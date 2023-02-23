The 2023 All-Mountain girls basketball teams were unveiled this week, as selected by the league’s coaches.
Hazen’s Caitlyn Davison was named the league’s player of the year. The dynamic junior guard is the area’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game while leading the Wildcats to the No. 2 seed in Division III and a 19-game win streak following their first-round playoff win over Winooski on Wednesday night.
Her coach, Randy Lumsden, was named the Mountain coach of the year.
Four area players landed on the first team, including Davison and teammate Alexis Christensen, along with Blue Mountain’s Jordan Alley and Kyra Nelson. Several other locals were honored on the second, third and honorable mention teams.
The full list of honorees is below:
Player of the Year
Caitlyn Davison, Hazen.
Rookie of the Year (Outstanding Freshman)
Marlie Bushey, Milton.
Coach of the Year
Randy Lumsden, Hazen.
Defensive Team of the Year
Blue Mountain.
Team Sportsmanship
BFA-Fairfax/Milton/Stowe.
——
First Team
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain
Marlie Bushey, Milton
Alexis Christensen, Hazen
Caitlyn Davison, Hazen
Sierra Derby, Richford
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain
——
Second Team
Destiny Campbell, Williamstown
Kyrielle Deuso, Richford
Ella Gillespie, Hazen
Emma Korrow, Northfield
Laci Potter, Danville
Parker Reeves, Stowe
Maeli Rutherford, Milton
Forest Skillman, BFA-Fairfax
Felicity Sulham, Blue Mountain
Anna Villenueve, BFA-Fairfax
——
Third Team
Natalie Beliveau, Williamstown
Faith Benjamin, BFA-Fairfax
Karli Blood, Blue Mountain
Abby Farrar, Milton
Isabel Humbert, Northfield
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain
Tessa Luther, Hazen
Kendalyn Mason, Milton
Haley Michaud, Hazen
Keegan Tillotson, Blue Mountain
——
Honorable Mention
Maeva Dams, Stowe
Kendall Fowler, Twinfield
Jess Hensley, Milton
Lauren Joncas, Danville
Hannah Miller, BFA-Fairfax
Paige Moorby, Northfield
Ashlyn Parris, Winooski
Maddison Smith, Richford
Sanii Stewart-McIver, Winooksi
Jorja Washburn, Twinfield
——
Pete Hart Awards (one for each team)
Given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials, and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
BFA Fairfax: Anna Villenueve.
Blue Mountain: Felicity Sulham.
Danville: Sloane Morse.
Hazen: Haley Michaud.
Milton: Willa Wright.
Northfield: Isabel Humbert.
Richford: Ella Chagnon.
Stowe: Parker Reeves.
Twinfield: None.
Williamstown: Destiny Campbell.
Winooski: Stacie Truong.
