week Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines After a collision, the U.S. boat retires from final leg of Ocean Race, asks for a ruling MATCHDAY: Haaland back for Norway, Ronaldo's Portugal plays in Euro qualifiers Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for 2nd social media video involving a gun Hilary Knight patiently excited awaiting launch of women's pro hockey league, upbeat on her future 2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ All-Metro Baseball Teams Morant joins Artest, Arenas, Sprewell, others on list of suspended NBA players Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers Atlantic League Glance Notable moments of Ja Morant's Grizzlies career, both on and off the court Soccer players' union looks to hold FIFA accountable for player payments Michael Jordan finalizing deal to sell majority share of Charlotte Hornets, ending 13-year run overseeing the team Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for second incident involving gun on a social media video Vermont H.S. Coaches’ Boys All-State Ultimate Teams Chiefs get Super Bowl rings, take subtle shot at rival Bengals Marton Fucsovics upsets Taylor Fritz in Stuttgart; Frances Tiafoe reaches semifinals Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas Norway fine with Haaland's partying ahead of big European Championship qualifier Today in Sports - Brooks Koepka wins 2nd consecutive U.S. Open, 1st player to do so since 1989 This Date in Baseball - Ivan Rodriguez catches his 2,227th game, breaking Carlton Fisk’s record Brighton signs Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Dortmund on a free transfer Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson headlines top guards in NBA draft Man United in contract talks with De Gea, Greenwood included in squad list after charges dropped Romanian tennis player Luncanu has been banned for 5 years for match-fixing Alessia Russo to leave Manchester United as a free agent Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Diamondbacks look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Guardians Pirates aim to end 3-game road slide, play the Brewers Mariners open 3-game series at home against the White Sox Phillies visit the Athletics on 3-game road win streak Reds bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Astros Cubs host the Orioles, try to continue home win streak Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2 Giants aim to keep win streak going against the Dodgers Yankees visit the Red Sox to open 3-game series Padres open 3-game series against the Rays Nationals host the Marlins on home losing streak Royals take on the Angels after Olivares' 4-hit game Rangers start 3-game series with the Blue Jays Cardinals come into matchup with the Mets on losing streak Tigers bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2 Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Brown leads Dallas against Seattle after 21-point showing AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa New York City FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew Orlando City takes shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.