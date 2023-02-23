The 2023 All-Mountain girls basketball teams were unveiled this week, as selected by the league’s coaches.

Hazen’s Caitlyn Davison was named the league’s player of the year. The dynamic junior guard is the area’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game while leading the Wildcats to the No. 2 seed in Division III and a 19-game win streak following their first-round playoff win over Winooski on Wednesday night.

